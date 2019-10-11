Ranieri reportedly back in management with Sampdoria

Multiple reports say Claudio Ranieri is returning to Serie A, and that he’ll be making his debut against a familiar foe.
Ranieri is set to replace Eusebio Di Francesco, again, as the Premier League winner this time takes the reins at Sampdoria.
Di Francesco was fired after a 1-6 start to life at Sampdoria, and both Gennaro Gattuso and Giuseppe Iachini were mentioned as possibilities to fill the opening.
Ranieri takes over at his eighth club in Italy, having won silverware in four countries. The latest was Leicester City’s amazing run to the 2015-16 Premier League crown, while he’s won Ligue 2 with Monaco, Serie B with Fiorentina, and the Copa del Rey with Valencia
While Di Francesco is a very good manager, he did not have the love of the room. Perhaps Ranieri can at least restore Samp to its mid-table place.
Christian Eriksen may finally be getting his wish to join Real Madrid, at a discount.
The Danish midfielder, 27, has wanted out of Tottenham Hotspur for some time, and turned down three new contract offers from the North London set.
There were reports of bids as high as nine figures for Eriksen this summer, but it’s a cut-rate situation now that the player is in the transfer window of his contract.
Spurs are looking for between $22-28 million for Eriksen in January, according to Marca.
Eriksen has a goal and an assist in 631 minutes this season between the Premier League and Champions League, and would be Cup-tied to Spurs.
But Real would be able to tie him down to a contract and Spurs would be able to make some money on the Dane, who has 90 caps with 29 goals and 22 assists for his country.
Would Spurs continue to use the player into January? Presumably, having already sacrificed at least $50-75 million on a player who refused to sign a new deal. Put this one in the error column for Tottenham’s hierarchy.
According to reports, traveling England supporters have been involved in clashes with police ahead of the match against Czech Republic in Prague.
The report states that clashes began when an England supporter threw a bottle at a police officer in riot gear, who then advanced on the crew while playing a recorded warning message. The police resorted to using stun grenades while fans continued to hail them with bottles.
It is unclear if any arrests were made, but the report states a group was seen being pinned down by police officers in a corner lying face down.
The game has a late kick of 8:45pm local time, leaving officials worried about potential security issues around the city. England asked for the game to be moved up, but the request was denied by UEFA. This led England’s lead for football policing Mark Roberts to plead with fans “stay clear of the drunken minority.”
Around 3,800 tickets were sold to traveling England fans for the match, but it is thought that around 6,000 have traveled.
Less than two years after recording a 2-1 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates in Europa League play, Swedish club Ostersunds is facing a severe financial crisis.
The side, which sits in 13th position in the Allsvenskan table – just a spot above the relegation zone – is facing massive debt and a significant past due sum. According to a club statement, around $1.5 million is required by the end of the year to keep the club afloat. That includes $1 million that must be raised by the end of the month, plus another $143,000 tax payment due by the start of November.
The club is asking for donations to help keep the team running, with around $613,000 already reportedly raised. Former manager Graham Potter, who was in charge for the win at Arsenal and now heads English club Brighton & Hove Albion, has apparently contributed to the cause.
“We ask you to think back on all the wonderful memories and what joy and pride we experienced together with OFK,” the club’s statement read. “If we are to experience it again, we must together help to get out of this crisis.”
Former chairman Daniel Kindberg, who hired Potter for his first managerial position back in 2010 and saw the club promoted to the top flight in 2015, is on trial for financial crimes involving the club such as tax fraud. The club won the 2017 Swedish Cup, but could be dumped out of the league should Kindberg be found guilty.
16-year-old Liverpool winger Harvey Elliott has been suspended for two weeks after posting a derogatory message about Harry Kane on social media.
The youngster only just moved to Liverpool this summer from Fulham after becoming the youngest-ever player to appear in a Premier League match.
The FA ruling sees Elliott banned for 14 days, fined $450, and forced to take a face-to-face educational course on the subject. Liverpool released a statement supporting the decision.
“Harvey’s apology was sincere, immediate and unequivocal,” a Liverpool spokesperson said. “He has acknowledged privately and publicly his actions were wrong. Given his age when this indiscretion was committed — in a private setting and prior to signing for us — we will continue to work with Harvey on an educational basis as relates to his conduct. He has already demonstrated to us a willingness to learn and live up to the values and conduct expected of a Liverpool player.”
Elliott issued an apology after the incident, and Liverpool confirmed that captain Jordan Henderson spoke to the player about his conduct. The FA said it took into consideration Elliott’s age in its decision, but claimed that the player “needs to take responsibility for the fact that there was a risk that it would be [offensive] and that in any event his conduct was unacceptable.”
Elliott has made one appearance for the Liverpool senior squad this season, playing the full 90 minutes of a 2-0 victory over MK Dons in League Cup action. He has been a regular for Liverpool’s U-23 squad, picking up two assists in six matches.