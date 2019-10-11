England supporters involved in police clash in Prague

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

According to reports, traveling England supporters have been involved in clashes with police ahead of the match against Czech Republic in Prague.

The report states that clashes began when an England supporter threw a bottle at a police officer in riot gear, who then advanced on the crew while playing a recorded warning message. The police resorted to using stun grenades while fans continued to hail them with bottles.

It is unclear if any arrests were made, but the report states a group was seen being pinned down by police officers in a corner lying face down.

The game has a late kick of 8:45pm local time, leaving officials worried about potential security issues around the city. England asked for the game to be moved up, but the request was denied by UEFA. This led England’s lead for football policing Mark Roberts to plead with fans “stay clear of the drunken minority.”

Around 3,800 tickets were sold to traveling England fans for the match, but it is thought that around 6,000 have traveled.

