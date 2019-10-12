Italy qualifies for EURO 2020 with win over Greece

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, Italy returned to one of international soccer’s grand stages on Saturday, qualifying for the 2020 European Championship with a 2-0 victory over Greece at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Roberto Mancini’s side joined Belgium as the second nation to qualify for next summer’s tournament which will be played across 12 different countries. The Azzurri did so having not yet dropped a single point in Group J play, putting together a 7W-0D-0L record with a +21 goal differential thus far. With three games still to play in qualifying, this marks the earliest Italy has ever achieved qualification.

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho scored what turned out to be the winner from the penalty spot in the 63rd minute before Juventus forward Federico Bernardeschi added some insurance in the 78th.

Mancini recently stated that Italy’s 23-man squad for EURO 2020 is “more or less decided” already.

