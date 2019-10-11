Spurs’ Eriksen may get his Real Madrid wish in January

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christian Eriksen may finally be getting his wish to join Real Madrid, at a discount.

The Danish midfielder, 27, has wanted out of Tottenham Hotspur for some time, and turned down three new contract offers from the North London set.

There were reports of bids as high as nine figures for Eriksen this summer, but it’s a cut-rate situation now that the player is in the transfer window of his contract.

Spurs are looking for between $22-28 million for Eriksen in January, according to Marca.

Eriksen has a goal and an assist in 631 minutes this season between the Premier League and Champions League, and would be Cup-tied to Spurs.

But Real would be able to tie him down to a contract and Spurs would be able to make some money on the Dane, who has 90 caps with 29 goals and 22 assists for his country.

Would Spurs continue to use the player into January? Presumably, having already sacrificed at least $50-75 million on a player who refused to sign a new deal. Put this one in the error column for Tottenham’s hierarchy.

