Pjanic double gives Bosnia & Herzegovina huge win over Finland

Miralem Pjanic struck twice as Bosnia & Herzegovina secured a critical 4-1 win over Finland at home in Euro 2020 qualification.
Bosnia & Herzegovina came into the match fourth in Group J against second-placed Finland, and the victory pulled them into third within two points of an automatic qualification position.
Dinamo Zagreb winger Izet Hajrovic was first on the scoresheet just before the half-hour mark as Zoran Kvrzic delivered an outstanding feed while standing still on the right flank and Hajrovic finished into the roof of the net.
Pjanic doubled the lead before the break from the spot and bagged his brace on 57 minutes. His second came on a beautiful finish after Finland failed to clear and the ball continued to ping around the penalty area, with Pjanic eventually latching on at the top of the box, chesting it down and finding the top-left corner with a fabulous volley.
Former Liverpool youth product Armin Hodzic made it 4-0 in the 73rd minute on yet another scrum in the box with Lukas Hradecky saving multiple efforts before Hodzic came charging and rifled the ball into the gaping net. Finland grabbed a consolation in the 79th minute via Joel Pohjanpalo but it did little to ease the sting as they lost a stranglehold on the 2nd position in the group standings behind Italy.
Overall Bosnia completed a dominating performance, popping off 23 total shots to Finland’s five, including an 8-2 advantage on target. Armenia can still pass Bosnia and retake third place with a road win over Lichtenstein, but the victory muddies the water greatly in Group J with a number of countries still in position to grab the second automatic qualifying position with three matchdays still to go.
According to reports in Denmark, Bayern Munich has made contact with Christian Eriksen‘s representatives about a potential move to the Bavarian giants.
Eriksen’s contract at Tottenham expires at the end of this season, leaving him to sign a pre-contract agreement as soon as the calendar turns to 2020. And yet, a report by SPORT1 claims that Bayern could even potentially make a move for the 27-year-old in January, looking to convince Spurs to part ways early in order not to lose the Danish star for nothing.
Tottenham has been extremely poor this season, falling three times already in Premier League play plus a loss to lowly Colchester United in the EFL Cup and an embarrassing 7-2 defeat to Bayern in Champions League play. Eriksen himself has not performed up to standards, recording just a goal and an assist so far in league competition.
Still, he has been nothing short of a critical player for Spurs during his seven-year career with the club, arriving from Ajax for $15 million in 2013. He has collected 67 goals in 288 total appearances for the club, including 50 league goals in 214 appearances.
The SPORT1 report says that Eriksen is open to the move, and could slide right into contention for a starting role with the club. He would be in competition with Thomas Muller and Philippe Coutinho for the main creative role. Bayern suffered its first league defeat of the season before the international break, falling to Hoffenheim in a game that saw Coutinho garner renewed criticism for a poor performance reminiscent of his disastrous Barcelona tenure. With Muller also rumored to be considering a departure this coming summer, Eriksen could be a critical player for the 29-time German champions.
Should Bayern fail to convince Spurs to sell Eriksen this winter, they could still work with the player to sign a pre-contract agreement for the summer.
Miles Robinson has departed USMNT camp with a hamstring injury, U.S. Soccer has announced.
Robinson was injured during a post-match substitutes training following the 7-0 win over Cuba in Nations League play on Friday. The post-match training session is routine to help players that did not feature in the match to continue maintaining a level of fitness and consistency.
The injury is ill-timed for his club Atlanta United, who finishes MLS regular season play against New England in one week and will then look to navigate the postseason. Robinson has been one of the best defenders in Major League Soccer this season and is likely to get serious consideration for Team of the Season and Defender of the Year.
Robinson was an unused substitute in the win over Cuba, but given his club form, it would not have been surprising to see the 22-year-old center-back get a chance for his first international start in the upcoming game against Canada on Tuesday. The United States has anything but a concrete pecking order at center-back. With John Brooks and Walker Zimmerman hurt, while Matt Miazga, Tim Ream, and Aaron Long battling for playing time of late.
Instead, he will head back to his club hoping to get healthy for the stretch run of the season. There is no word on the severity of the injury. It’s possible that the USMNT prioritized his club situation, and played it safe with Robinson, allowing him to return and rehab as a precaution rather than risk him against a lesser opponent.
The USMNT announced that Robinson will not be replaced on the roster.
The Italian national team took a visit to Bambino Gesù clinic, a children’s hospital in Rome on Thursday, and it was revealed that Francesco Acerbi took the time to visit with each and every sick child he could, above and beyond the scheduled event.
According to Italian national team press officer Alessandro Iapino, Acerbi stayed behind after the departure of the rest of the squad because he felt the need to make contact with every child in the facility. When told the team bus was leaving, he replied, “I don’t care, they can go. I’ll get a taxi, but I won’t leave until I’ve seen everyone.”
Acerbi has close ties to the children at the hospital, having himself battled testicular cancer in the past. The 31-year-old defender missed time during the 2013/14 season after a tumor was removed and Acerbi underwent chemotherapy.
During the team’s visit, the players and staff brought tickets to the Euro 2020 qualification match against Greece today as well as presents and memorabilia. Roberto Mancini and some of the players played games with the children as well. The players in turn received two bibs decorated by the children that will be worn during the qualification match. The trip is a follow-up from a trip some of the children took in June to visit the team’s Coverciano training ground.
Italy currently sits top of Group J with a perfect six wins in six matches. A win against Greece could potentially secure qualification to the Euro 2020 finals.
Following reports over the last 48 hours, Sampdoria has indeed hired Italian manager Claudio Ranieri, replacing Eusebio Di Francesco who was let go after a horrid start of six defeats in the first seven matches.
Ranieri takes over for Di Francesco for the second time this calendar year, having served as Roma caretaker manager in March after Di Francesco was fired. The Italian’s first match in charge of Sampdoria will come against Roma next Sunday on his 68th birthday.
The former Leicester City and Fulham boss reportedly signs on a two-year contract with an option to terminate should the team be relegated. Sampdoria has been a fixture in Serie A since 1950, relegated four times in that span but only spending 11 combined seasons outside the top flight in that span.
Aside from winning the Premier League with the Foxes against all odds, Ranieri has won silverware with Valencia and Fiorentina, plus lower-league silverware at Cagliari and Monaco.
According to reports, a pair of other managers in Stefano Pioli and Gennaro Gattuso both turned down the position before Ranieri accepted. Pioli accepted the AC Milan position just three days ago, while Gattuso reportedly considered the job before turning it down. Former Sampdoria manager Marco Giampaolo became available after being fired at AC Milan just days ago, but Serie A rules stipulate that a manager can only work for one top flight club in a season.
Sampdoria has been miserable this season, scoring just four goals while conceding 16 through the first seven matches of the season. Their lone win, a 1-0 victory over Torino in late September, is sandwiched by a pair of three-game losing streaks. For what it’s worth, their early-season schedule has been difficult, with home defeats to Lazio and Fiorentina plus a home loss to Napoli. Things get a bit easier for Ranieri despite the opener against Roma, facing just one more top-seven side before meeting Juventus in late December.