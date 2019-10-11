More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Three things we learned from USMNT 7-0 Cuba

By Nicholas MendolaOct 11, 2019, 8:56 PM EDT
They did what they had to do.

Full marks the United States men’s national team, who used a Friday visit from an undermanned and overwhelmed opponent to tune up for Tuesday’s big CONCACAF Nations League trip to Canada.

Gregg Berhalter used the right mix of stars and reserves to keep his men reasonably fresh for the Canucks, getting a hat trick from Weston McKennie and three assists from Jordan Morris in a convincing win.

Berhalter’s plan followed against short-handed Cuba, stars get rest

Make no mistake about it: Christian Pulisic‘s place on the wing was meant to torture a Cuban side which had lost numerous players to defections over the last few months. Jordan Morris, Reggie Cannon, and the Yanks assortment of speedsters made sure the wide places were miserable places to operate.

The United States overran the Cubans on the flanks, scoring near identical goals in the first four minutes as Reggie Cannon sent Jordan Morris down the right for a cutback to Weston McKennie for the goal.

Morris soon joined the score sheet himself and forced Cuba into an own goal after McKennie’s back heel through ball.

Berhalter knew that McKennie, Jackson Yueill, and Cristian Roldan would supply enough industry and athleticism for the midfield to operate as three against a minnow like Cuba, and they delivered in spades (Roldan wasn’t terrific, but he ran his shorts off as designed).

And he got probable Tuesday starters McKennie and Morris out at halftime, Pulisic after the hour, and did not have to use Michael Bradley or DeAndre Yedlin. Pretty much perfect.

Yueill makes his case

Jackson Yueill has been ahead of his American MLS peers in passing, and took the opportunity presented to him by Cuba’s befuddled back line.

Yueill has been a regular fixture for San Jose but is just starting to get his chances under Berhalter, who has given Columbus protegee Trapp myriad chances to lay claim to the holding midfielder role which has long belonged to Michael Bradley.

It still does, for now, but Yueill has given Berhalter plenty to chew on. Now can he channel this performance against a non-existent Cuban midfield into consistent playmaking performances for his country, something he hasn’t done on a week-to-week basis in MLS?

In any event, his performance on Friday should finally relegate Wil Trapp behind him in the pecking order.

Weston runs wild

Given some freedom to attack in the midfield, Schalke mainstay Weston McKennie went absolutely nuts.

Yes, of course, consider the competition, but McKennie registered three goals and an assist in the first 13 minutes, and adding a scintillating assist on the own goal that made it 5-0.

After 45 minutes, Berhalter didn’t need to see any more.

“I took advantage of our style of play,” McKennie said on FS1 after the game. “One of my strengths is getting in the box and getting to the right place at the right time. … As a team we’ve been in camps pretty often and we’re getting familiar with each other. The whole team, the chemistry and connection on and off the field is unbelievable.”

McKennie has been solid for club and country the last two seasons, but saw a minor dip early in this season for Schalke (though that hasn’t stopped David Wagner from trotting him out regularly in the Bundesliga).

The offensive fireworks display will have been noticed here and abroad, and further laid clear that McKennie and still-injured Tyler Adams should be staples of the American midfield for the better part of the next decade.

I mean, look:

USMNT player ratings from 7-0 defeat of Cuba

Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 11, 2019, 9:05 PM EDT
The USMNT’s first ever match CONCACAF Nations League match was always supposed to be a straight-forward win, but this was something else.

The Yanks smashed Friday’s visitors to Audi Field by a 7-0 margin, scoring six first half goals and riding a right-sided master class from Weston McKennie, Reggie Cannon and Jordan Morris to victory.

Here are the individual ratings from a comprehensive-enough win.

Starting XI

Brad Guzan — 6 — Didn’t do anything wrong. Also didn’t really need to be there. Hopefully someone brought him snacks.

Daniel Lovitz — 6 — Drew the penalty with a cross, but otherwise didn’t have a ton to do.

Matt Miazga — 6 — Befuddled by a Tim Ream mistake and nearly allowed a shot, but again, three of the backs and their keeper had very little to do all night.

Tim Ream — 5 — Two dicey plays including a poor giveaway around the hour mark, but a good safety valve at the back when the Yanks allowed a long ball counter in the 73rd.

Reggie Cannon — 8 — Sensational pace and industry, and it the energy never left him. Instrumental in the first two goals as Berhalter asked his right back to do his best Trent Alexander-Arnold impression. It wasn’t a bad one.

Jackson Yueill — 8 — Exactly one blip in 90 quality minutes. Begging to be considered as the fourth midfielder behind Tyler Adams, McKennie, and Michael Bradley.

Cristian Roldan — 6 — One nice play in the second half and worked hard on the night, but a poor giveaway in the first half could’ve soiled a great start if the opposition was up to it.

Weston McKennie (Off HT) — 10 — Electric. Industrious. Fun. This was an emerging midfielder from a semi-regular European-qualifying club showing what it looks like when the opposition takes several steps down in quality. A joy to watch.

Christian Pulisic — 7 — Solid enough for the Chelsea man, who captained the squad and didn’t put a foot wrong. Scored his penalty and otherwise was content to let the others drive the bus for once.

Jordan Morris (Off HT) — 9 — The extra touch that made the fifth goal a Cuban own goal instead of an outright finish stops us from giving him a 10, but really it’s just nice to be picky and positive for once. Morris has found his home as a wing in Berhalter’s system.

Josh Sargent — 6 — Nice to see him get the start, but does that mean it’ll be Gyasi Zardes against Cuba? He was “in and around” the goal all night, and his goal was very well taken. Sliced a good chance over the bar in the 90th after producing the chance with a takeaway.

Substitutions

Tyler Boyd (On HT) — 6 — Flashed some good moves. Had a great steal outside the 18 but was stepped on and effectively limped out of the fray.

Paul Arriola (On HT) — 6 — An okay night for one of Berhalter’s mainstays.

Sebastian Lletget (On 68′) — 6 — A moment or two off the bench for the Galaxy man.

USMNT hangs 7 on overwhelmed Cuba

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 11, 2019, 8:57 PM EDT
The United States men's national team made its CONCACAF Nations League debut in style, riding a six-goal first half to a 7-0 demolition of Cuba at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. on Friday.

Weston McKennie had three goals and an assist in a stellar first half, while Jordan Morris had a goal and three assists.

Josh Sargent buried a chance, Christian Pulisic converted a penalty, and Cuba scored an own goal to round out the scoring in our nation’s capital.

Cuba’s defense saw the the Yanks blaze down the right side to open the scoring, Reggie Cannon playing Jordan Morris down the right flank and theSeattle Sounders man drove into the box before cutting back toward a sea of players in the box.

Christian Pulisic couldn’t reach the pass, which was good because McKennie may’ve been the intended target.

The Schalke man collected the ball with his first touch and lashed into the yawning cage as the clock hit :30

He didn’t need to wait long for the second, and Cannon again played Morris into the box to cross for McKennie’s finish.

McKennie then set up Morris for 3-0 in the ninth minute, with a hockey assist to Josh Sargent, before Morris and Cannon again cued up McKennie. Hat trick. 4-0. 13 minutes.

Jackson Yueill was lively, and spotted McKennie who in turn cued Pulisic up for an arrow just over the bar. Moments later Yueill found McKennie but one extra touch saw his shot blocked over the bar for a corner kick.

McKennie made a sensational touch to set up the fifth goal, which will go down as an own goal after Morris’ shot was saved off a defender’s face and into the goal.

Sargent made it 6-0 as Cuba’s midfield was nowhere to be found as Morris dropped a pass for a calm Sargent finish.

The Yanks won a penalty in the 61st minute, and Pulisic snapped up the ball and slotted it down the middle for his 14th international goal.

Roldan had a vicious deflected shot saved for a corner kick in the 79th.

Chelsea’s Kante pulled from France lineup after injury in warm-ups

MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 11, 2019, 7:59 PM EDT
Just as N’Golo Kante’s health allowed a return to form, his frustrating season has carried over to his national team.

The dominant French midfielder was pulled from the starting lineup on Friday after suffering a muscle injury in warm-ups.

Few details have been released, and Chelsea did not mention the player or his injury in their Friday recap of international action.

Kante, 28, missed four matches with a sprained ankle earlier this season with Chelsea, but has two goals in his last three matches. Both came in the Premier League against Liverpool and Southampton.

He has 38 caps and a goal for Les Bleus, as well as a World Cup title.

France faces Turkey in EURO qualifying on Monday. Chelsea has Newcastle United on Oct. 19 at Stamford Bridge before visiting Ajax in the UEFA Champions League.

WATCH: USMNT's McKennie with 3 goals, assist in 13 minutes

AP Photo/Julio Cortez
By Nicholas MendolaOct 11, 2019, 7:22 PM EDT
Weston McKennie needed just over 12 minutes to score a hat trick, with an assist to boot, as the United States men's national team is letting loose on Cuba on Friday at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

The first came after 30 seconds of the nation's first CONCACAF Nations League match.

The first came after 30 seconds of the nation’s first CONCACAF Nations League match.

Cuba’s defense saw the the Yanks blaze down the right side, Reggie Cannon playing Jordan Morris down the right flank.

The Seattle Sounders man drove into the box before cutting back toward a sea of players in the box.

Christian Pulisic couldn’t reach the pass, which was good because McKennie may’ve been the intended target.

The Schalke man collected the ball with his first touch and lashed into the yawning cage as the clock hit :30.

It was 2-0 within 220 seconds, and the goal was strikingly similar to the first. Cannon led Morris down the right, and McKennie or his mark punched the cross into an empty goal.

The third goal came when Josh Sargent turned the ball and found McKennie, who returned the favor to Morris for 3-0 in the ninth minute.

It was Morris, Cannon, and McKennie again in the 13th minute, with a slight variation. This time Morris sent Cannon into the box for a cross which the Schalke man finished for 4-0.