Bulgaria, England both sanctioned by UEFA

UEFA have dished out sanctions to both Bulgaria and England after their EURO 2020 qualifier on Monday.
The game was halted twice in the first half due to racist chants from the home fans.
UEFA’s anti-racism protocol was put into place as the racist abuse was reported to officials who then stopped the game and an announcement was made over the stadium speakers threatening to abandon the game.
European Soccer’s governing body announce on Tuesday they have sanctioned the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) for racist chanting, Nazi salutes, disrupting the national anthems and throwing objects among other charges.
The English Football Association have been hit with charges which include not having enough travelling stewards and also for disrupting the national anthem.
UEFA are said to be thoroughly investigating the racist abuse of England’s players from Bulgaria’s fans.
Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov asked for the president of their football association, Borislav Mihaylov, to resign following the racist abuse of England’s players in Sofia’s Vasil Levski stadium on Monday.
And on Tuesday Mihaylov handed in his resignation as Bulgaria, who has previously been charged for racist chants against Kosovo and the Czech Republic, were at the center of the truly disgusting racist abuse.