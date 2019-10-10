James Maddison pulls out of England squad

James Maddison has had to leave the English national team squad through illness.
Leicester City’s playmaker, 22, was expected to play a big role for the Three Lions in their EURO 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Bulgaria.
Maddison has been called up to previous England squads but is yet to make his debut for Gareth Southgate‘s squad and he’ll have to wait a little longer.
In a brief statement England confirmed Maddison’s withdrawal through illness and said no replacement will be called up.
There is strong competition in the attacking areas for England, as Harry Kane will lead the line with Callum Wilson and Tammy Abraham waiting in the wings, while Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount, Ross Barkley and Marcus Rashford will battle for the attacking midfield spots.
Maddison has been superb at the start of the Premier League season and has scored against Tottenham and Liverpool in his last two outings.
There’s no doubt his chance to play for England will come, but with so much competition for a spot this is another chance missed for Maddison to make his mark on the international stage.