More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Barcelona wants El Clasico at Camp Nou despite Catalan protests

Associated PressOct 17, 2019, 12:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde says his team wants to play El Clasico against Real Madrid at home despite a planned separatist rally in the Catalan capital on the same day.

[ MORE: Spurs’ Son happy South Korea “unscathed” in North Korea qualifier ]

The Spanish soccer league wants the Oct. 26 game to be moved from Barcelona to Madrid because of security concerns, with the return match automatically switched from Madrid to Barcelona.

Valverde said Thursday he and his players prefer to keep the schedule unchanged and show everyone that the game can take place safely despite the current problems in Catalonia.

The region has seen violent protests for the last few days with police clashing with protesters angered by a Supreme Court decision to sentence nine separatist leaders to prison. Separatist groups have called for supporters to rally in Barcelona on the day of the match.

[ MORE: Top Premier League storylines: Week 9 ]

There is also discussion about postponing the game instead of switching it to Madrid, but that could potentially cause a scheduling conflict with other competitions.

The Spanish soccer federation said the clubs have until Monday to respond to the league’s request to change venues.

The league runs the top two tiers of Spanish soccer, while the federation controls regulations and fixtures for professional and amateur games.

Catalan independence flags are a regular feature at Barcelona’s home games at the Camp Nou Stadium.

New Premier League schedule for November released

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 17, 2019, 12:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It is time to update your calendars for November, with schedule changes announced for the 2019-20 Premier League season.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live ]

Due to games being selected for UK broadcasters, the dates and times of several encounters have been changed with European action also impacting when PL games are now played.

Below is a look at the new dates and times for PL games in November, with the changes for December and January forthcoming.

Saturday, November 2

7:30 a.m. ET: Bournemouth v. Man United
12:30 p.m. ET: Watford v. Chelsea

Sunday, November 3

9:00 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. Leicester City
11:30 a.m. ET: Everton v. Tottenham Hotspur

Friday, November 8

3:00 p.m. ET: Norwich City v. Watford

Saturday, November 9

7:30 a.m. ET: Chelsea v. Crystal Palace
12:30 p.m. ET: Leicester City v. Arsenal

Sunday, November 10

9:00 a.m. ET: Man United v. Brighton & Hove Albion*
9:00 a.m. ET: Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Aston Villa*
11:30 a.m. ET: Liverpool v. Man City
*Moved due to UEFA Europa League participation

Saturday, November 23

7:30 a.m. ET: West Ham v. Tottenham Hotspur
12:30 p.m. ET: Man City v. Chelsea

Sunday, November 24

11:30 a.m. ET: Sheffield United v. Man United

Monday, November 25

3:00 p.m. ET: Aston Villa v. Newcastle United

Saturday, November 30

7:30 a.m. ET: Newcastle United v. Man City
12:30 p.m. ET: Southampton v. Watford

Sunday, December 1

9:00 a.m. ET: Norwich City v. Arsenal*
9:00 a.m. ET: Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Sheffield United*
11:30 a.m. ET: Leicester City v. Everton
11:30 a.m. ET: Man United v. Aston Villa*
*Moved due to UEFA Europa League participation

Top Premier League storylines: Week 9

PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 17, 2019, 11:03 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Week 9 of the 2019-20 Premier League season is upon us, back from the international break and fast approaching the start of the busiest period of the season in just over a month’s time.

[ MORE: Spurs’ Son happy South Korea “unscathed” in North Korea qualifier ]

Here’s what to keep an eye on this weekend…

Liverpool’s perfect start on the line at Old Trafford 

  • Manchester United v. Liverpool, Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN

For all of Man United’s struggles since Sir Alex Ferguson‘s departure in 2013, Liverpool have only beaten the Red Devils three out of 12 PL meetings (four draws), including a solitary victory at Old Trafford back in March 2014. The major difference between those Liverpool teams and the current edition is, of course, the Reds’ current title-storming pace. Jurgen Klopp‘s side will put its 100-percent record on the line on Sunday. Any other team will believe they can walk into present-day Old Trafford and leave with a victory, but it’s always that much trickier anytime it’s a derby the nature of Liverpool and Man United.

Man City in desperate need of sharp turnaround

  • Crystal Palace v. Manchester City, Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, on NBC

Last time out, Man City suffered a thorough home defeat at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers, dropping them eight points off the pace of Liverpool just eight games into the season. At the risk of forgetting recent history (as in, less than a year ago), things are quickly trending toward Liverpool running away from the pack, including the two-time defending champions. City didn’t lose their first game until Dec. 8 last season. Pep Guardiola‘s side has already lost twice this season, which they avoided doing until Dec. 22 a year ago.

When will Spurs right the ship? (Will they?)

  • Tottenham Hotspur v. Watford, Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, on NBCSN

Not even five months removed from appearing in the Champions League final, Tottenham are in a full-on crisis. Mauricio Pochettino appears to have lost the dressing room, largely because chairman Daniel Levy denied a number of outgoing transfers to players currently performing well below par — those facts are probably very closely linked with one another. Losing 3-0 away to Brighton & Hove Albion, as they did last time out, only served to highlight the glaring problems at Spurs. Anything but a victory over 20th-place Watford would be a disaster of an even higher order.

Would Silva survive another dismal defeat?

  • Everton v. West Ham United, Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN

Marco Silva‘s employment as Everton manager looks more and more tenuous every time his Toffees leave the field of play. Following four straight defeats to Bournemouth, Sheffield United, Man City and Burnley, how much longer will owner Farhad Moshiri give the Portuguese to turn results around?

Ozil: ‘I was scared about my wife,’ but Kolasinac ‘was really, really brave’

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 17, 2019, 9:34 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Three months after the terrifying incident, Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has opened up about the evening that he, alongside his wife and teammate Sead Kolasinac, was targeted by knife-wielding carjackers on the streets of London.

[ MORE: Spurs’ Son happy South Korea “unscathed” in North Korea qualifier ]

Ozil says that above all else he was scared for the safety of his wife, Amine, and recognizes how brave and heroic the actions of Kolasinac were that day. If not for Kolasinac’s instant reaction to jump out of the car and go after the attackers, Ozil fears they would have entered the car through the passenger door, where his wife was sitting — quotes from the Athletic (subscription required):

“Sead’s reaction was really, really brave because he attacked one of the attackers. The second one was in front of my car on his moped so I couldn’t drive.

“We were newly wed and I was scared about my wife. I was scared about Sead. I wasn’t thinking about myself. I was worried they were going to open my wife’s door and they tried, so I reached across her to keep it closed.

“Nothing happened to us, that’s the most important thing. We were worried these guys had been targeting us, but the police said they found them and, a few hours earlier, they tried to robbed other people nearby in a similar way.”

Since the incident, Kolasinac has returned as a first-team regular (when healthy), while Ozil has remained just on the outside of Unai Emery‘s squad. The 31-year-old German international has made just one Premier League appearance this season, now more than a month ago, on Sept. 15. Though there has been much speculation over his future, Ozil insists he only sees himself remaining an Arsenal player for the foreseeable future.

“I have a contract until the summer of 2021 and I will be staying until then. When I signed the new deal, I thought about it very carefully and said it was one of the most important decisions of my footballing career.

“I didn’t want to stay for just one or two more years, I wanted to commit my future to Arsenal and the club wanted me to do the same. You can go through difficult times, like this, but that is no reason to run away.”

La Liga wants Villarreal v. Atletico Madrid to be played in Miami

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 17, 2019, 8:09 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Spanish league is trying again to take a regular-season game to Miami, despite abandoning plans last season after facing opposition from other soccer bodies.

[ MORE: Spurs’ Son happy South Korea “unscathed” in North Korea qualifier ]

The league says it has asked the Spanish soccer federation to allow Villarreal’s home game against Atletico Madrid on Dec. 6 to be moved to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The federation last season wouldn’t approve playing Barcelona’s game against Girona in Miami in January.

[ MORE: Reports claim Allegri linked with Manchester United, Spurs ]

Spanish league president Javier Tebas says, “We hope that this time we can carry out this positive action for everyone, as other leagues like the NFL or the NBA do when they stage matches overseas.”