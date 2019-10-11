USMNT hangs 7 on overwhelmed Cuba

The United States men’s national team made its CONCACAF Nations League debut in style, riding a six-goal first half to a 7-0 demolition of Cuba at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. on Friday.
Weston McKennie had three goals and an assist in a stellar first half, while Jordan Morris had a goal and three assists.
Josh Sargent buried a chance, Christian Pulisic converted a penalty, and Cuba scored an own goal to round out the scoring in our nation’s capital.
Cuba’s defense saw the the Yanks blaze down the right side to open the scoring, Reggie Cannon playing Jordan Morris down the right flank and theSeattle Sounders man drove into the box before cutting back toward a sea of players in the box.
Christian Pulisic couldn’t reach the pass, which was good because McKennie may’ve been the intended target.
The Schalke man collected the ball with his first touch and lashed into the yawning cage as the clock hit :30
He didn’t need to wait long for the second, and Cannon again played Morris into the box to cross for McKennie’s finish.
McKennie then set up Morris for 3-0 in the ninth minute, with a hockey assist to Josh Sargent, before Morris and Cannon again cued up McKennie. Hat trick. 4-0. 13 minutes.
Jackson Yueill was lively, and spotted McKennie who in turn cued Pulisic up for an arrow just over the bar. Moments later Yueill found McKennie but one extra touch saw his shot blocked over the bar for a corner kick.
McKennie made a sensational touch to set up the fifth goal, which will go down as an own goal after Morris’ shot was saved off a defender’s face and into the goal.
Sargent made it 6-0 as Cuba’s midfield was nowhere to be found as Morris dropped a pass for a calm Sargent finish.
The Yanks won a penalty in the 61st minute, and Pulisic snapped up the ball and slotted it down the middle for his 14th international goal.
Roldan had a vicious deflected shot saved for a corner kick in the 79th.