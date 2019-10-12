Report: Bayern Munich contacts Eriksen eyeing January move

According to reports in Denmark, Bayern Munich has made contact with Christian Eriksen‘s representatives about a potential move to the Bavarian giants.

Eriksen’s contract at Tottenham expires at the end of this season, leaving him to sign a pre-contract agreement as soon as the calendar turns to 2020. And yet, a report by SPORT1 claims that Bayern could even potentially make a move for the 27-year-old in January, looking to convince Spurs to part ways early in order not to lose the Danish star for nothing.

Tottenham has been extremely poor this season, falling three times already in Premier League play plus a loss to lowly Colchester United in the EFL Cup and an embarrassing 7-2 defeat to Bayern in Champions League play. Eriksen himself has not performed up to standards, recording just a goal and an assist so far in league competition.

Still, he has been nothing short of a critical player for Spurs during his seven-year career with the club, arriving from Ajax for $15 million in 2013. He has collected 67 goals in 288 total appearances for the club, including 50 league goals in 214 appearances.

The SPORT1 report says that Eriksen is open to the move, and could slide right into contention for a starting role with the club. He would be in competition with Thomas Muller and Philippe Coutinho for the main creative role. Bayern suffered its first league defeat of the season before the international break, falling to Hoffenheim in a game that saw Coutinho garner renewed criticism for a poor performance reminiscent of his disastrous Barcelona tenure. With Muller also rumored to be considering a departure this coming summer, Eriksen could be a critical player for the 29-time German champions.

Should Bayern fail to convince Spurs to sell Eriksen this winter, they could still work with the player to sign a pre-contract agreement for the summer.

