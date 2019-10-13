More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Sergio Ramos “wouldn’t say no” to Olympics if Spain asks

By Nicholas MendolaOct 13, 2019, 12:09 PM EDT
Sergio Ramos is an animal.

The Real Madrid center back has won just about everything there is to win, but is eyeing a gold medal should he be asked to participate in this summer’s Olympics.

Olympic squads can have three players above the age of 23. Spain last qualified in 2012, when Javi Martinez, Juan Mata, and Adrian Lopez were its overage players.

Spain is one of six nations to have qualified for the Games, joining France, Romania, Germany, New Zealand, and hosts Japan. From AS.com:

“It’s a bit soon to talk about the Olympic Games, but if someone was to call me, I wouldn’t say no,” he said. “It’s something you can’t reject. There is a lot of time left in the season and it’s a really nice idea.”

Ramos will be 34 when the Olympics begin, and is now the most-capped player in Spain history. Remarkably, reports say he believes he’ll time and spirit for both the Olympics and EURO 2020.

EURO runs from June 12-July 12, when the Olympics beginning July 23.

Ramos is now 16 caps from the all-time record for caps, held by Ahmed Hassan (Egypt).

Neymar injured again as Brazil draws Nigeria

By Nicholas MendolaOct 13, 2019, 11:20 AM EDT
Neymar is hurt again, limping off the pitch after a dozen minutes of Brazil’s 1-1 friendly with Nigeria on Sunday at Singapore National Stadium.

The Paris Saint-Germain star was holding his hamstring as he exited the pitch and was replaced by Philippe Coutinho.

Neymar has four goals in five matches for PSG this season after a tumultuous summer saw the star unsuccessful in his bid to force a move to Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Foot and hip injuries as well as a suspension cost him over 20 matches last season, and a broken foot kept him out of just as much action in 2017/18.

PSG faces Nice on Friday before a Champions League trip to Club Brugge.

Nigeria’s Joe Aribo gave the Super Eagles a lead, but Casemiro settled the score before half time.

Sporting Lisbon reportedly considering renaming stadium for Ronaldo

By Nicholas MendolaOct 13, 2019, 10:24 AM EDT
Sporting Lisbon president Frederico Varandas is open to giving a very high honor to his club’s brightest products.

Ronaldo scored five times in 30 matches for Sporting, having joined the club in 1997 and made his league debut for the club in 2002 before transfering to Manchester United in 2003. He’s now at Juventus.

He’s since become one of the greatest players in the history of the game, winning five Ballon d’Or awards and helping Portugal to its first two European tournament wins.

Now one goal away from 700 for club and country, his name is moving toward another major mile marker, according to Marca:

The Portuguese side are looking for ways to deposit money and selling the name of the stadium is a viable option, so allowing the ‘CR7’ brand to buy the stadium’s naming rights would not only bring in funds but it would enable them to still honor the greatest player they have ever produced.

It’s a little gross, though the purchase would obviously drive some business for Sporting Lisbon and is cosmetically more appealing than Giant Portuguese Bank Stadium. Over time, sadly, the honor would look the same as the Netherlands’ renaming its stadium after Johan Cruyff. Or it could look like the Jordan Brand buying the naming rights to the Dean Smith Center. Who knows?

“Calling the stadium ‘Cristiano Ronaldo’ is an option that, right now, we are not against,” said club president Frederico Varandas. “It would be a source of great pride for us. … We are very proud to be associated with Cristiano and that the name of the best player of the world is associated with Sporting.”

Wait, Frederico, when did someone mention Lionel Messi?

The stadium is currently named Estádio José Alvalade for the man who founded the club in 1906.

Desperate Canada provides away challenge for USMNT

By Nicholas MendolaOct 13, 2019, 9:14 AM EDT
Canada faces one of its most important matches in some time when it faces the United States men’s national team at BMO Field in Toronto on Tuesday.

The Canucks beat Cuba twice last month to start life in the CONCACAF Nations League, and can take both a physical and a spiritual step in its progression with a defeat of the U.S.

The U.S. is unbeaten against Canada in 16 matches dating back to 1985, and it’s been all wins in meaningful competitions for the Yanks.

So that’s one hurdle for John Herdmann’s men, but the more meaningful, empirical stuff comes with the knowledge that a win would not only put Canada on the precipice of a berth in the CNL semifinals but also provide a significant boost in the race for the sixth spot in World Cup qualifying’s Hexagonal.

It’s one of the reasons Canada is spending its entire international break gearing up for the USMNT, playing just this match and not a proximal friendly.

ICYMI: CONCACAF will now determine its World Cup contestants a bit differently. Three of six sides from the Hex will head to the World Cup, while the fourth side will meet a seventh side, the champions of a second “lower” tournament, in a playoff.

Canada enters this month five points behind sixth place El Salvador, who beat Montserrat and next faces St. Lucia in what’s sure to be another win. But fifth place Honduras is also in play, as are Curacao and Panama. Haiti is on the outskirts but alive.

CONCACAF men’s world rankings via FIFA

12. Mexico (1603 points)
21. United States (1545)
43. Costa Rica (1442)
47. Jamaica (1435)
67. Honduras (1359)
72. El Salvador (1327)
——Hex cut-off———-
75. Canada (1322)
76. Curacao (1320)
77. Panama (1316)
86. Haiti (1277)
100. Trinidad and Tobago (1226)

Make no mistake: This Canada game looms large for both sides, as Gregg Berhalter’s resting of Zack Steffen, DeAndre Yedlin, Michael Bradley, and even Aaron Long was probably meant to preserve them for Tuesday (The Cuba match was only Long’s second outside the XI in the Yanks’ last 10).

All four will play a big part in dealing with Canada’s massive attacking threat. While it’s natural for American fans to expect goals from their men in Toronto, it’s pretty likely that Canada is going to produce a lot of threats through whoever Herdman chooses for his front three (or four, or whatever).

Herdman has played a variation of a 4-3-3 in five of his last seven matches in charge of Canada, only going away from the formation against the two best sides he’s played: Mexico (5-4-1) and Haiti (4-5-1).

At home against the U.S., what will he choose?

The 4-3-3 does hold allure. We know Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) and Jonathan David (Gent) are going to start this match, but center forward Cyle Larin is not in the side despite red-hot form for Zulte Waregem in Belgium (on loan from Besitkas).

Puebla’s Lucas Cavallini would be the likely CF in such a 4-3-3, leaving Junior Hoilett to come off the bench. There’s an argument to be made that Canada’s out-and-out attackers are as dangerous as the U.S.

That’s why the play at the back is the difference between these sides. Herdman’s men have been sound against lesser CONCACAF sides but allowed three goals in the Mexico and Haiti tilts. Only one player, Steven Vitoria of Moreirense, plays at a higher level than MLS, while four players are regular contributors to their Major League Soccer clubs.

Samuel Piette (Montreal) and Scott Arfield (Rangers) are Canada’s big hopes in the midfield and will need to contend with not just the U.S. attack but Invigorated midfielders like Weston McKennie.

Berhalter’s Yanks are well-suited to deal with Canada, even 90-minutes north of the border, but the challenge will come from the desperate hosts and their electric attackers. How much of Berhalter’s plan is to build out from the back, and how ready is he to change tactics if the high press of Davies and David cause problems for Steffen and his backs?

The CNL may be a headache and a lesser competition, but the Yanks would love to hold Canada’s hopes to the sword with a decisive away win that puts the onus on the Canadians to attack next month in the United States. The second tiebreaker in classification is goal difference in group play, and the Americans’ plus-7 is level with Canada’s 6-0 and 1-0 defeats of Cuba.

Mandzukic, Manchester United reportedly have “verbal agreement”

By Nicholas MendolaOct 13, 2019, 8:09 AM EDT
Mario Mandzukic and Manchester United have reportedly reached a verbal agreement that will allow him to join the club in January if a fee can be agreed with Juventus.

Mandzukic, 33, has not played for Juve this season and will leave sooner rather than later. Juve reportedly wants $11 million for the Croatian.

Football-Italia says Juve has dropped its asking price about $5 million since the summer, and that Mandzukic had been recruited by clubs in Major League Soccer but prefers United.

He scored 10 goals and seven assists in 33 matches last season, about what he’s done since his 20-goal campaign with Atletico Madrid in 2014/15 inspired Juve to swoop for his services.

It would be a desperate but thrifty move for United, who needs depth but would not be adding an improvement over Marcus Rashford. In fact, the players had similar seasons last year. Rashford is obviously much younger and more explosive, but Mandzukic pitches in more defensively and has plenty of wisdom.

Would there be a better addition on the market? Our guess is yes, especially considering Ibrahimovic may be available for free. Ibrahimovic scored 29 goals with 10 assists at United before departing for two prolific seasons with the LA Galaxy (52 goals, 14 assists) and is out-of-contract on New Year’s Day.

There’s a similar vibe to Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s arrival at United, thought Mandzukic has never quite reached the prolific scoring heights of the monstrous Swede.