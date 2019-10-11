More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
2 years since Couva, has the USMNT learned from its biggest failure?

By Kyle BonnOct 11, 2019, 12:51 PM EDT
Two years ago yesterday, the United States men were eliminated from World Cup contention with a devastating loss to Trinidad & Tobago, missing out on the big dance for the first time in eight cycles.

It was a disaster of epic proportions, a miss so colossal it promised to bring with it sweeping changes and overhauls in order to prevent it from ever happening again.

And yet, two years on, has anything significant really changed?

The feeling of uncertainty, pessimism, and confusion still reigns strong with the USMNT setup, and despite the cataclysmic event in Couva two years ago, little has actually changed for the program. The talent pool is subject to endless experimentation with little established consistency in the starting lineup, the youth setup is struggling to recruit talented dual nationals, and results are still below the expected level of competition and growth.

Gregg Berhalter, as far as we know, has not fundamentally changed much with his hire. Billed as a new era of the USMNT, the same players are still called in, the same mistakes plague the team on the field, and there is little improvement to give fans hope for the future.

Inspecting the other high-profile teams that missed the 2018 World Cup – the Netherlands and Italy – both have made sweeping changes and ushered in a youth movement that has brought marketable changes to the squad. The Netherlands immediately progressed to the Nations League final behind a youth backbone that took Ajax to the Champions League semifinals, while Italy is perfect through six matches of Euro 2020 qualification under Roberto Mancini after making sweeping changes to the youth setup.

In fact, the USMNT is poised to potentially lose a key dual national to the Netherlands in Sergino Dest, who is still deciding on his future despite having played for the United States youth setup.

Meanwhile, the United States’ youth movement has sputtered. Weston McKennie’s development has stalled amid his inability to reign in his wild and erratic tendencies. Tyler Adams, John Brooks, and Timothy Weah have contracted the injury bug, while Christian Pulisic is stuck on the bench while he integrates into the Chelsea squad. Jesse Gonzalez was wooed by Mexico and now they could lose Dest too as some accuse U.S. Soccer of failing to remain in constant contact with potential prospects. Just last week Berhalter naively said, “it’s not U.S. Soccer’s job to develop players.”

Despite a promise to turn over a new leaf, the U.S. is still light years behind where it should be expected to be. They were beaten by Mexico in the Gold Cup final by Tata Martino, who wasn’t even contacted about the U.S. vacancy and subsequently hired by their arch rivals. They were thumped 3-0 by the same squad weeks later in a friendly on home soil. An unconvincing draw against a Uruguay B side didn’t do much to alleviate the pessimism days later.

While the U.S. still sorts through its numerous litany of struggles, fans are wondering when the promised changes will come. Questions remain for Berhalter as he continues the rebuild, with an over-reliance on players from his old stomping grounds Major League Soccer often casting doubt onto his ability to select a squad.

CONCACAF Nations League play looms tonight, with a matchup against Cuba before a game against Canada on Tuesday. This is a chance for the U.S. men to slowly rebuild trust within the fan base. It will take a significant finish in the competition to sway those with doubts, but it is possible to start somewhere. Still, the signs point to continued frustration and uncertainty in the future, and there is much work ahead to undo that.

Ultimately, two years from D Day, would one be surprised if another Couva repeat took place again? Is this squad past the devastating loss to a point where it’s avoidable? If fans waffle on answering those questions affirmatively, has the group really moved on? There is still a long way to go, and World Cup qualifying begins in less than a year’s time.

Swedish club Ostersunds FK in financial crisis

By Kyle BonnOct 11, 2019, 2:25 PM EDT
Less than two years after recording a 2-1 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates in Europa League play, Swedish club Ostersunds is facing a severe financial crisis.

The side, which sits in 13th position in the Swiss Super League table – just a spot above the relegation zone – is facing massive debt and a significant past due sum. According to a club statement, around $1.5 million is required by the end of the year to keep the club afloat. That includes $1 million that must be raised by the end of the month, plus another $143,000 tax payment due by the start of November.

The club is asking for donations to help keep the team running, with around $613,000 already reportedly raised. Former manager Graham Potter, who was in charge for the win at Arsenal and now heads English club Bolton, has apparently contributed to the cause.

“We ask you to think back on all the wonderful memories and what joy and pride we experienced together with OFK,” the club’s statement read. “If we are to experience it again, we must together help to get out of this crisis.”

Former chairman Daniel Kindberg, who hired Potter for his first managerial position back in 2010 and saw the club promoted to the top flight in 2015, is on trial for financial crimes involving the club such as tax fraud. The club won the 2017 Swedish Cup, but could be dumped out of the league should Kindberg be found guilty.

Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliot suspended for Kane post

By Kyle BonnOct 11, 2019, 1:37 PM EDT
16-year-old Liverpool winger Harvey Elliott has been suspended for two weeks after posting a derogatory message about Harry Kane on social media.

The youngster only just moved to Liverpool this summer from Fulham after becoming the youngest-ever player to appear in a Premier League match.

The FA ruling sees Elliott banned for 14 days, fined $450, and forced to take a face-to-face educational course on the subject. Liverpool released a statement supporting the decision.

“Harvey’s apology was sincere, immediate and unequivocal,” a Liverpool spokesperson said. “He has acknowledged privately and publicly his actions were wrong. Given his age when this indiscretion was committed — in a private setting and prior to signing for us — we will continue to work with Harvey on an educational basis as relates to his conduct. He has already demonstrated to us a willingness to learn and live up to the values and conduct expected of a Liverpool player.”

Elliott issued an apology after the incident, and Liverpool confirmed that captain Jordan Henderson spoke to the player about his conduct. The FA said it took into consideration Elliott’s age in its decision, but claimed that the player “needs to take responsibility for the fact that there was a risk that it would be [offensive] and that in any event his conduct was unacceptable.”

Elliott has made one appearance for the Liverpool senior squad this season, playing the full 90 minutes of a 2-0 victory over MK Dons in League Cup action. He has been a regular for Liverpool’s U-23 squad, picking up two assists in six matches.

Owner calls for salary cap in League One and League Two

By Kyle BonnOct 11, 2019, 10:20 AM EDT
The NFL has increased visibility in England over the past few years, agreeing to play multiple games a season at Tottenham Hotspur’s new stadium over the next few years. It’s having an impact on one man in particular, who hopes to bring some NFL structure to the English football ranks.

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony has gone public with a plan to help prevent lower league clubs from overspending and falling victim to financial hardship in the wake of Bury’s recent demise. One of the centerpieces of his plan is a hard salary cap for League One and League Two players in the $7,600 a week range per player, or around $400,000 a year.

“It just think it is crazy when you hear players getting paid 10-15 grand [pounds] a week at League One level,” MacAnthony said. “There are warning signs when you hear that.”

He admitted that it is not the responsibility of the players to look out for the financial viability of clubs, but believes they should still take it upon themselves to help alleviate the pressure.

“I know football careers are short and they have to make hay while the sun shines – I am not naïve and I understand how it works,” he said. “Sometimes if you have made a few quid in football, you have got to look and think: This club is going to go under. What can I do? A lot of people in the game were saying about Bury: There is a reckoning coming there because they were handing out some massive contracts.”

“If we don’t do something, it will be someone else’s club to go bust next,” he claimed.

MacAnthony pointed to the NFL as a model for how clubs can keep a lid on wages. “I am all for a wage cap. I like the way they do things in America with the NFL. I think a lot of the clubs would get behind it. If a giant club came down, you could give them two years dispensation on the wage cap. But players have to take responsibility as well.”

The NFL, NBA, and NHL all use a hard salary cap, while MLB has utilized a soft luxury tax over the past two decades. In Major League Soccer, a hard salary cap also exists, although there are numerous workarounds to promote the acquisition of better talent and star power for the purpose of league growth. The league also maintains all contracts in a single-entity model. Still, it seems MacAnthony is proposing less of a total club cap and more of an individual player cap, which still would need to pass antitrust regulation to have any chance of becoming a reality.

Obviously, considering MacAnthony’s position as an employer, his shedding of responsibility onto players has to be taken with a grain of salt, but there is admittedly a problem within the lower ranks of English football. Aside from Bury’s expulsion from the EFL, Bolton had serious and nearly deadly financial problems recently, while Macclesfield is in the midst of a wage crisis currently, unable to pay its players.

Chelsea youngster Mason Mount set for first England start

By Kyle BonnOct 11, 2019, 8:18 AM EDT
According to a number of reports from England, young Chelsea talent Mason Mount is readying for his first international start as England gets set to face the Czech Republic in Euro 2020 qualification on Friday.

Mount has two international caps to his name, having come off the bench against Bulgaria and Kosovo in the last international break. He will now make his full debut, a well-earned reward for a stellar Premier League season thus far. The 20-year-old has scored four goals and assisted another through the first eight games of the season and has been one of the most positive attacking influences at Stanford Bridge alongside fellow academy graduate Tammy Abraham.

“Nothing I’ve seen surprises me at all,” England manager Gareth Southgate said of Mount’s play during his pre-match press conference on Thursday. “We’ve had him marked as a player from the first time I saw him at St. George’s [Park]. Chelsea would be the same on that, I think, but of course he’s now been able to have the opportunity to play in the Premier League and display that against top teams. I think you saw his penalty in the Super Cup, [that] was a nice cameo of what he’s about, really.”

Mount is the beneficiary of the withdrawal of James Maddison, who departed the England squad due to an illness, still unable to make his international debut. He will start ahead of Chelsea teammate Ross Barkley, whom Mount has supplanted as the starting attacking midfielder at Stamford Bridge. “I don’t think it matters what our starting three is [in attack],” Southgate said at the press conference while discussing the importance of having depth. “Clearly, at the moment Raheem [Sterling] and Harry [Kane], their numbers are incredible and the consistency of their performance is, but the rest can be down to performance at any given time.”

Mount’s 7.40 WhoScored rating so far through the first eight games of the Premier League season puts him in the top 20 of players in the league and third among English talents behind Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling and his Blues teammate Abraham. His 2.1 key passes per game ranks 13th in the league behind high-volume players like Kevin De Bruyne, Gylfi Sigurdsson, and Jack Grealish.

The 20-year-old is set to start alongside fellow youngster Jadon Sancho who is reportedly readying for another spot in the lineup after scoring a brace against Kosovo his last time out to mark his first international goals. Sancho also started against the Czech Republic in the reverse fixture back in March, a 5-0 rout that saw him assist Sterling’s 24th minute opener.