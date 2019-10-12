Italy qualifies for EURO 2020 with win over Greece

After failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, Italy returned to one of international soccer’s grand stages on Saturday, qualifying for the 2020 European Championship with a 2-0 victory over Greece at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.
Roberto Mancini’s side joined Belgium as the second nation to qualify for next summer’s tournament which will be played across 12 different countries. The Azzurri did so having not yet dropped a single point in Group J play, putting together a 7W-0D-0L record with a +21 goal differential thus far. With three games still to play in qualifying, this marks the earliest Italy has ever achieved qualification.
Chelsea midfielder Jorginho scored what turned out to be the winner from the penalty spot in the 63rd minute before Juventus forward Federico Bernardeschi added some insurance in the 78th.
Mancini recently stated that Italy’s 23-man squad for EURO 2020 is “more or less decided” already.
A roundup of all of Saturday’s action in 2020 European Championship qualifying…
Norway 1-1 Spain
Spain led for the entirety of the second half and was mere seconds from a victory that would have extended their perfect record through qualifying (now 6W-1D-0L) and seen them move to within two points of qualification to EURO 2020. La Roja conceded a 93rd-minute penalty when Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga clattered into Omar Elabdellaoui. Bournemouth attacker Joshua King stepped up and converted to keep Norway in touching distance of automatic qualification.
Alas, Spain remains in control of Group F with a six-point advantage on third-place Romania, but they now require a victory of their own and points dropped by Romania to book their place in next summer’s tournament during the current international window.
Saul Niguez had put Robert Moreno’s side ahead in the 47th minute, but the 2008 and 2012 European champions were unable to see their one-goal advantage over the finish line. Sergio Ramos overtook Iker Casillas as Spain’s record holder for all-time appearances, winning his 168th cap.
Denmark 1-0 Switzerland
Yussuf Poulsen scored the only goal in a colossal six-pointer between Denmark and Switzerland. The two nations entered Saturday’s clash separated by a single point in the race for second place and automatic qualification. Denmark sat on nine points, Switzerland on eight.
For 83 minutes, a scoreless deadlock ensued. Switzerland would have been the far happier side, not only as the away side but also the side with a one-point disadvantage and a game still in hand. Instead, they trail the Danes by four points after Poulsen slotted home to complete a lethal counter-attack in the 84th.
Elsewhere in EURO 2020 qualifying
Group D
Georgia 0-0 Ireland
Group F
Liechtenstein 1-1 Armenia
Group J
Bosnia-Herzegovina 4-1 Finland — FULL RECAP
Malta 0-4 Sweden
Faroe Islands 0-3 Romania
Miralem Pjanic struck twice as Bosnia & Herzegovina secured a critical 4-1 win over Finland at home in Euro 2020 qualification.
Bosnia & Herzegovina came into the match fourth in Group J against second-placed Finland, and the victory pulled them into third within two points of an automatic qualification position.
Dinamo Zagreb winger Izet Hajrovic was first on the scoresheet just before the half-hour mark as Zoran Kvrzic delivered an outstanding feed while standing still on the right flank and Hajrovic finished into the roof of the net.
Pjanic doubled the lead before the break from the spot and bagged his brace on 57 minutes. His second came on a beautiful finish after Finland failed to clear and the ball continued to ping around the penalty area, with Pjanic eventually latching on at the top of the box, chesting it down and finding the top-left corner with a fabulous volley.
Former Liverpool youth product Armin Hodzic made it 4-0 in the 73rd minute on yet another scrum in the box with Lukas Hradecky saving multiple efforts before Hodzic came charging and rifled the ball into the gaping net. Finland grabbed a consolation in the 79th minute via Joel Pohjanpalo but it did little to ease the sting as they lost a stranglehold on the 2nd position in the group standings behind Italy.
Overall Bosnia completed a dominating performance, popping off 23 total shots to Finland’s five, including an 8-2 advantage on target. Armenia can still pass Bosnia and retake third place with a road win over Lichtenstein, but the victory muddies the water greatly in Group J with a number of countries still in position to grab the second automatic qualifying position with three matchdays still to go.
According to reports in Denmark, Bayern Munich has made contact with Christian Eriksen‘s representatives about a potential move to the Bavarian giants.
Eriksen’s contract at Tottenham expires at the end of this season, leaving him to sign a pre-contract agreement as soon as the calendar turns to 2020. And yet, a report by SPORT1 claims that Bayern could even potentially make a move for the 27-year-old in January, looking to convince Spurs to part ways early in order not to lose the Danish star for nothing.
Tottenham has been extremely poor this season, falling three times already in Premier League play plus a loss to lowly Colchester United in the EFL Cup and an embarrassing 7-2 defeat to Bayern in Champions League play. Eriksen himself has not performed up to standards, recording just a goal and an assist so far in league competition.
Still, he has been nothing short of a critical player for Spurs during his seven-year career with the club, arriving from Ajax for $15 million in 2013. He has collected 67 goals in 288 total appearances for the club, including 50 league goals in 214 appearances.
The SPORT1 report says that Eriksen is open to the move, and could slide right into contention for a starting role with the club. He would be in competition with Thomas Muller and Philippe Coutinho for the main creative role. Bayern suffered its first league defeat of the season before the international break, falling to Hoffenheim in a game that saw Coutinho garner renewed criticism for a poor performance reminiscent of his disastrous Barcelona tenure. With Muller also rumored to be considering a departure this coming summer, Eriksen could be a critical player for the 29-time German champions.
Should Bayern fail to convince Spurs to sell Eriksen this winter, they could still work with the player to sign a pre-contract agreement for the summer.
Miles Robinson has departed USMNT camp with a hamstring injury, U.S. Soccer has announced.
Robinson was injured during a post-match substitutes training following the 7-0 win over Cuba in Nations League play on Friday. The post-match training session is routine to help players that did not feature in the match to continue maintaining a level of fitness and consistency.
The injury is ill-timed for his club Atlanta United, who finishes MLS regular season play against New England in one week and will then look to navigate the postseason. Robinson has been one of the best defenders in Major League Soccer this season and is likely to get serious consideration for Team of the Season and Defender of the Year.
Robinson was an unused substitute in the win over Cuba, but given his club form, it would not have been surprising to see the 22-year-old center-back get a chance for his first international start in the upcoming game against Canada on Tuesday. The United States has anything but a concrete pecking order at center-back. With John Brooks and Walker Zimmerman hurt, while Matt Miazga, Tim Ream, and Aaron Long battling for playing time of late.
Instead, he will head back to his club hoping to get healthy for the stretch run of the season. There is no word on the severity of the injury. It’s possible that the USMNT prioritized his club situation, and played it safe with Robinson, allowing him to return and rehab as a precaution rather than risk him against a lesser opponent.
The USMNT announced that Robinson will not be replaced on the roster.