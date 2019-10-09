More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Serie A: Atalanta fined $11,000 for racist abuse

Associated PressOct 9, 2019, 10:27 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MILAN (AP) Atalanta has been fined $11,000 for racist chanting by its fans, adding to the notion that Italian soccer authorities are doing little to combat racism.

Fiorentina defender Dalbert Henrique was targeted by racist chanting during his team’s 2-2 draw at Atalanta on Sept. 22. The match was briefly suspended because of the abuse.

Dalbert was the third black player — after Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku and AC Milan’s Franck Kessie — to be targeted by racist chants during the four opening weekends of Serie A but it was the first sanction to be handed out by the Italian league, federation or police.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino recently lambasted Italian soccer authorities for their lack of action.

The 2 Robbies podcast: U-20 MNT head coach Tab Ramos

AP Photo/Sergei Grits
By Andy EdwardsOct 9, 2019, 8:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle are joined by former U.S. men’s international midfielder and current Under-20 men’s head coach, Tab Ramos, to discuss youth soccer’s development in the United States (1:15), Christian Pulisic‘s start at Chelsea (13:45), and how the USMNT era under Gregg Berhalter is going so far (21:10).

To listen to more lively conversations and passionate debate from Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe, subscribe to The 2 Robbies Podcast on Apple Podcasts or anywhere you listen to podcasts.

Click here for The 2 Robbies archive ]

Follow them on Twitter @The2Robbies

Berhalter preaches patience as Pulisic finds his way at Chelsea

Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 9, 2019, 8:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A growing minority of U.S. men’s national team supporters has voiced serious concerns over Christian Pulisic‘s recent benching and lack of first-team minutes at Chelsea, but USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter insists he’s far from worried at this point.

[ MORE: 37-year-old Petr Cech to make pro hockey debut this weekend ]

The way Berhalter sees it, these early struggles are to be expected when a player moves to a new club in a new league in a new country. Despite the fact Pulisic didn’t see a single minute of Premier League action during the month of September, Berhalter insists “he’s quality and his time will come” — quotes from Soccer America:

“He’s at Chelsea, one of the biggest clubs in the world, and there’s a different level of pressure on him.”

“In terms of adapting from the style of play from one country to another, what I’d say is you just have to get used to it. You have to take in information. You have to start understanding what makes the style of play effective in that country, and try to integrate as fast as possible.

“We want Christian playing a big part of what we do. He’s a player that we believe in, and we’re patient. We know things take time, and we know sometimes adapting to different leagues takes time as well. So we’re patient with his process. If he has a good process in place, which we believe he does, we think his quality will come through.”

The fact that Pulisic has already navigated the treacheries of moving abroad once in his career — at the age of 16, no less — should be a reassuring sign for USMNT fans and coaches alike. However, the 21-year-old hasn’t done so in the white-hot spotlight of Chelsea, a club which exists to populate sensational stories on the back page of UK newspapers and has an infinitely higher visibility to fans back home in the United States.

Argentina surges back late for friendly draw with Germany

Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 9, 2019, 6:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Argentina scored twice in the final 25 minutes to erase a two-goal deficit and draw Germany in a friendly between the two world powers inside Borussia Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday.

[ MORE: 37-year-old Petr Cech to make pro hockey debut this weekend ]

Serge Gnabry continued his red-hot form of late by firing Die Mannschaft ahead after 15 minutes, followed by Kai Havertz’s (Bayer Leverkusen) first international goal (assisted by Gnarby) just seven minutes later to make it 2-0 and put Germany in a commanding position.

But Argentina, without the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Gonzalo Higuain or Angel di Maria, battled back in the second half, as Lucas Alario (Leverkusen) and Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) bagged goals in the 66th and 85th minutes, respectively.

Germany was also dealing with a lengthy list of injuries, including (but not limited to): Timo Werner, Ilkay Gundogan, Toni Kroos, Jonas Hector, Antonio Rudiger, Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sane and Julian Draxler.

[ MORE: Coleen Rooney accuses Rebekah Vardy of selling fake stories ]

Marc-Andre ter Stegen started in goal in place of Manuel Neuer, meaning for the first time since lifting the World Cup trophy in 2014, Germany started a game without a single world champion on the field.

Ahead of 100th cap, why have Brazil fans turned on Neymar?

Photo by Shaun Clark/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 9, 2019, 5:16 PM EDT
1 Comment

SAO PAULO (AP) Ahead of his 100th game with Brazil, Neymar is adamant that he still deserves special treatment in the national team despite never having won a major title in his nine years wearing the famous yellow shirt.

[ MORE: Report: Chelsea linked with $230 million move for Neymar ]

The 27-year-old forward will reach the century mark in a friendly against Senegal in Singapore on Thursday, and defended his status as the team’s biggest star even though Brazil won this summer’s Copa America without him.

“I was always one of the main figures and one of those carrying it all on my back,” Neymar said at a news conference Wednesday when asked about getting special treatment. “I never ran away from that. I always played my role in the national team very well. When a player reaches that level it is normal that there is a different treatment.”

“I was in places that had players with more history than me and I had to respect what coaches did for them,” the Paris Saint-Germain striker added. “Messi has a different treatment at Barcelona. Is it because he is better looking? No. It is because he is decisive. He earned it. I don’t say that only about myself, but I say it about everyone that has performances at that level. That is normal in soccer.”

Neymar’s comments come at a time when some Brazil fans have accused coach Tite and the Brazilian soccer confederation of being too lenient with the striker over his problems off the pitch. Those include his altercation with a fan after the French Cup final in April; his insistence that his father-agent was allowed into Brazil’s dressing room during a pre-Copa America friendly; and a rape allegation that was recently closed by police.

[ MORE: 37-year-old Petr Cech to make pro hockey debut this weekend ]

Neymar is currently at odds with PSG’s fans as well after trying to force a return to Barcelona during the offseason.

And in Brazil, he remains the country’s most polarizing player.

His statistics with the national team are impressive: 61 goals and 42 assists in 99 games so far. That puts him one goal behind two-time World Cup winner Ronaldo, who is in second place on Brazil’s all-time list of top scorers with 62. Pele tops the list with 77.

With Neymar in the team, Brazil has 70 victories, 19 draws and 10 defeats. But aside from the 2013 Confederations Cup, no titles.

[ MORE: Coleen Rooney accuses Rebekah Vardy of selling fake stories ]

At the 2014 World Cup at home, Neymar injured his back in the quarterfinal win over Colombia and the team was humiliated 7-1 by Germany in the semifinals without him. At least year’s World Cup in Brazil he was far from his best after recovering from a foot injury, and made little impact as Brazil lost 2-1 to Belgium in the quarterfinals.

And this summer he had to miss the Copa America because of an injury he sustained shortly before the tournament.

Asked about his best memories with the national team, Neymar picked his debut, his World Cup debut in 2014 and the goal he scored in the opening game of the tournament against Croatia.

“There is a positive balance, but it isn’t all about victories in the life of an athlete,” Neymar said. “There are many disappointments, defeats and mistakes. But if you fight for it, in the end, you make up for your mistakes. I am very happy to reach that mark of 100 matches. Not even in my best dreams I thought this could happen.”