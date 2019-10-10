Iranian women allowed to attend national team game

Manchester United’s shirt sponsors are keen to help the Red Devils land one of the best attacking players on the planet.

Neymar.

A report in Diario Gol says that Chevrolet are planning to inject an extra $200 million into Man United in order to help them sign Neymar.

Neymar, 27, wanted to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer but his move to Barcelona or Real Madrid didn’t materialize and the Brazilian superstar is now lambasted by his own fans in the French capital.

It’s clear his move to PSG hasn’t quite worked out, as his main aim was to lead PSG to the UEFA Champions League title. That hasn’t happened and in his own words every PSG home game is now ‘like an away game’ as banners and chants against him are commonplace.

As we said regarding a potential move to Chelsea for Neymar, he comes with a lot of baggage off the pitch which may not be worth it for United.

On the pitch you cannot argue with his output and he is almost guaranteed to score 25-30 goals per season.

Right now that’s exactly what Man United need as their defensive record has improved but scoring goals is a massive issue, especially with Marcus Rashford out of form, Anthony Martial injured and both Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku moved on over the summer.

Signing Neymar may be more than a little pie in the sky, and it will hinge on United qualifying for the UEFA Champions League, something which seems very unlikely after their poor start to the season which sees them in 12th place and 13 points off league leaders Liverpool already.

But if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side can rally to finish in the top four (despite their bad start they are only four points off fourth) then a deal for Neymar would make sense.

Despite all of their issues in recent seasons on the pitch, off the pitch Man United are still a financial juggernaut and they are desperate for a new hero to score the goals to lead them back to the top of the game.

Neymar would certainly fit the bill if he fancies the challenge, and, more importantly, if United (with a little help from Chevy) can afford him.

