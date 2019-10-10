More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
USMNT continues progression into CONCACAF Nations League

By Daniel KarellOct 10, 2019, 10:17 PM EDT
We’re closing in on ten months with Gregg Berhalter in charge of the U.S. Men’s National Team, and despite all of the results in that time span, give credit to Berhalter for one thing. He’s sticking to his plan.

Berhalter and a young USMNT (with an average age of just 25) open up the CONCACAF Nations League on Friday by hosting Cuba in Washington D.C. at 7:00 p.m. Based on the roster he called up, Berhalter plans to continue drilling his tactical and playing style ideas into his players heads until it becomes second nature. 20 players from the now-25-man squad were in his September camp and per U.S. Soccer, 24 of the 25 players have seen time for the USMNT this calendar year.

While the Nations League is a competitive match on paper, there isn’t a whole lot that the U.S. can take away from a game against Cuba at home. All fans and the USMNT coaching staff would see individual performances and how the team performed at executing a gameplan.

It’s this gameplan, along with some of the young stars taking part, that will be most interesting to watch.

With Steffan starting again in goal, Cuba should provide more space or at least a better chance for the USMNT to play out of the box and start the buildup play early. From there, we can see players like Matt Miazga grow some confidence with good passes out of the back into the midfield or the long diagonal pass to the wingers in space.

It’s unclear whether Berhalter will start Bradley, his preferred No. 6, or save him for the game against Canada at his home stadium, BMO Field, on Tuesday. If not, it could be another cap for Jackson Yueill to show off his range of passing and keep the ball moving from side to side.

Speaking of wingers from before, it’s been a roller coaster of a last few months for Tyler Boyd. He completed his one-time switch to join the USMNT, started a few games and even scored in the early Gold Cup match against Guyana. But then he lost his national team starting spot to Jordan Morris, who’s had a terrific second half of the MLS season with Seattle, and Boyd has also struggled with his new club, Besiktas. He has just one start in all competitions since the beginning of September. He didn’t even make it off the bench in Besiktas’ 1-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the UEFA Europa League last week.

And yet, Berhalter has committed to Boyd and is willing to call him in, whether he’s in form or not. So the match against Cuba could be another chance for Boyd to show what he’s all about.

Somewhat similarly is Christian Pulisic. Everyone has watched as he started the season well but has found playing time hard to get. Even so, when he’s played he’s had an impact, as was seen last weekend in his 15-minute substitute appearance for Chelsea when he set up a goal. Clearly, even if he’s out of form, he is still the best attacking talent the USMNT has and will always be given a chance by Berhalter.

Lastly, there’s the striker position. It was announced earlier that with Jozy Altidore out injured again – missing his second straight USMNT camp, though last time was not injury related – 19-year-old forward Joshua Sargent would start up top against Cuba. This could be a changing of the guard, with Sargent preferred over Gyasi Zardes as Altidore’s backup with the USMNT. Or, it could have been the plan all along to play Sargent against Cuba and Zardes against Canada. We’ll see.

In any case, with Sargent getting starts for Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga, the Cuba match could be his chance to become a household name for many. It’s his first senior international game in a competitive tournament, and his hold up play, the way he reads the game and ability to play off the back shoulder of the centerbacks could lead to a goal or two on the night.

Ultimately, Friday’s test with Cuba will be a study in how this squad continues to absorb and understand Berhalter’s style of play, as he looks to prepare his team ultimately for the start of World Cup qualifying in September 2020.

Lyon planning to purchase NWSL franchise

By Daniel KarellOct 10, 2019, 9:12 PM EDT
Arguably the best club soccer team in European women’s football, Olympique Lyon, is looking to expand into the United States.

Jean-Michel Aulas, president of OL Groupe, which owns Lyon’s men’s and women’s teams as well as the grand Groupama Stadium, said in a statement that Lyon was in negotiations to “take over” an NWSL team. Negotiations could finish soon enough that it could start with the 2020 season.

“Our international expansion also involves a project in the United States with the decision to take over a women’s football franchise,” Aulas said, via Lyon’s website. “The project is progressing well and we aim to be operational before the start of the next season, in March-April 2020.”

It’s unclear exactly whether Aulas would purchase a team off a current investor, start an expansion franchise, or revive a former club like the Boston Breakers or FC Kansas City. The Washington Spirit and Sky Blue FC are both in tough situations and could do with an injection of cash. Lyon had revenues of more than $300 million over the past year, and assuming some would be allocated to the NWSL club, that would be a massive boost for them.

In addition, Lyon’s women’s team is currently the four-time defending UEFA Women’s Champions League winners, especially thanks to Norwegian superstar Ada Hegerberg. Lyon has also won Ligue 1 for 13-straight years, staying above Paris Saint-Germain despite significant investment in talent from the French side.

If Lyon plans to treat an NWSL team like its club in France, this is a win-win proposition from NWSL. It allows a massive brand to lend its weight to the league, and also enables some of Lyon’s young guns to come to the U.S. and compete against some of our best stars. In addition, it could lead to more chances for American players with Lyon, should U.S. Soccer allow them to move abroad at some point after the Olympics.

Can Man United buy its way back to glory?

By Daniel KarellOct 10, 2019, 8:07 PM EDT
By all accounts, Manchester United is having a woeful start to the Premier League season. However, the front office reportedly believes it can solve the crisis at the club with strategic purchases over the next two seasons.

According to a report in the Telegraph, Manchester United is looking to make eight signings spread through the next two summer transfer windows. The report claims they’ve already created a shortlist of targets and one may even be acquired in the upcoming winter transfer window in January. Players like Leicester City’s James Maddison and Ben Chillwell have been rumored to be on Man United’s radar in recent days, as it looks to improve its squad.

There’s no doubt that Man United’s team is in dire straights. From the days of Sir Alex Ferguson where the team had Cristiano Ronaldo, Ryan Giggs, Wayne Rooney, Paul Scholes, Rio Ferdinand and many others, the current squad absolutely pales in comparison.

This summer was supposed to be a massive one for the club after another season outside the top four. And yet, the only major signing was Harry Maguire. Ironically, one of the summer’s first signings for current manager – for how long, who knows? – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Daniel James, has been very good when fit.

While on defense Man United is decent, in the final third, the Red Devils are woeful. With Anthony Martial still out injured and the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez this summer, Marcus Rashford looks too under pressure to handle all the responsibility right now. Man United has only scored one goal from open play in the last five games, and it’s not looking like things will improve that much even when Paul Pogba and Martial return from injury.

So it raises the question: Can Man United buy its way out of trouble? The answer, is maybe.

Manchester City spent boatloads of money, and it did end up with a first Premier League-era title in 2012. Only Micah Richards was from the club’s youth system in the squad. The latest smart purchases from Man City has put the club on a path to long-term success.

And yet, it’s not like Man United hasn’t spent a ton of money over the last decade chasing success. Since Ferguson retired, millions were spent on signing so many players, some of whom turned out to be good, but none turned out to be great. There was Juan Mata and Marouane Fellaini. Then Ander Herrera, Luke Shaw, and Angel Di Maria. Then Memphis Depay, Morgan Schneiderlin, and Anthony Martial. Soon after it was Pogba and Eric Bailley and don’t forget Henrik Mkhitaryan. How much did Victor Lindelof, Lukaku and Sanchez cost Man United?

I could go on even further, but the point is made. Man United has spent tons, and it seems like with no plan.

The only way this new plan works is if they buy smart and buy players who fit well in a system, not just the ones who are shining in other systems.

Euro 2020 qualifying roundup: Belgium qualifies

By Daniel KarellOct 10, 2019, 6:05 PM EDT
Belgium became the first national team to qualify for the 2020 European Championships and boy did the Red Devils do it in style.

Belgium routed lowly San Marino, 9-0 at the Stade Roi Baudouin in Brussels to ensure qualification. Romelu Lukaku scored a brace and assisted on another as Belgium was able to spread the goals around.

Seven different players scored for Belgium, plus an own goal from San Marino’s Cristian Brolli. Even Eden Hazard, who set up a pair of goals, didn’t score himself before earning an early break in the 63rd minute.

Nacer Chadli, Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld, Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans, Crystal Palace’s Christian Benteke, Yari Verschaeren, and Timothy Castagne all scored along with Lukaku.

Russia thrash Scotland

In what’s becoming the norm, Scotland again succumbed to a crushing defeat. This time it was to Russia, which beat Scotland, 4-0, at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

The Scotland centerback pairing of Liam Palmer and Charlie Mulgrew couldn’t deal with big Russian striker Artem Dzyuba, who finished with a brace. Magomed Ozdoev and Aleksandr Golovin both scored as well to put Scotland away.

Here’s a look at the rest of Thursday’s qualifying action.

Thursday’s EURO 2020 qualifying results

Group C

Belarus 0-0 Estonia

Netherlands 3-1 Northern Ireland

Group E

Croatia 3-0 Hungary

Slovakia 1-1 Wales

Group G

Austria 3-1 Israel

Latvia 0-3 Poland

North Macedonia 2-1 Slovenia

Group I

Kazakhstan 1-2 Cyprus

Belgium 9-0 San Marino

Russia 4-0 Scotland

USMNT: Sargent named starter v. Cuba

By Daniel KarellOct 10, 2019, 4:24 PM EDT
There appears to be a change in the pecking order at center forward for the U.S. Men’s National Team.

Coach Gregg Berhalter confirmed on Thursday at a pre-match media availability that 19-year-old striker Josh Sargent will start up top for the USMNT in its CONCACAF Nations League debut against Cuba on Friday evening. That news puts Sargent theoretically ahead of veteran forward Gyasi Zardes, who has scored just four goals in 13 USMNT appearances in 2019.

Ultimately, Sargent is still likely behind Jozy Altidore at the top of the pecking order, but this move is the latest proof that not only is Sargent one of the best strikers available, despite his age, but that he’s clearly making an impression on Berhalter.

Assuming that Sargent is on the starting XI tomorrow, it will mark his second-straight start for the USMNT, after he started in his hometown of St. Louis in a 1-1 draw with Uruguay.

For those who have watched Sargent since he became a household name in U.S. Soccer fan circles for the 2017 Under-17 World Cup, there’s a lot to like about his game. He doesn’t look physically imposing, but his ability to hold off defenders at his age and size is very impressive. His soccer IQ is off the charts and he reads the game very well.

He’s also recently taken advantage of an injury crisis and his opportunity to start with Werder Bremen. He’s started in each of Werder’s last three matches, including two 2-2 draws on the road at Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt, both of whom were in the top seven in the Bundesliga table.

Sargent also assisted on Marco Friedl’s equalizer against Dortmund.

All in all, Cuba could provide an interesting test for Sargent, a CONCACAF opponent gets hasn’t seen before at this level. Getting these reps before he turns 20 should be huge for him to gain experience before the start of World Cup qualifying, and it could be a coming out party with some goals on Friday night.