WATCH: USMNT’s McKennie with 3 goals, assist in 13 minutes

Weston McKennie needed just over 12 minutes to score a hat trick, with an assist to boot, as the United States men’s national team is letting loose on Cuba on Friday at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.
The first came after 30 seconds of the nation’s first CONCACAF Nations League match.
Cuba’s defense saw the the Yanks blaze down the right side, Reggie Cannon playing Jordan Morris down the right flank.
The Seattle Sounders man drove into the box before cutting back toward a sea of players in the box.
Christian Pulisic couldn’t reach the pass, which was good because McKennie may’ve been the intended target.
The Schalke man collected the ball with his first touch and lashed into the yawning cage as the clock hit :30.
It was 2-0 within 220 seconds, and the goal was strikingly similar to the first. Cannon led Morris down the right, and McKennie or his mark punched the cross into an empty goal.
The third goal came when Josh Sargent turned the ball and found McKennie, who returned the favor to Morris for 3-0 in the ninth minute.
It was Morris, Cannon, and McKennie again in the 13th minute, with a slight variation. This time Morris sent Cannon into the box for a cross which the Schalke man finished for 4-0.