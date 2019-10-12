Atlanta United defender Robinson leaves USMNT with injury

Miles Robinson has departed USMNT camp with a hamstring injury, U.S. Soccer has announced.

Robinson was injured during a post-match substitutes training following the 7-0 win over Cuba in Nations League play on Friday. The post-match training session is routine to help players that did not feature in the match to continue maintaining a level of fitness and consistency.

The injury is ill-timed for his club Atlanta United, who finishes MLS regular season play against New England in one week and will then look to navigate the postseason. Robinson has been one of the best defenders in Major League Soccer this season and is likely to get serious consideration for Team of the Season and Defender of the Year.

Robinson was an unused substitute in the win over Cuba, but given his club form, it would not have been surprising to see the 22-year-old center-back get a chance for his first international start in the upcoming game against Canada on Tuesday. The United States has anything but a concrete pecking order at center-back. With John Brooks and Walker Zimmerman hurt, while Matt Miazga, Tim Ream, and Aaron Long battling for playing time of late.

Instead, he will head back to his club hoping to get healthy for the stretch run of the season. There is no word on the severity of the injury. It’s possible that the USMNT prioritized his club situation, and played it safe with Robinson, allowing him to return and rehab as a precaution rather than risk him against a lesser opponent.

The USMNT announced that Robinson will not be replaced on the roster.

