Early Euro qualifiers: Belgium, Netherlands, Russia all win

By Kyle BonnOct 13, 2019, 3:31 PM EDT
In the early slate of Sunday’s Euro 2020 qualifiers, there were little surprises as Belgium, Russia, Hungary, the Netherlands, and Scotland all found the winner’s column.

Liverpool midfielder Giorginio Wijnaldum bagged a first-half brace, including an absolute rocket, as the Netherlands held on for a 2-1 win over Belarus. BATE Borisov midfielder Stanislav Dragun grabbed one back for Belarus soon after halftime, but the visitors held on in Minsk.

Virgil Van Dijk and Matthijs de Ligt partnered in defense yet again, as they have for 17 of the last 19 Netherlands games, conceding just 17 goals in those 17 matches. Thanks in part to that stellar partnership, Jasper Cillessen had little to do, with Dragun’s headed goal the only shot on target for Belarus in the match, while the Netherlands put seven of their 21 shots on frame.

Michy Batshuayi and Thomas Meunier both found the back of the net as Belgium topped Kazakhstan 2-0 in Astana to remain perfect in qualifying action and keep pace with Russia in Group I. Batshuayi was filling in for an injured Romelu Lukaku, and he latched onto a low back-post cross from Dennis Praet for the opener 21 minutes in. Meunier’s 53rd minute poke came off an absolutely stunning long delivery from Eden Hazard to the far post placed perfectly over the head of the defender. Belgium held 66% possession throughout the match, and while they were only able to put three shots on target, they scored on two of them and held the hosts to just one.

Russia also continued to surge ahead in Group I play one game back of Belgium with a 5-0 demolition of Cyprus in Nicosia. Denis Cheryshev struck nine minutes in to put Russia ahead as he pilfered the ball off the Cyprus back line. The hosts lost Standard Liege defender Konstantinos Laifis to a straight red card, and the rest was elementary. Magomed Ozdoev, Artem Dzyuba, and Aleksandr Golovin all found the back of the net before Cheryshev finished it off with his second of the game in stoppage time. Russia and Belgium have both qualified for the finals, with Russia sitting in second three points behind the perfect group leaders.

Hungary scored 10 minutes in and hung on for a 1-0 victory at home over Azerbaijan. 30-year-old Mihaly Korhut struck a long-distance ripper from well outside the box that appeared to catch goalkeeper Emil Balayev off guard, and the Hungary defense did the rest. RB Leipzig captain Willi Orban and Sporting Kansas City defender Botond Barath held Azerbaijan to just four total shots, including two on target. Meanwhile, despite splitting the possession nearly halfway, Hungary ripped off 23 shots, putting six on target.

Scotland hammered San Marino at home 6-0 behind a first-half hat-trick from Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn. In the pouring rain in Glasgow, McGinn opened the scoring 12 minutes in for his second international goal on a simple cutback and shot from Ryan Christie which clipped McGinn on its way inside the far post. He hit for a second just before the half-hour mark as he poked home a cross by Scott McTominay that was saved into no-man’s land by a diving San Marino goalkeeper Aldo Junior Simoncini. The third featured the highest degree of difficulty as a set-piece delivery into the box was headed by Stuart Findlay towards the far post and McGinn ripped it home on the doorstep under pressure. Lawrence Shankland, Findlay, and Stuart Armstrong finished off the scoreline in the second half, although Scotland has still long been eliminated from qualification in the top-heavy Group I.

By Nicholas MendolaOct 13, 2019, 2:02 PM EDT
Georginio Wijnaldum is given a bit more freedom from his club than his country, and loves every minute it.

Netherlands beat Belarus 2-1 on Sunday at the Dinamo National Olympic Stadium in Minsk, and the Liverpool midfielder supplied both goals including a smashing effort from distance.

Wijnaldum, who turns 29 next month, gets a short pass and takes a touch to the middle of the park before unleashing this shot about 25 yards from goal.

He’s now scored in three of his last four EURO qualifiers, and has seven goals and three assists in his last 10 caps.

Wijnaldum now has 15 goals in 60 career caps.

The Dutch are three points ahead of Germany and Northern Ireland with 15 points, though the Germans can join them on 15 with a defeat of Estonia this afternoon.

Buffon chasing Juve finale “in less important role”

Photo by Giorgio Perottino - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 13, 2019, 1:43 PM EDT
Gianluigi “Gigi” Buffon thought his chance for a fairytale ending disappeared, but may still claim the last jewel for his crown.

Buffon’s Champions League campaigns have ended at the hands of Real Madrid and Manchester United the past two seasons, the latter at PSG, but the legendary keeper still has something left in the tank after returning to Juventus this season.

“I felt the need to have that experience in Paris, to go outside my comfort zone,” Buffon told Football-Italia. “There was no guarantee that would go well, but the fact that it did made me a more complete person.

“However, at a certain point, I felt the call of home and family. Being back two weekends per month wasn’t enough for me. I decided to return to Turin, but that wasn’t the only reason. It was like closing a perfect circle with the teammates of a lifetime, albeit in a less important role than the one I had before.”

Buffon won Ligue 1 with PSG last season, his first outside Juve since arriving from Parma in 2001.

Buffon says “it’s a source of pride” that Juve gave him another chance at age 41, where he’s spelling Wojciech Szczesny

“I don’t feel that I’ve given all I can, not the full 100 per cent. Maybe I am missing that 15 per cent I need for the grand finale of this career.”

Sergio Ramos “wouldn’t say no” to Olympics if Spain asks

Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 13, 2019, 12:09 PM EDT
Sergio Ramos is an animal.

The Real Madrid center back has won just about everything there is to win, but is eyeing a gold medal should he be asked to participate in this summer’s Olympics.

Olympic squads can have three players above the age of 23. Spain last qualified in 2012, when Javi Martinez, Juan Mata, and Adrian Lopez were its overage players.

Spain is one of six nations to have qualified for the Games, joining France, Romania, Germany, New Zealand, and hosts Japan. From AS.com:

“It’s a bit soon to talk about the Olympic Games, but if someone was to call me, I wouldn’t say no,” he said. “It’s something you can’t reject. There is a lot of time left in the season and it’s a really nice idea.”

Ramos will be 34 when the Olympics begin, and is now the most-capped player in Spain history. Remarkably, reports say he believes he’ll time and spirit for both the Olympics and EURO 2020.

EURO runs from June 12-July 12, when the Olympics beginning July 23.

Ramos is now 16 caps from the all-time record for caps, held by Ahmed Hassan (Egypt).

Neymar injured again as Brazil draws Nigeria

Photo by ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 13, 2019, 11:20 AM EDT
Neymar is hurt again, limping off the pitch after a dozen minutes of Brazil’s 1-1 friendly with Nigeria on Sunday at Singapore National Stadium.

The Paris Saint-Germain star was holding his hamstring as he exited the pitch and was replaced by Philippe Coutinho.

Neymar has four goals in five matches for PSG this season after a tumultuous summer saw the star unsuccessful in his bid to force a move to Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Foot and hip injuries as well as a suspension cost him over 20 matches last season, and a broken foot kept him out of just as much action in 2017/18.

PSG faces Nice on Friday before a Champions League trip to Club Brugge.

Nigeria’s Joe Aribo gave the Super Eagles a lead, but Casemiro settled the score before half time.