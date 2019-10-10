More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Guardiola reveals the one Man City star not for sale

By Daniel KarellOct 10, 2019, 3:19 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Manchester City is filled with stars who would immediately start for just about any team in the world. Yet there’s only one player who Man City manager Pep Guardiola says he wouldn’t ever sell.

Phil Foden.

Yes, the 19-year-old midfield starlet, who can barely get a game for Man City, is “priceless” according to Guardiola. Whether it’s to cheer up Foden or it’s actually true, it’s a strong statement for Guardiola to make publicly, and one that he’s surely backing up in the dressing room and on the training pitch.

“He is the only player that can’t be sold under any circumstances, the only one,” Guardiola reportedly told British reporters this week. ”Not even for 500m euros. Phil’s going nowhere. Phil is City. We won’t be signing anyone else for that position. When David Silva leaves, we know exactly who our new magician will be.”

Thats certainly some high praise, but Guardiola of course has a keen eye for talent. He famously remarked after watching Xavi and Iniesta come through the ranks at Barcelona’s La Masia academy that they’d take his job. He was right.

Tying Foden’s future down – he just signed a reported new six-year contract last December – was crucial for Man City as it looks to keep up in the Premier League title fight into the future. But also, by tying Foden’s playing time to Silva, it tells Foden that if he stays a tiny bit more patient, he’ll be starting next year for a Premier League title contender, still at the tender age of 20.

Silva said earlier this season that he would be leaving Man City at the end of the current campaign. Barring injuries, he’s still good enough to start, but after a decade in the Sky Blue side of Manchester, it was time for a chance. Now, Foden has some big shoes to fill, but another season watching and learning from the likes of Silva can’t hurt him. 

VIDEO: Tactical analysis – How to beat Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 10, 2019, 2:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Manchester City have been unstoppable over the last two Premier League seasons as Pep Guardiola‘s men have racked up 198 points and secured back-to-back titles.

But cracks are starting to appear this season.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Following their shock 2-0 defeat to Wolves last weekend, a blueprint is emerging on how to beat Man City. Especially with no Aymeric Laporte at center back, John Stones also being out injured and Vincent Kompany no longer around.

With their defensive issues clear for all to see, hitting Man City on the counter is a lot easier than it should be. They are already eight points behind leaders Liverpool and more sloppy positioning and passing in the coming weeks will surely cost them a shot at a three-peat.

Kyle Martino and Robbie Mustoe head over to the tactics board to break things down as they focus on how to beat Man City.

Click play on the video above for their wonderful analysis.

Germany’s young players indicate bright future ahead

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 10, 2019, 1:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

BERLIN (AP) Germany’s young players did enough in one hour against Argentina to indicate its post-World Cup shakeup is working and that a bright future awaits.

Led by 24-year-old Serge Gnabry, with 20-year-old Kai Havertz driving from midfield, Germany initially overwhelmed the visitors on Wednesday before inexperience showed and substitutes Lucas Alario and Lucas Ocampos salvaged a 2-2 draw for Argentina in a friendly.

“We let our heads drop after they scored the first goal,” Germany coach Joachim Low said. “But I’m taking many positives from the game and have to pay the team a compliment for playing with such courage and heart. They were very, very promising signs. I like that a lot.”

It was the first time Germany started without a World Cup winner since it claimed the trophy in 2014. Low had already signaled a shakeup after the disastrous World Cup in 2018 and forced the likes of Sami Khedira, Jerome Boateng, Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels into early retirement.

Low had to improvise against Argentina because of a slew of injuries. Marco Reus and Ilkay Gundogan remained on the bench with knocks. Defenders Jonathan Tah and Niklas Stark dropped out before the match, joining Toni Kroos, Timo Werner, Jonas Hector, Antonio Rudiger, Leon Goretzka, Kevin Trapp, Nico Schulz, Leroy Sane, Julian Draxler and Thilo Kehrer on Low’s list of absentees. Low has been resisting calls to bring Hummels back.

Captained by 24-year-old Joshua Kimmich for the first time, Germany controlled the first half, combining quickly with short passes and constant movement, forcing the bewildered visitors to lose possession and chase the game. Paulo Dybala, who plays for Juventus, was inconspicuous before making way for Alario in the 62nd minute.

“The first half was really good, it was eye-catching. Some players who were there for the first time did really well,” said Low, who handed debuts to Freiburg teammates Luca Waldschmidt and Robin Koch.

“Koch was very stable, confident, he gave a good impression and didn’t show any nervousness,” said Low, who also praised Waldschmidt. “Some took their opportunity very well. I’m happy about that, it gives me more options.”

Gnabry, who scored four goals for Bayern Munich in a 7-2 rout of Tottenham recently, was a constant threat before his substitution in the second half. Gnabry beat three defenders to scorein the 15th, then set up Havertz for the second in the 22nd.

“He’s so fast and he made so many unbelievable runs. He was everywhere and always a danger. He put off the whole Argentine defense,” Low said of the Bayern forward, who now has 10 goals in 11 games for Germany.

Low also handed debuts to Nadiem Amiri and Suat Serdar, though the team was backpedaling by then and neither was able to shine.

“We had to work a lot in defense, but their strengths are going forward,” Low said. “But we can be satisfied. They’re players with promise that we can look forward to.”

Marc-Andre ter Stegen played in goal in place of regular No. 1 Manuel Neuer, but the Bayern goalkeeper will return for the European Championship qualifier against Estonia in Tallinn on Sunday.

“Estonia is a whole other type of opponent,” Low said. “They hold back more and principally focus on defending their goal. So we’ll need another offensive player on the field. I could imagine Marco Reus. And if Ilkay is fit, he’ll play, too.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Ciaran Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP

USMNT, Chelsea star Pulisic details his journey so far

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 10, 2019, 12:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

USMNT and Chelsea star Christian Pulisic only just turned 21 years old.

That is hard to believe when we think about how long he’s been in the public spotlight, as arguably the greatest player to be produced in the United States of America has huge expectations on his shoulders.

Pulisic has had to deal with even more of that since arriving in the Premier League this summer with Chelsea following his $73 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund.

But how did he get to this point?

In a new series called “Becoming the Franchise” available via The Players’ Tribune Facebook page, Pulisic tells his journey of rising through the ranks in the youth U.S. national teams and then heading to Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

Click play on the videos below to learn a little more about Pulisic’s journey, so far.

Iranian women allowed to attend national team game

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 10, 2019, 11:32 AM EDT
Leave a comment

For the first time in 40 years women in Iran were allowed to attend a soccer match.

After FIFA demanded that Iran allowed women to watch their games again, tickets were allowed to be bought in a special women-only section in Azadi Stadium for Thursday’s men’s World Cup qualifier with Cambodia.

Iran have made an initial commitment that all home 2022 World Cup qualifiers will have a women-only section. 3,500 tickets were made available for women to buy for this qualifier against Cambodia, as FIFA officials will be observing how they are treated.

The next World Cup qualifier in Iran takes place in Tehran in June 2020

However, Iranian women are still not permitted to attend club matches, and the tragic story and death of the “Blue Girl” Sahar Khodayari shows that the struggle is still very real for women in Iran who simply want to watch the beautiful game in person.

For now, this is a victory for women in Iran and below are videos showing them in the stadium for the qualifier.