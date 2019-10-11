More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty Images

WATCH: USMNT’s McKennie with 3 goals, assist in 13 minutes

By Nicholas MendolaOct 11, 2019, 7:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Weston McKennie needed just over 12 minutes to score a hat trick, with an assist to boot, as the United States men’s national team is letting loose on Cuba on Friday at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

The first came after 30 seconds of the nation’s first CONCACAF Nations League match.

[ MORE: Ranieri finds new job ]

Cuba’s defense saw the the Yanks blaze down the right side, Reggie Cannon playing Jordan Morris down the right flank.

The Seattle Sounders man drove into the box before cutting back toward a sea of players in the box.

Christian Pulisic couldn’t reach the pass, which was good because McKennie may’ve been the intended target.

The Schalke man collected the ball with his first touch and lashed into the yawning cage as the clock hit :30.

It was 2-0 within 220 seconds, and the goal was strikingly similar to the first. Cannon led Morris down the right, and McKennie or his mark punched the cross into an empty goal.

The third goal came when Josh Sargent turned the ball and found McKennie, who returned the favor to Morris for 3-0 in the ninth minute.

It was Morris, Cannon, and McKennie again in the 13th minute, with a slight variation. This time Morris sent Cannon into the box for a cross which the Schalke man finished for 4-0.

LIVE, Nations League: USMNT v. Cuba

Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 11, 2019, 6:06 PM EDT
1 Comment

Gregg Berhalter leads the United States men’s national soccer team into the second tournament of his tenure when the Yanks host Cuba on Friday in Washington, D.C.

[ FOLLOW: USMNT on Twitter ]

Christian Pulisic captains the heavily-favored Americans, and will have Josh Sargent and Jordan Morris up top.

Brad Guzan is in goal, with a back line of (left to right) Daniel Lovitz, Matt Miazga, Tim Ream, and Reggie Cannon.

Pulisic is joined in the midfield by Jackson Yueill, Weston McKennie, and Cristian Roldan.

EURO qualifying wrap: FC Dallas striker sinks England

MICHAL CIZEK/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 11, 2019, 5:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Well, well, well, England can lose a EURO qualifier.

[ MORE: Ranieri finds new job ]

For the first time in a decade, the Three Lions came up short in a qualifier, while France needed a bit of tomfoolery to win its match and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo moved closer to 700 career goals in an easy win.

No one joined Belgium as officially in the tournament, but Ukraine is very close.

Czech Republic 2-1 England

Maybe it was a bit too young, or maybe the club form was a bit too off from some his stars, but England’s long unbeaten EURO qualifying run is over at 43 matches.

Mason Mount, Declan Rice, and Jadon Sancho started for the Three Lions, who went ahead after five minutes when Harry Kane converted a Raheem Sterling-won penalty.

But the Czechs drew level within four minutes and the hosts dominated the rest of the first half. It felt like a winner was coming for Jaroslav Silhavy’s men, and it came in the somewhat unlikely form of a 30-year-old debutant from FC Dallas.

Zdenek “The Cobra” Ondrasek scored off a Lukas Masopust cut back to give the Czechs a 84th minute lead and the hosts on to go level on points with group-leading England, who has played one fewer match.

Gareth Southgate was not pleased:

“We conceded too many poor chances and we gave the ball away too many times. We knew we’d have to be at full tilt to deal with the Czech Republic but we should have been strong enough to deal with them.”

Also not pleased? A certain prince.

Portugal 3-0 Luxembourg

Cristiano Ronaldo is one goal away from 700 in his career for club and country after bagging a second half goal in Portugal’s easy-enough win over visiting Luxembourg.

Bernardo Silva and Goncalo Guedes also scored for the reigning EURO champions.

Iceland 0-1 France

You would’ve though Antoine Griezmann was dead as he limped out of the box after drawing a penalty, and you’d be fair to imagine he had a severe pain-delay problem considering how long it took him to hit the turf, but don’t worry he was fine and back in the fray moments after Olivier Giroud‘s penalty sealed a win for Les Bleus.

Elsewhere

Andorra 1-0 Moldova
Montenegro 0-0 Bulgaria
Turkey 1-0 Albania
Ukraine 2-0 Lithuania

Spurs’ Eriksen may get his Real Madrid wish in January

Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 11, 2019, 4:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Christian Eriksen may finally be getting his wish to join Real Madrid, at a discount.

The Danish midfielder, 27, has wanted out of Tottenham Hotspur for some time, and turned down three new contract offers from the North London set.

[ MORE: Ranieri finds new job ]

There were reports of bids as high as nine figures for Eriksen this summer, but it’s a cut-rate situation now that the player is in the transfer window of his contract.

Spurs are looking for between $22-28 million for Eriksen in January, according to Marca.

Eriksen has a goal and an assist in 631 minutes this season between the Premier League and Champions League, and would be Cup-tied to Spurs.

But Real would be able to tie him down to a contract and Spurs would be able to make some money on the Dane, who has 90 caps with 29 goals and 22 assists for his country.

Would Spurs continue to use the player into January? Presumably, having already sacrificed at least $50-75 million on a player who refused to sign a new deal. Put this one in the error column for Tottenham’s hierarchy.

Ranieri reportedly back in management with Sampdoria

Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 11, 2019, 3:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Multiple reports say Claudio Ranieri is returning to Serie A, and that he’ll be making his debut against a familiar foe.

Ranieri is set to replace Eusebio Di Francesco, again, as the Premier League winner this time takes the reins at Sampdoria.

[ MORE: The case for every MLS playoff team ]

Di Francesco was fired after a 1-6 start to life at Sampdoria, and both Gennaro Gattuso and Giuseppe Iachini were mentioned as possibilities to fill the opening.

Ranieri takes over at his eighth club in Italy, having won silverware in four countries. The latest was Leicester City’s amazing run to the 2015-16 Premier League crown, while he’s won Ligue 2 with Monaco, Serie B with Fiorentina, and the Copa del Rey with Valencia

While Di Francesco is a very good manager, he did not have the love of the room. Perhaps Ranieri can at least restore Samp to its mid-table place.