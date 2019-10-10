More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Manchester United

Can Man United buy its way back to glory?

By Daniel KarellOct 10, 2019, 8:07 PM EDT
By all accounts, Manchester United is having a woeful start to the Premier League season. However, the front office reportedly believes it can solve the crisis at the club with strategic purchases over the next two seasons.

According to a report in the Telegraph, Manchester United is looking to make eight signings spread through the next two summer transfer windows. The report claims they’ve already created a shortlist of targets and one may even be acquired in the upcoming winter transfer window in January. Players like Leicester City’s James Maddison and Ben Chillwell have been rumored to be on Man United’s radar in recent days, as it looks to improve its squad.

There’s no doubt that Man United’s team is in dire straights. From the days of Sir Alex Ferguson where the team had Cristiano Ronaldo, Ryan Giggs, Wayne Rooney, Paul Scholes, Rio Ferdinand and many others, the current squad absolutely pales in comparison.

This summer was supposed to be a massive one for the club after another season outside the top four. And yet, the only major signing was Harry Maguire. Ironically, one of the summer’s first signings for current manager – for how long, who knows? – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Daniel James, has been very good when fit.

While on defense Man United is decent, in the final third, the Red Devils are woeful. With Anthony Martial still out injured and the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez this summer, Marcus Rashford looks too under pressure to handle all the responsibility right now. Man United has only scored one goal from open play in the last five games, and it’s not looking like things will improve that much even when Paul Pogba and Martial return from injury.

So it raises the question: Can Man United buy its way out of trouble? The answer, is maybe.

Manchester City spent boatloads of money, and it did end up with a first Premier League-era title in 2012. Only Micah Richards was from the club’s youth system in the squad. The latest smart purchases from Man City has put the club on a path to long-term success.

And yet, it’s not like Man United hasn’t spent a ton of money over the last decade chasing success. Since Ferguson retired, millions were spent on signing so many players, some of whom turned out to be good, but none turned out to be great. There was Juan Mata and Marouane Fellaini. Then Ander Herrera, Luke Shaw, and Angel Di Maria. Then Memphis Depay, Morgan Schneiderlin, and Anthony Martial. Soon after it was Pogba and Eric Bailley and don’t forget Henrik Mkhitaryan. How much did Victor Lindelof, Lukaku and Sanchez cost Man United?

I could go on even further, but the point is made. Man United has spent tons, and it seems like with no plan.

The only way this new plan works is if they buy smart and buy players who fit well in a system, not just the ones who are shining in other systems.

Euro 2020 qualifying roundup: Belgium qualifies

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellOct 10, 2019, 6:05 PM EDT
Belgium became the first national team to qualify for the 2020 European Championships and boy did the Red Devils do it in style.

Belgium routed lowly San Marino, 9-0 at the Stade Roi Baudouin in Brussels to ensure qualification. Romelu Lukaku scored a brace and assisted on another as Belgium was able to spread the goals around.

Seven different players scored for Belgium, plus an own goal from San Marino’s Cristian Brolli. Even Eden Hazard, who set up a pair of goals, didn’t score himself before earning an early break in the 63rd minute.

Nacer Chadli, Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld, Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans, Crystal Palace’s Christian Benteke, Yari Verschaeren, and Timothy Castagne all scored along with Lukaku.

Russia thrash Scotland

In what’s becoming the norm, Scotland again succumbed to a crushing defeat. This time it was to Russia, which beat Scotland, 4-0, at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

The Scotland centerback pairing of Liam Palmer and Charlie Mulgrew couldn’t deal with big Russian striker Artem Dzyuba, who finished with a brace. Magomed Ozdoev and Aleksandr Golovin both scored as well to put Scotland away.

Here’s a look at the rest of Thursday’s qualifying action.

Thursday’s EURO 2020 qualifying results

Group C

Belarus 0-0 Estonia

Netherlands 3-1 Northern Ireland

Group E

Croatia 3-0 Hungary

Slovakia 1-1 Wales

Group G

Austria 3-1 Israel

Latvia 0-3 Poland

North Macedonia 2-1 Slovenia

Group I

Kazakhstan 1-2 Cyprus

Belgium 9-0 San Marino

Russia 4-0 Scotland

USMNT: Sargent named starter v. Cuba

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellOct 10, 2019, 4:24 PM EDT
There appears to be a change in the pecking order at center forward for the U.S. Men’s National Team.

Coach Gregg Berhalter confirmed on Thursday at a pre-match media availability that 19-year-old striker Josh Sargent will start up top for the USMNT in its CONCACAF Nations League debut against Cuba on Friday evening. That news puts Sargent theoretically ahead of veteran forward Gyasi Zardes, who has scored just four goals in 13 USMNT appearances in 2019.

Ultimately, Sargent is still likely behind Jozy Altidore at the top of the pecking order, but this move is the latest proof that not only is Sargent one of the best strikers available, despite his age, but that he’s clearly making an impression on Berhalter.

Assuming that Sargent is on the starting XI tomorrow, it will mark his second-straight start for the USMNT, after he started in his hometown of St. Louis in a 1-1 draw with Uruguay.

For those who have watched Sargent since he became a household name in U.S. Soccer fan circles for the 2017 Under-17 World Cup, there’s a lot to like about his game. He doesn’t look physically imposing, but his ability to hold off defenders at his age and size is very impressive. His soccer IQ is off the charts and he reads the game very well.

He’s also recently taken advantage of an injury crisis and his opportunity to start with Werder Bremen. He’s started in each of Werder’s last three matches, including two 2-2 draws on the road at Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt, both of whom were in the top seven in the Bundesliga table.

Sargent also assisted on Marco Friedl’s equalizer against Dortmund.

All in all, Cuba could provide an interesting test for Sargent, a CONCACAF opponent gets hasn’t seen before at this level. Getting these reps before he turns 20 should be huge for him to gain experience before the start of World Cup qualifying, and it could be a coming out party with some goals on Friday night.

Guardiola reveals the one Man City star not for sale

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellOct 10, 2019, 3:19 PM EDT
Manchester City is filled with stars who would immediately start for just about any team in the world. Yet there’s only one player who Man City manager Pep Guardiola says he wouldn’t ever sell.

Phil Foden.

Yes, the 19-year-old midfield starlet, who can barely get a game for Man City, is “priceless” according to Guardiola. Whether it’s to cheer up Foden or it’s actually true, it’s a strong statement for Guardiola to make publicly, and one that he’s surely backing up in the dressing room and on the training pitch.

“He is the only player that can’t be sold under any circumstances, the only one,” Guardiola reportedly told British reporters this week. ”Not even for 500m euros. Phil’s going nowhere. Phil is City. We won’t be signing anyone else for that position. When David Silva leaves, we know exactly who our new magician will be.”

Thats certainly some high praise, but Guardiola of course has a keen eye for talent. He famously remarked after watching Xavi and Iniesta come through the ranks at Barcelona’s La Masia academy that they’d take his job. He was right.

Tying Foden’s future down – he just signed a reported new six-year contract last December – was crucial for Man City as it looks to keep up in the Premier League title fight into the future. But also, by tying Foden’s playing time to Silva, it tells Foden that if he stays a tiny bit more patient, he’ll be starting next year for a Premier League title contender, still at the tender age of 20.

Silva said earlier this season that he would be leaving Man City at the end of the current campaign. Barring injuries, he’s still good enough to start, but after a decade in the Sky Blue side of Manchester, it was time for a chance. Now, Foden has some big shoes to fill, but another season watching and learning from the likes of Silva can’t hurt him. 

VIDEO: Tactical analysis – How to beat Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 10, 2019, 2:15 PM EDT
Manchester City have been unstoppable over the last two Premier League seasons as Pep Guardiola‘s men have racked up 198 points and secured back-to-back titles.

But cracks are starting to appear this season.

Following their shock 2-0 defeat to Wolves last weekend, a blueprint is emerging on how to beat Man City. Especially with no Aymeric Laporte at center back, John Stones also being out injured and Vincent Kompany no longer around.

With their defensive issues clear for all to see, hitting Man City on the counter is a lot easier than it should be. They are already eight points behind leaders Liverpool and more sloppy positioning and passing in the coming weeks will surely cost them a shot at a three-peat.

Kyle Martino and Robbie Mustoe head over to the tactics board to break things down as they focus on how to beat Man City.

Click play on the video above for their wonderful analysis.