Bale admits to playing with “anger” at Real Madrid

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 10, 2019, 8:54 AM EDT
Gareth Bale is still a Real Madrid player and you would have got very long odds on that being the case this summer.

After a concerted effort from Real head coach Zinedine Zidane and president Florentino Perez to sell the Welsh winger, Bale ended up staying at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Speaking ahead of Wales’ crucial EURO 2020 qualifier against Slovakia on Thursday, Bale admitted he has been playing with a certain amount of anger about the situation.

“You play with a lot of emotion. Anger comes into it of course, but I haven’t got anything to clear my mind about,” Bale said. “I try and give my best whether here [with Wales] or in Madrid and I will continue to do that.”

Bale looked certain to leave for China in the summer but the move broke down and after Marco Asensio’s serious knee injury he was suddenly needed by Zidane.

His start to the season for Real has been modest, with Bale scoring twice in six La Liga appearances as the Spanish giants sit top of the table.

And Bale clearly isn’t best pleased about the way he was treated by Real’s hierarchy, which mirrors the disdain their famously demanding supporters show him.

At the age of 30, Bale still has plenty of good years ahead of him but you have to wonder if this will be his last in Madrid. The only stumbling block is a Premier League club, or a club anywhere else in the globe, being able to match his incredible salary of more than $370,000 per week.

Bale isn’t keen to leave Madrid in a hurry and has another three years left on his current contract, so unless someone gets close to those numbers, he will remain in Madrid and he will probably remain angry too.

Report: Chevrolet to help Man United fund Neymar transfer

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 10, 2019, 9:42 AM EDT
Manchester United’s shirt sponsors are keen to help the Red Devils land one of the best attacking players on the planet.

Neymar.

A report in Diario Gol says that Chevrolet are planning to inject an extra $200 million into Man United in order to help them sign Neymar.

Neymar, 27, wanted to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer but his move to Barcelona or Real Madrid didn’t materialize and the Brazilian superstar is now lambasted by his own fans in the French capital.

It’s clear his move to PSG hasn’t quite worked out, as his main aim was to lead PSG to the UEFA Champions League title. That hasn’t happened and in his own words every PSG home game is now ‘like an away game’ as banners and chants against him are commonplace.

As we said regarding a potential move to Chelsea for Neymar, he comes with a lot of baggage off the pitch which may not be worth it for United.

On the pitch you cannot argue with his output and he is almost guaranteed to score 25-30 goals per season.

Right now that’s exactly what Man United need as their defensive record has improved but scoring goals is a massive issue, especially with Marcus Rashford out of form, Anthony Martial injured and both Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku moved on over the summer.

Signing Neymar may be more than a little pie in the sky, and it will hinge on United qualifying for the UEFA Champions League, something which seems very unlikely after their poor start to the season which sees them in 12th place and 13 points off league leaders Liverpool already.

But if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side can rally to finish in the top four (despite their bad start they are only four points off fourth) then a deal for Neymar would make sense.

Despite all of their issues in recent seasons on the pitch, off the pitch Man United are still a financial juggernaut and they are desperate for a new hero to score the goals to lead them back to the top of the game.

Neymar would certainly fit the bill if he fancies the challenge, and, more importantly, if United (with a little help from Chevy) can afford him.

Seoul unsure if North Korea will air World Cup qualifier

Associated PressOct 10, 2019, 7:53 AM EDT
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) South Korea said Thursday it’s unclear if North Korea will allow a live broadcast when it hosts the South’s national soccer team for a World Cup qualifier in Pyongyang next Tuesday.

Seoul’s Unification Ministry, which deals with inter-Korean affairs, said the North has been ignoring South Korean calls for discussions on broadcasting the game live and allowing South Korean spectators to attend.

“There has been no particular progress on the issues of (sending South Korean) cheering squads or providing broadcast coverage, so they won’t be easy,” since there’s only a few days left until the game, said a ministry official, who spoke on condition of anonymity during a background briefing to reporters.

The North in recent months has severed virtually all diplomatic activity and cooperation with the rival South amid a standstill in nuclear negotiations with the United States, while ramping up missile tests in an apparent effort to pressure Washington and Seoul.

South Korea’s Korea Football Association said last month it had been informed by the Asian Football Confederation that North Korea will host its Group H game against the South as scheduled.

The game would be the first competitive meeting between the national men’s teams in the North Korean capital, although the North hosted the South for a friendly there in 1990.

During qualification for the 2010 World Cup, North Korea chose to host games against South Korea in Shanghai, refusing to hoist the South Korean flag and play the South Korean anthem on its soil.

But South Korea’s women’s team played in Pyongyang in an Asian Cup qualifier in 2017, and North Korean TV broadcast an edited version of the game days later.

Serie A: Atalanta fined $11,000 for racist abuse

Associated PressOct 9, 2019, 10:27 PM EDT
MILAN (AP) Atalanta has been fined $11,000 for racist chanting by its fans, adding to the notion that Italian soccer authorities are doing little to combat racism.

Fiorentina defender Dalbert Henrique was targeted by racist chanting during his team’s 2-2 draw at Atalanta on Sept. 22. The match was briefly suspended because of the abuse.

Dalbert was the third black player — after Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku and AC Milan’s Franck Kessie — to be targeted by racist chants during the four opening weekends of Serie A but it was the first sanction to be handed out by the Italian league, federation or police.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino recently lambasted Italian soccer authorities for their lack of action.

The 2 Robbies podcast: U-20 MNT head coach Tab Ramos

By Andy EdwardsOct 9, 2019, 8:32 PM EDT
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle are joined by former U.S. men’s international midfielder and current Under-20 men’s head coach, Tab Ramos, to discuss youth soccer’s development in the United States (1:15), Christian Pulisic‘s start at Chelsea (13:45), and how the USMNT era under Gregg Berhalter is going so far (21:10).

To listen to more lively conversations and passionate debate from Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe, subscribe to The 2 Robbies Podcast on Apple Podcasts or anywhere you listen to podcasts.

Follow them on Twitter @The2Robbies