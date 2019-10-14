Euro 2020 qualifying: France settles for draw with Turkey

Euro 2020 qualifying continued on Monday and included a top-of-the-group clash in Group H.
France 1-1 Turkey
France spoiled a chance at home to put one foot in Euro 2020 after conceding late in the match and settling for a draw with Turkey.
Despite playing without a lot of starters – Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante, and Hugo Lloris are all out injured – France still was strong in the first half and peppered Turkey with 12 shots. Goalkeeper Mert Gunok made an outstanding double-save in the first half and Leicester City’s Çağlar Söyüncü did his best to keep Antoine Griezmann in front of him.
In the 72nd minute, Olivier Giroud came on the field as a substitute and four minutes later, he put France in front to the delight of the home crowd at the Stade de France. What else, but a header off a corner. However, the lead didn’t last long. Off a free kick in the 82nd minute, Hakan Calhanoglu’s delivery was nodded home by Kaan Ayhan. The 1-1 draw leaves both France and Turkey tied with 19 points from eight qualifying matches. It also means that Turkey hasn’t lost to France over two games in this qualifying cycle.
Here’s a look at the rest of Monday’s scores:
Monday’s Euro 2020 qualifying scores
Group A
Bulgaria 0-6 England
Kosovo 2-0 Montenegro
Group B
Lithuania 1-2 Serbia
Ukraine 2-1 Portugal
Group H
Iceland 2-0 Andorra
Moldova 0-4 Albania