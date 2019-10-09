More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Lionel Messi plans to retire at Barcelona; confirms he wanted to leave

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 9, 2019, 10:43 AM EDT
Leave a comment

That sound you can hear is fans sobbing after thinking they would see Lionel Messi end his playing days in Major League Soccer for Inter Miami CF…

Chin up.

[ MORE: La Liga scores, schedule

Messi, 32, has told RAC1 that his plan is to retire with Barcelona, as suggestions he would finish his playing career at hometown club Newell’s Old Boys or maybe to even join Pep Guardiola at Man City seem to be well and truly over.

The Argentine superstar has been with the Catalan club his entire career after coming through their La Masia academy, and has won four UEFA Champions League titles, 10 La Liga crowns and has been named the best player on the planet six times.

“Yes, my idea is to stay for many years. I’ve always thought this way and nothing has changed,” Messi said. “It’s clear that my idea is to finish my career at Barca. Especially because of what I feel for the club and for my family. We are very happy in Barcelona. From my childhood I have dreamed of playing for Newell’s because of what football means in Argentina, but sometimes one has to prioritise the family. I wouldn’t like to break up the friendships that my children have made here, as happened to me when I was little.”

Messi did confirm he wanted to leave Spain in 2013-14 after the Spanish authorities launched an investigation into his taxes, and added that he relaxed about his current contract situation.

“In 2013/14 I did want to leave Barca. There was a situation that went beyond what I felt for the club. I wanted to leave Spain because of the tax issue. I felt mistreated… I don’t think that there is anything new to report regarding my contract extension, but there will surely be no problem if it materialises. With the club, everything is always simple.”

Now, Messi has said he wants to finish his career at Barca before but usually there was a caveat of saying ‘you never know what happens in football’ or something like that.

This time the answer is definitive and after reports suggested he is now on a one-year rolling contract at Barcelona, where he gets to decide each summer if he stays at the Nou Camp, this commitment to Barca will be music to the ears of their hierarchy.

Major powers close to EURO 2020 spots though France in fight

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 9, 2019, 11:32 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Most of the continent’s major soccer powers are in cruise control as they close in on qualification for next year’s European Championship.

Some are likely to secure their place in the finals this week, with two or three group games to spare.

[ MORE: Latest EURO 2020 news

Belgium, the world’s top-ranked nation, will become the first team to qualify if it beats last-place San Marino in Group I on Thursday. With the top two qualifying from each group, there’s a chance Russia, which is eight points clear in second place, could also advance by beating Scotland on the same night.

Italy holds a six-point lead in Group J after winning all six of its matches, and is guaranteed to qualify with victories over Greece and Liechtenstein over the next week.

Spain enjoys the biggest lead in European qualifying – by seven points in Group F after also winning six straight games – and might just need one victory in its matches at Norway and Sweden to advance.

Group A leader England will qualify with a win at the Czech Republic on Friday.

Two teams who are still in a fight to qualify are Portugal and France – the finalists in Euro 2016.

France, the world champion, is second in Group H on goal difference behind Turkey but would be joined on points by third-place Iceland with a loss in Reykjavik on Friday. France then hosts Turkey on Monday.

Portugal, the defending European champion, is in second place in Group B and five points behind Ukraine, which it visits on Monday. A loss for Portugal in Kiev would leave third-place Serbia in with a chance of reeling in the titleholder.

Here’s a look at some talking points ahead of the upcoming two rounds of qualifiers:

NO LLORIS

France coach Didier Deschamps will have to change his goalkeeper after Hugo Lloris was ruled out until next year because of a broken left elbow. Steve Mandanda looks to be an able deputy.

The 34-year-old Mandanda was recalled to the squad after some excellent performances for Marseille since the start of this season. Having recovered from a torn muscle, he has produced several decisive and spectacular saves to compensate for his team’s defensive shortcomings.

Mandanda was initially recalled to be No. 2 behind Lloris but is now in line to win his 29th cap – and first since last year’s World Cup, when he kept a clean sheet against Denmark.

If Deschamps prefers youth to experience, Paris Saint-Germain’s Alphonse Areola and Lille’s Mike Maignan are the other two goalkeepers in the squad.

ENGLAND’S MIDFIELD

There is much to like about the new-look England under Gareth Southgate, particularly the potency of a frontline containing three of Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, and also the raft of dynamic full-back options available.

One area where Southgate has yet to strike the right balance is in midfield – the department where England was exposed in the loss to Croatia in the World Cup semifinals last year.

The current first-choice midfield appears to be Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson and Ross Barkley, but the emergence of playmakers Mason Mount and James Maddison – of Chelsea and Leicester, respectively – leaves Barkley, in particular, vulnerable for his place.

GERMANY SLUMPING

Before Germany resumes its Euro 2020 qualifiers at Estonia on Sunday, there is a friendly against Argentina in Dortmund on Wednesday.

The 2014 World Cup final rematch is now a meeting of the No. 10 and No. 16 ranked teams – and it’s four-time world champion Germany which is lower and falling.

Now ranked outside the top 10 teams in Europe, Germany risks not being among the top seeds when the 2022 World Cup qualification groups are drawn, likely at the end of next year.

A successful Euro 2020 campaign would lift Germany up, and Joachim Low’s team is on course to qualify from Group C where it is in first place, tied on points with Northern Ireland and three above the Netherlands, which has a game in hand.

Low called his goalkeeper rivalry “the smallest problem at the moment,” though will give Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen a start against Argentina and restore captain Manuel Neuer against Estonia, which lost 8-0 to Germany in June.

ITALY INCENTIVE

There’s a nice bonus awaiting the Italians if they qualify.

They would then be sure of playing in the opening game at Euro 2020 in Rome on June 12 in Group A, which is paired with Baku in the first Europe-wide edition of the competition.

RAMOS RECORD

Spain captain Sergio Ramos is set to break Iker Casillas’ record of most appearances for the country on Saturday.

The central defender will play his 168th game with “La Roja” when Spain visits Norway.

With 125 victories, the 33-year-old Ramos has already surpassed the goalkeeper’s record for most wins with the Spanish national team.

HOW QUALIFYING WORKS

The top two in each of the 10 groups qualify for the 24-team Euro 2020, which is being played in 12 countries with no automatic places for hosts.

The other four qualifiers will come through four tiers of playoffs in March. Lineups for the four-team knockout brackets in each tier are shaped by Nations League standings from one year ago.

The Euro 2020 tournament draw is made Nov. 30 in Bucharest, Romania. UEFA could have to modify the draw next April, if host nations qualify via the playoffs.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

AP Sports Writer Graham Dunbar in Geneva contributed to this report.

Mourinho to Tottenham? Nagelsmann to Man United?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 9, 2019, 9:42 AM EDT
1 Comment

Now, we of course take these kind of reports with a pinch of salt, but can you imagine Jose Mourinho and Daniel Levy working at the same club…

Let’s start with that report linking Mourinho with a sensational return to management. With Mauricio Pochettino struggling to galvanize his slumping Tottenham squad, his friend Mourinho is reportedly waiting in the wings to replace him.

A report from the Daily Mail says that Mourinho wants to take over at Spurs should the job become available.

Mourinho, 56, has been out of work since being sacked by Manchester United last December and is waiting for the right opportunity to crop up. Is this it?

At Porto, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Inter Milan he won titles and even at United he won the Europa League and League Cup and finished second in the Premier League. Mourinho would probably see the Tottenham job as something similar to Porto, a club where he could play the underdog role as Spurs’ finances aren’t on the same level as Europe’s elite.

But would his style of management really work with Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Co.? It didn’t seem to work with the younger players at United last time out and unless he has transformed his management style, and his personality, radically over the past 10 months it is unlikely Mourinho is going to change his methods that much.

Spurs would probably be able to attract big name players to play for Mourinho, but Levy would likely be unwilling to pay them huge money to do so. This link seems like a bit of a non-starter, no matter if Pochettino is fired (which seems highly-unlikely given all he has achieved at Spurs) or leaves in the coming months. Max Allegri has been mentioned as a possible replacement for Pochettino and seems a much better fit.

Mourinho will probably be back in management sooner than we all think, and the bookmakers have made him the new favorite to be Spurs’ next manager.

As for another ailing Premier League club linked with a new manager, Manchester United have reportedly made young German coach Julian Nagelsmann their top target if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is fired.

With United in 12th place and struggling under Solskjaer, the Red Devils are hesitant to fire the club legend but another report from Adrian Kajumba in the Daily Mail claims that Nageslmann is the man United (no pun intended) are looking at closely.

The report says that United are gathering plenty of information on the current RB Leipzig manager who is just 32 years old, and are keen to make him their manager one day, even if it isn’t imminently. Nagelsmann is in his first season in charge of Leipzig and is contracted to the Bundesliga side until 2023.

Nagelsmann has already managed Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga (he started that role at 28 years old) and is a rising star in European soccer after leading them to a top four finish.

Solskjaer could hang on until the summer and be given another transfer window to bolster his attack, but if things don’t work out for the Norwegian after United’s worst start to a season in 30 years, Nagelsmann will be right at the top of their list as they aim to turn things around.

Coleen Rooney accuses Rebekah Vardy of selling fake stories

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 9, 2019, 8:50 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Grab the damn popcorn.

Coleen Rooney, wife of England and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney, has accused Jamie Vardy‘s wife Rebekah of selling fake stories about her to tabloid newspapers in the UK.

That’s right. You read that correctly.

In a scathing statement released on Twitter on Wednesday, Rooney says that she shared fake stories on her private Instagram account and then blocked everyone from seeing them except for one person: Rebekah Vardy.

The fake stories, which included Rooney’s basement being flooded and a return to TV for Coleen, subsequently popped up in the Sun newspaper a few days later.

Here is what Rooney said in a statement.

And here is what Rebekah Vardy had to say in response, as she seemed to blame other people who have access to her Instagram account.

It had previously been reported that Wayne Rooney had to sit Jamie Vardy down during EURO 2016, where they were teammates for England, to ask that Rebekah stopped lashing out at French police on social media about the way England’s fans were treated during the tournament.

This episode will certainly liven things up if Vardy and Rooney meet on the pitch for Leicester and Derby County respectively when Rooney returns to England in January following his time in Major League Soccer.

You just know Derby and Leicester are going to be drawn to play each other in the FA Cup third round in January. You just know it…

As we said previously, grab the damn popcorn.

Report: Chelsea linked with $230 million move for Neymar

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 9, 2019, 7:53 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Neymar as soon as their transfer ban ends in the summer.

Spanish outlet Don Balon say the Blues want to sign Neymar for $230 million and after an entire year of not spending, Chelsea will certainly have some cash in the bank.

Neymar, 27, wanted to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer but his move to Barcelona or Real Madrid didn’t materialize and the Brazilian superstar is now lambasted by his own fans in the French capital.

It’s clear his move to PSG hasn’t quite worked out, as his main aim was to lead PSG to the UEFA Champions League title. That hasn’t happened and in his own words every PSG home game is now ‘like an away game’ as banners and chants against him are commonplace.

Would Frank Lampard and Chelsea want Neymar at Stamford Bridge?

There’s no doubting his sensational talent and his box office name will certainly generate plenty of extra income and cover a large chunk of the transfer fee and wages. However, Chelsea may struggle to fit in Neymar’s wage demands when it comes to financial fair play.

Per the report, it says that N’Golo Kante could be sold to Real Madrid to help finance the move for Neymar.

Neymar would give the Blues an x-factor and would be the replacement for Eden Hazard, but what would that mean for youngsters Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount?

This doesn’t really fit in with Chelsea’s model of promoting youngsters, but that was probably only a short-term thing anyway as they had to deal with FIFA’s transfer ban.

With money in the bank, Chelsea could probably afford Neymar. But would bringing him to Stamford Bridge, and everything else that comes with signing him, be worth it?

On the pitch he will probably scored 25-30 goals per season and be a huge hit, but off the pitch it has often been another story.

Can we picture Neymar speeding down Chelsea’s Kings Road in his Ferrari after going for a Full English Breakfast on a Wednesday morning? The first part is definitely on brand…