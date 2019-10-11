WATCH: USMNT’s McKennie with 3 goals, assist in 13 minutes

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Weston McKennie needed just over 12 minutes to score a hat trick, with an assist to boot, as the United States men’s national team is letting loose on Cuba on Friday at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

The first came after 30 seconds of the nation’s first CONCACAF Nations League match.

Cuba’s defense saw the the Yanks blaze down the right side, Reggie Cannon playing Jordan Morris down the right flank.

The Seattle Sounders man drove into the box before cutting back toward a sea of players in the box.

Christian Pulisic couldn’t reach the pass, which was good because McKennie may’ve been the intended target.

The Schalke man collected the ball with his first touch and lashed into the yawning cage as the clock hit :30.

The USMNT are off to a flying start vs Cuba! Weston McKennie scores 31 seconds in in their CONCACAF Nations League opener. ⚽🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/I4cI8QecYJ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 11, 2019

It was 2-0 within 220 seconds, and the goal was strikingly similar to the first. Cannon led Morris down the right, and McKennie or his mark punched the cross into an empty goal.

How about 2 goals in less than 5 minutes?! ⚽️⚽️@WMcKennie and the @USMNT are rolling early vs Cuba 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/X911EJnKWp — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 11, 2019

The third goal came when Josh Sargent turned the ball and found McKennie, who returned the favor to Morris for 3-0 in the ninth minute.

It was Morris, Cannon, and McKennie again in the 13th minute, with a slight variation. This time Morris sent Cannon into the box for a cross which the Schalke man finished for 4-0.

Weston McKennie has a hat trick!!! ……. in 13 minutes. 😅 pic.twitter.com/6PDoUVjFC0 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 11, 2019

