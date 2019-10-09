More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
What’s the best USMNT XI for games v. Cuba, Canada?

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 9, 2019, 12:24 PM EDT
The USMNT face Cuba and Canada over the next week to kick off their CONCACAF Nations League campaign, as Gregg Berhalter’s boys aim to dominate their local rivals after some disappointing results, and performances, in recent friendlies.

Christian Pulisic will be eager for minutes after a testing few months at Chelsea, while DeAndre Yedlin and Matt Miazga are back from injury and Michael Bradley is back in the squad after being left out last month.

Injuries have once again limited Berhalter’s options (Tyler Adams, John Brooks, Alfredo Morales and now Jozy Altidore are all missing) and that provides plenty of chances for youngsters and a few more for experienced veterans. This could be the last chance for a few of the former.

Below we select the best possible XI for the U.S. in their games in Washington D.C. and Toronto, and provide some analysis on the current squad situation.

USMNT’s best possible XI v. Cuba, Canada

—– Steffen —–

— Yedlin — Miazga — Ream — Lima —

—- McKennie —- Bradley —-

—- Boyd —-  Lletget —- Pulisic —-

—- Sargent —-

Analysis

Zack Steffen has been playing well in the Bundesliga and should get the nod over veteran Brad Guzan, while Yedlin will likely slot back in at right back with Sergino Dest not in this squad and his future with the USMNT uncertain. Matt Miazga and Tim Ream have travelled together from England to the U.S. and could provide a good partnership at center back, although Aaron Long will be knocking on the door and Walker Zimmerman would have but his nasty injury rules him out of these games. Brooks will also come straight back into the lineup when he returns from injury. Left back remains a problem area for Berhalter and San Jose’s Nick Lima will once again be the most likely starter in that position after being solid enough in recent games.

In midfield Berhalter will likely go with two more defensive-minded players and with Adams out injured, Weston McKennie and Michael Bradley are the most likely to play in the deeper roles.  Of course, Adams could come back in at right back, but we’d all rather see him in the engine room… Wil Trapp and Christian Roldan will be pushing for those spots too, and it would be nice to see Sebastian Lletget play in a more advanced role in lieu of any true No.10’s in this USMNT squad.

Going forward Christian Pulisic should remain on the left wing, his best position, instead of trying to shoehorn him into a central position. Yes, he could get on the ball more there, but he’s better taking players on in one-on-one situations and cutting inside to cause havoc. Josh Morris, Tyler Boyd or Paul Arriola will line up on the other flank and it’s really a toss of a coin between those three right now. Up front the USMNT don’t have many options but Josh Sargent could get the nod after racking up plenty of minutes for Werder Bremen in recent weeks. Gyasi Zardes has become a scapegoat among U.S. fans during recent struggles and if Altidore didn’t have to pull out of this squad due to injury, he probably would have started up top centrally. Morris can also start centrally too and he’s looked decent in recent USMNT cameos.

Premier League player Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 9, 2019, 2:15 PM EDT
Our new Premier League player Power Rankings have landed and plenty of stars from Liverpool, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Wolves feature heavily.

Matchweek eight provided plenty of shock results and our rankings reflect that with 15 new entries.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t getting in this list!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.

1. Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea) – New entry
2. Aaron Connolly (Brighton) – New entry
3. Jorginho (Chelsea) – Up 3
4. Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) – New entry
5. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – New entry
6. Matt Longstaff (Newcastle) – New entry
7. Adama Traore (Wolves) – New entry
8. John McGinn (Aston Villa) – Up 11
9. Aaron Mooy (Brighton) – New entry
10. Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool) – Even
11. Fikayo Tomori (Chelsea) – Even
12. Willy Boly (Wolves) – New entry
13. Rui Patricio (Wolves) – New entry
14. Calum Chambers (Arsenal) – New entry
15. Dean Henderson (Sheffield United) – New entry
16. Wilfried Ndidi (Leicester) – Down 4
17. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) – New entry
18. Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) – New entry
19. Jeff Hendrick (Burnley) – New entry
20. Wesley (Aston Villa) – New entry

AC Milan hire Stefano Pioli to replace Giampaolo

Associated PressOct 9, 2019, 1:17 PM EDT
MILAN (AP) AC Milan hired Stefano Pioli as coach on Wednesday to replace the fired Marco Giampaolo.

Pioli, who has previously coached city rival Inter Milan, agreed to a two-year contract. Milan announced the news in a brief statement.

Pioli, who is an Inter fan, coached the Nerazzurri during the 2016-17 season but was fired after losing 10 of 27 matches. He then went on to coach Fiorentina but left the club in April after a slew of poor results.

The 53-year-old Pioli has never won a trophy in his managerial career, although he did lead Lazio into the Champions League playoffs.

Pioli becomes Milan’s ninth coach since Massimiliano Allegri was fired in January 2014. During that time, Milan has also had three different owners and a multitude of directors in a period of instability.

Milan has also failed to qualify for the Champions League during that period.

Giampaolo was hired by Milan in June as a replacement for Gennaro Gattuso, who stepped down as coach after a fifth-place finish left the team out of the Champions League. However, Milan has lost four of his seven matches in charge.

His dismissal on Tuesday meant his tenure in charge was the shortest of any coach in the club’s history.

Major powers close to EURO 2020 spots though France in fight

Associated PressOct 9, 2019, 11:32 AM EDT
Most of the continent’s major soccer powers are in cruise control as they close in on qualification for next year’s European Championship.

Some are likely to secure their place in the finals this week, with two or three group games to spare.

Belgium, the world’s top-ranked nation, will become the first team to qualify if it beats last-place San Marino in Group I on Thursday. With the top two qualifying from each group, there’s a chance Russia, which is eight points clear in second place, could also advance by beating Scotland on the same night.

Italy holds a six-point lead in Group J after winning all six of its matches, and is guaranteed to qualify with victories over Greece and Liechtenstein over the next week.

Spain enjoys the biggest lead in European qualifying – by seven points in Group F after also winning six straight games – and might just need one victory in its matches at Norway and Sweden to advance.

Group A leader England will qualify with a win at the Czech Republic on Friday.

Two teams who are still in a fight to qualify are Portugal and France – the finalists in Euro 2016.

France, the world champion, is second in Group H on goal difference behind Turkey but would be joined on points by third-place Iceland with a loss in Reykjavik on Friday. France then hosts Turkey on Monday.

Portugal, the defending European champion, is in second place in Group B and five points behind Ukraine, which it visits on Monday. A loss for Portugal in Kiev would leave third-place Serbia in with a chance of reeling in the titleholder.

Here’s a look at some talking points ahead of the upcoming two rounds of qualifiers:

NO LLORIS

France coach Didier Deschamps will have to change his goalkeeper after Hugo Lloris was ruled out until next year because of a broken left elbow. Steve Mandanda looks to be an able deputy.

The 34-year-old Mandanda was recalled to the squad after some excellent performances for Marseille since the start of this season. Having recovered from a torn muscle, he has produced several decisive and spectacular saves to compensate for his team’s defensive shortcomings.

Mandanda was initially recalled to be No. 2 behind Lloris but is now in line to win his 29th cap – and first since last year’s World Cup, when he kept a clean sheet against Denmark.

If Deschamps prefers youth to experience, Paris Saint-Germain’s Alphonse Areola and Lille’s Mike Maignan are the other two goalkeepers in the squad.

ENGLAND’S MIDFIELD

There is much to like about the new-look England under Gareth Southgate, particularly the potency of a frontline containing three of Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, and also the raft of dynamic full-back options available.

One area where Southgate has yet to strike the right balance is in midfield – the department where England was exposed in the loss to Croatia in the World Cup semifinals last year.

The current first-choice midfield appears to be Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson and Ross Barkley, but the emergence of playmakers Mason Mount and James Maddison – of Chelsea and Leicester, respectively – leaves Barkley, in particular, vulnerable for his place.

GERMANY SLUMPING

Before Germany resumes its Euro 2020 qualifiers at Estonia on Sunday, there is a friendly against Argentina in Dortmund on Wednesday.

The 2014 World Cup final rematch is now a meeting of the No. 10 and No. 16 ranked teams – and it’s four-time world champion Germany which is lower and falling.

Now ranked outside the top 10 teams in Europe, Germany risks not being among the top seeds when the 2022 World Cup qualification groups are drawn, likely at the end of next year.

A successful Euro 2020 campaign would lift Germany up, and Joachim Low’s team is on course to qualify from Group C where it is in first place, tied on points with Northern Ireland and three above the Netherlands, which has a game in hand.

Low called his goalkeeper rivalry “the smallest problem at the moment,” though will give Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen a start against Argentina and restore captain Manuel Neuer against Estonia, which lost 8-0 to Germany in June.

ITALY INCENTIVE

There’s a nice bonus awaiting the Italians if they qualify.

They would then be sure of playing in the opening game at Euro 2020 in Rome on June 12 in Group A, which is paired with Baku in the first Europe-wide edition of the competition.

RAMOS RECORD

Spain captain Sergio Ramos is set to break Iker Casillas’ record of most appearances for the country on Saturday.

The central defender will play his 168th game with “La Roja” when Spain visits Norway.

With 125 victories, the 33-year-old Ramos has already surpassed the goalkeeper’s record for most wins with the Spanish national team.

HOW QUALIFYING WORKS

The top two in each of the 10 groups qualify for the 24-team Euro 2020, which is being played in 12 countries with no automatic places for hosts.

The other four qualifiers will come through four tiers of playoffs in March. Lineups for the four-team knockout brackets in each tier are shaped by Nations League standings from one year ago.

The Euro 2020 tournament draw is made Nov. 30 in Bucharest, Romania. UEFA could have to modify the draw next April, if host nations qualify via the playoffs.

Lionel Messi plans to retire at Barcelona; confirms he wanted to leave

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 9, 2019, 10:43 AM EDT
That sound you can hear is fans sobbing after thinking they would see Lionel Messi end his playing days in Major League Soccer for Inter Miami CF…

Chin up.

Messi, 32, has told RAC1 that his plan is to retire with Barcelona, as suggestions he would finish his playing career at hometown club Newell’s Old Boys or maybe to even join Pep Guardiola at Man City seem to be well and truly over.

The Argentine superstar has been with the Catalan club his entire career after coming through their La Masia academy, and has won four UEFA Champions League titles, 10 La Liga crowns and has been named the best player on the planet six times.

“Yes, my idea is to stay for many years. I’ve always thought this way and nothing has changed,” Messi said. “It’s clear that my idea is to finish my career at Barca. Especially because of what I feel for the club and for my family. We are very happy in Barcelona. From my childhood I have dreamed of playing for Newell’s because of what football means in Argentina, but sometimes one has to prioritise the family. I wouldn’t like to break up the friendships that my children have made here, as happened to me when I was little.”

Messi did confirm he wanted to leave Spain in 2013-14 after the Spanish authorities launched an investigation into his taxes, and added that he relaxed about his current contract situation.

“In 2013/14 I did want to leave Barca. There was a situation that went beyond what I felt for the club. I wanted to leave Spain because of the tax issue. I felt mistreated… I don’t think that there is anything new to report regarding my contract extension, but there will surely be no problem if it materialises. With the club, everything is always simple.”

Now, Messi has said he wants to finish his career at Barca before but usually there was a caveat of saying ‘you never know what happens in football’ or something like that.

This time the answer is definitive and after reports suggested he is now on a one-year rolling contract at Barcelona, where he gets to decide each summer if he stays at the Nou Camp, this commitment to Barca will be music to the ears of their hierarchy.