USMNT, Chelsea star Pulisic details his journey so far

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 10, 2019, 12:22 PM EDT
USMNT and Chelsea star Christian Pulisic only just turned 21 years old.

That is hard to believe when we think about how long he’s been in the public spotlight, as arguably the greatest player to be produced in the United States of America has huge expectations on his shoulders.

Pulisic has had to deal with even more of that since arriving in the Premier League this summer with Chelsea following his $73 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund.

But how did he get to this point?

In a new series called “Becoming the Franchise” available via The Players’ Tribune Facebook page, Pulisic tells his journey of rising through the ranks in the youth U.S. national teams and then heading to Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

Click play on the videos below to learn a little more about Pulisic’s journey, so far.

Germany’s young players indicate bright future ahead

Associated PressOct 10, 2019, 1:17 PM EDT
BERLIN (AP) Germany’s young players did enough in one hour against Argentina to indicate its post-World Cup shakeup is working and that a bright future awaits.

Led by 24-year-old Serge Gnabry, with 20-year-old Kai Havertz driving from midfield, Germany initially overwhelmed the visitors on Wednesday before inexperience showed and substitutes Lucas Alario and Lucas Ocampos salvaged a 2-2 draw for Argentina in a friendly.

“We let our heads drop after they scored the first goal,” Germany coach Joachim Low said. “But I’m taking many positives from the game and have to pay the team a compliment for playing with such courage and heart. They were very, very promising signs. I like that a lot.”

It was the first time Germany started without a World Cup winner since it claimed the trophy in 2014. Low had already signaled a shakeup after the disastrous World Cup in 2018 and forced the likes of Sami Khedira, Jerome Boateng, Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels into early retirement.

Low had to improvise against Argentina because of a slew of injuries. Marco Reus and Ilkay Gundogan remained on the bench with knocks. Defenders Jonathan Tah and Niklas Stark dropped out before the match, joining Toni Kroos, Timo Werner, Jonas Hector, Antonio Rudiger, Leon Goretzka, Kevin Trapp, Nico Schulz, Leroy Sane, Julian Draxler and Thilo Kehrer on Low’s list of absentees. Low has been resisting calls to bring Hummels back.

Captained by 24-year-old Joshua Kimmich for the first time, Germany controlled the first half, combining quickly with short passes and constant movement, forcing the bewildered visitors to lose possession and chase the game. Paulo Dybala, who plays for Juventus, was inconspicuous before making way for Alario in the 62nd minute.

“The first half was really good, it was eye-catching. Some players who were there for the first time did really well,” said Low, who handed debuts to Freiburg teammates Luca Waldschmidt and Robin Koch.

“Koch was very stable, confident, he gave a good impression and didn’t show any nervousness,” said Low, who also praised Waldschmidt. “Some took their opportunity very well. I’m happy about that, it gives me more options.”

Gnabry, who scored four goals for Bayern Munich in a 7-2 rout of Tottenham recently, was a constant threat before his substitution in the second half. Gnabry beat three defenders to scorein the 15th, then set up Havertz for the second in the 22nd.

“He’s so fast and he made so many unbelievable runs. He was everywhere and always a danger. He put off the whole Argentine defense,” Low said of the Bayern forward, who now has 10 goals in 11 games for Germany.

Low also handed debuts to Nadiem Amiri and Suat Serdar, though the team was backpedaling by then and neither was able to shine.

“We had to work a lot in defense, but their strengths are going forward,” Low said. “But we can be satisfied. They’re players with promise that we can look forward to.”

Marc-Andre ter Stegen played in goal in place of regular No. 1 Manuel Neuer, but the Bayern goalkeeper will return for the European Championship qualifier against Estonia in Tallinn on Sunday.

“Estonia is a whole other type of opponent,” Low said. “They hold back more and principally focus on defending their goal. So we’ll need another offensive player on the field. I could imagine Marco Reus. And if Ilkay is fit, he’ll play, too.”

Iranian women allowed to attend national team game

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 10, 2019, 11:32 AM EDT
For the first time in 40 years women in Iran were allowed to attend a soccer match.

After FIFA demanded that Iran allowed women to watch their games again, tickets were allowed to be bought in a special women-only section in Azadi Stadium for Thursday’s men’s World Cup qualifier with Cambodia.

Iran have made an initial commitment that all home 2022 World Cup qualifiers will have a women-only section. 3,500 tickets were made available for women to buy for this qualifier against Cambodia, as FIFA officials will be observing how they are treated.

The next World Cup qualifier in Iran takes place in Tehran in June 2020

However, Iranian women are still not permitted to attend club matches, and the tragic story and death of the “Blue Girl” Sahar Khodayari shows that the struggle is still very real for women in Iran who simply want to watch the beautiful game in person.

For now, this is a victory for women in Iran and below are videos showing them in the stadium for the qualifier.

James Maddison pulls out of England squad

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 10, 2019, 10:45 AM EDT
James Maddison has had to leave the English national team squad through illness.

Leicester City’s playmaker, 22, was expected to play a big role for the Three Lions in their EURO 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

Maddison has been called up to previous England squads but is yet to make his debut for Gareth Southgate‘s squad and he’ll have to wait a little longer.

In a brief statement England confirmed Maddison’s withdrawal through illness and said no replacement will be called up.

There is strong competition in the attacking areas for England, as Harry Kane will lead the line with Callum Wilson and Tammy Abraham waiting in the wings, while Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount, Ross Barkley and Marcus Rashford will battle for the attacking midfield spots.

Maddison has been superb at the start of the Premier League season and has scored against Tottenham and Liverpool in his last two outings.

There’s no doubt his chance to play for England will come, but with so much competition for a spot this is another chance missed for Maddison to make his mark on the international stage.

Report: Chevrolet to help Man United fund Neymar transfer

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 10, 2019, 9:42 AM EDT
Manchester United’s shirt sponsors are keen to help the Red Devils land one of the best attacking players on the planet.

Neymar.

A report in Diario Gol says that Chevrolet are planning to inject an extra $200 million into Man United in order to help them sign Neymar.

Neymar, 27, wanted to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer but his move to Barcelona or Real Madrid didn’t materialize and the Brazilian superstar is now lambasted by his own fans in the French capital.

It’s clear his move to PSG hasn’t quite worked out, as his main aim was to lead PSG to the UEFA Champions League title. That hasn’t happened and in his own words every PSG home game is now ‘like an away game’ as banners and chants against him are commonplace.

As we said regarding a potential move to Chelsea for Neymar, he comes with a lot of baggage off the pitch which may not be worth it for United.

On the pitch you cannot argue with his output and he is almost guaranteed to score 25-30 goals per season.

Right now that’s exactly what Man United need as their defensive record has improved but scoring goals is a massive issue, especially with Marcus Rashford out of form, Anthony Martial injured and both Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku moved on over the summer.

Signing Neymar may be more than a little pie in the sky, and it will hinge on United qualifying for the UEFA Champions League, something which seems very unlikely after their poor start to the season which sees them in 12th place and 13 points off league leaders Liverpool already.

But if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side can rally to finish in the top four (despite their bad start they are only four points off fourth) then a deal for Neymar would make sense.

Despite all of their issues in recent seasons on the pitch, off the pitch Man United are still a financial juggernaut and they are desperate for a new hero to score the goals to lead them back to the top of the game.

Neymar would certainly fit the bill if he fancies the challenge, and, more importantly, if United (with a little help from Chevy) can afford him.