Ranieri reportedly back in management with Sampdoria

Multiple reports say Claudio Ranieri is returning to Serie A, and that he’ll be making his debut against a familiar foe.

Ranieri is set to replace Eusebio Di Francesco, again, as the Premier League winner this time takes the reins at Sampdoria.

Di Francesco was fired after a 1-6 start to life at Sampdoria, and both Gennaro Gattuso and Giuseppe Iachini were mentioned as possibilities to fill the opening.

Ranieri takes over at his eighth club in Italy, having won silverware in four countries. The latest was Leicester City’s amazing run to the 2015-16 Premier League crown, while he’s won Ligue 2 with Monaco, Serie B with Fiorentina, and the Copa del Rey with Valencia

While Di Francesco is a very good manager, he did not have the love of the room. Perhaps Ranieri can at least restore Samp to its mid-table place.

