Seoul unsure if North Korea will air World Cup qualifier

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) South Korea said Thursday it’s unclear if North Korea will allow a live broadcast when it hosts the South’s national soccer team for a World Cup qualifier in Pyongyang next Tuesday.
Seoul’s Unification Ministry, which deals with inter-Korean affairs, said the North has been ignoring South Korean calls for discussions on broadcasting the game live and allowing South Korean spectators to attend.
“There has been no particular progress on the issues of (sending South Korean) cheering squads or providing broadcast coverage, so they won’t be easy,” since there’s only a few days left until the game, said a ministry official, who spoke on condition of anonymity during a background briefing to reporters.
The North in recent months has severed virtually all diplomatic activity and cooperation with the rival South amid a standstill in nuclear negotiations with the United States, while ramping up missile tests in an apparent effort to pressure Washington and Seoul.
South Korea’s Korea Football Association said last month it had been informed by the Asian Football Confederation that North Korea will host its Group H game against the South as scheduled.
The game would be the first competitive meeting between the national men’s teams in the North Korean capital, although the North hosted the South for a friendly there in 1990.
During qualification for the 2010 World Cup, North Korea chose to host games against South Korea in Shanghai, refusing to hoist the South Korean flag and play the South Korean anthem on its soil.
But South Korea’s women’s team played in Pyongyang in an Asian Cup qualifier in 2017, and North Korean TV broadcast an edited version of the game days later.
MILAN (AP) Atalanta has been fined $11,000 for racist chanting by its fans, adding to the notion that Italian soccer authorities are doing little to combat racism.
Fiorentina defender Dalbert Henrique was targeted by racist chanting during his team’s 2-2 draw at Atalanta on Sept. 22. The match was briefly suspended because of the abuse.
Dalbert was the third black player — after Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku and AC Milan’s Franck Kessie — to be targeted by racist chants during the four opening weekends of Serie A but it was the first sanction to be handed out by the Italian league, federation or police.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino recently lambasted Italian soccer authorities for their lack of action.
A growing minority of U.S. men’s national team supporters has voiced serious concerns over Christian Pulisic‘s recent benching and lack of first-team minutes at Chelsea, but USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter insists he’s far from worried at this point.
The way Berhalter sees it, these early struggles are to be expected when a player moves to a new club in a new league in a new country. Despite the fact Pulisic didn’t see a single minute of Premier League action during the month of September, Berhalter insists “he’s quality and his time will come” — quotes from Soccer America:
“He’s at Chelsea, one of the biggest clubs in the world, and there’s a different level of pressure on him.”
…
“In terms of adapting from the style of play from one country to another, what I’d say is you just have to get used to it. You have to take in information. You have to start understanding what makes the style of play effective in that country, and try to integrate as fast as possible.
…
“We want Christian playing a big part of what we do. He’s a player that we believe in, and we’re patient. We know things take time, and we know sometimes adapting to different leagues takes time as well. So we’re patient with his process. If he has a good process in place, which we believe he does, we think his quality will come through.”
The fact that Pulisic has already navigated the treacheries of moving abroad once in his career — at the age of 16, no less — should be a reassuring sign for USMNT fans and coaches alike. However, the 21-year-old hasn’t done so in the white-hot spotlight of Chelsea, a club which exists to populate sensational stories on the back page of UK newspapers and has an infinitely higher visibility to fans back home in the United States.
Argentina scored twice in the final 25 minutes to erase a two-goal deficit and draw Germany in a friendly between the two world powers inside Borussia Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday.
Serge Gnabry continued his red-hot form of late by firing Die Mannschaft ahead after 15 minutes, followed by Kai Havertz’s (Bayer Leverkusen) first international goal (assisted by Gnarby) just seven minutes later to make it 2-0 and put Germany in a commanding position.
But Argentina, without the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Gonzalo Higuain or Angel di Maria, battled back in the second half, as Lucas Alario (Leverkusen) and Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) bagged goals in the 66th and 85th minutes, respectively.
Germany was also dealing with a lengthy list of injuries, including (but not limited to): Timo Werner, Ilkay Gundogan, Toni Kroos, Jonas Hector, Antonio Rudiger, Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sane and Julian Draxler.
Marc-Andre ter Stegen started in goal in place of Manuel Neuer, meaning for the first time since lifting the World Cup trophy in 2014, Germany started a game without a single world champion on the field.