Getty Images

Tierney, Lacazette available for Arsenal

By Daniel KarellOct 17, 2019, 4:42 PM EDT
Arsenal are edging closer to finally having a full-strength squad.

Ahead of Monday’s prime-time matchup with Sheffield United, Arsenal manager Unai Emery confirmed that Kieran Tierney was in line to make his Premier League debut, while Alexandre Lacazette was back in full training and should be in the gameday squad.

“Today is Lacazette’s first training back with us,” Emery said in a press conference on Thursday. “He finished it well and he’s feeling well with his injuries. Tomorrow we will be training again and he will be with us. We will decide.

“The most important thing is that first he is training, then secondly it’s whether he can be with us and it depends how he can feel in the next days training with us, whether his ankle is not giving him any more problems.”

This is a huge boost to Arsenal, which has had to rely on some youngsters and have made some lineup changes to accommodate not having Lacazette on the field. Tierney meanwhile could step into a position where there’s already a decent starter, Sead Kolasinac.

Lacazette’s return also couldn’t have come at a better time. In Premier League action, Arsenal’s high-powered offense has been stymied, scoring just two goals in the last two league games. Meanwhile, against weaker defenses in the UEFA Europa League and the Carabao Cup, Arsenal has bagged a total of 12 goals.

The veteran Frenchman has scored two goals in three appearances so far this season, including a big goal just before halftime in the 2-2 draw with Tottenham. However, he suffered a long-term ankle injury in that match that has kept him on the sidelines for more than a month.

“[Tierney is] ready to play,” Emery later said. Now we have two options in that left-back role with Sead Kolasinac and him. We’re going to play a lot of matches after Monday. We will need every player. It depends how he comes into the first training with us, Sead, after his international matches. We now have two players in that position and we can use one on Monday, it depends how they are, one or the other.”

Tierney, the 22-year-old Scottish left back, has made two appearances for the Arsenal first team since recovering from a double hernia operation over the summer. Signed from Celtic for around $32 million, Tierney adds a skill that Kolasinac has struggled with – expert crosser of the ball into the box, where the likes of Lacazette, Nicolas Pepe, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang can score when given a decent chance.

USWNT star Rapinoe, boxer Shields win sportswomen of year

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 17, 2019, 3:16 PM EDT
Soccer star Megan Rapinoe and boxer Claressa Shields have been honored as Sportswomen of the Year by the Women’s Sports Foundation.

They won in the team and individual categories, the awards coming at the foundation’s 40th annual Salute to Women in Sports.

Rapinoe led the U.S. to victory at the World Cup in France and earned the FIFA Player of the Year award. Shields is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and middleweight champion.

Sheila Johnson, part-owner of the Washington Wizards, Capitals and recent WNBA champion Mystics, won the Billie Jean King Leadership Award. Marta Vieira da Silva, star of the Brazilian national soccer team, won the Wilma Rudolph Courage Award.

Rapinoe thanked her teammates Wednesday night and lauded Marta, a six-time FIFA Player of the Year, calling the Brazilian the greatest of all time and an “absolute hero in our sport.”

John Burke, president of the Trek Bicycle company, received the inaugural Champion for Equality Award.

MNUFC’s Opara wins MLS Defender of the Year

Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 17, 2019, 1:44 PM EDT
For the second time in three seasons, Ike Opara has been named MLS Defender of the Year, this time as the foundational piece of Minnesota United’s much-improved defense.

Opara becomes just the fourth player to win multiple Defender of the Year awards, joining Carlos Bocanegra (2002, 2003), Robin Fraser (1999, 2004) and Chad Marshall, the only three-time winner (2008, 2009, 2014) in MLS history. Opara won the award going away, nearly doubling the percentage of votes received by second-place Walker Zimmerman.

Defender of the Year Player % Club % Media % Final %
Ike Opara  25.75% 27.27% 44.88% 32.64%
Walker Zimmerman 20.40% 17.17% 12.20% 16.59%
Miles Robinson 19.40% 13.13% 15.75% 16.09%
Maxime Chanot 1.67% 16.16% 4.33% 7.39%
Eddie Segura 4.35% 9.09% 5.91% 6.45%
Aaron Long 2.34% 5.05% 1.97% 3.12%

This time last year, the 30-year-old was a member of one of the league’s stingiest defensive units as a member of Sporting Kansas City. Following a contract dispute with Sporting, Opara was traded to Minnesota in exchange for $900,000 of targeted allocation money, plus an additional $100,000 after Minnesota qualified for the playoffs for the first time since joining MLS.

New Premier League schedule for December, January released

Photo by John Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 17, 2019, 12:58 PM EDT
It is time to update your calendars for December and January, including Boxing Day and the frantically busy holiday period, with schedule changes announced for the 2019-20 Premier League season.

Due to games being selected for UK broadcasters, the dates and times of several encounters have been changed with European action also impacting when PL games are now played.

Below is a look at the new dates and times for PL games in December and January, with the changes for February and beyond forthcoming.

Tuesday, December 3

2:30 p.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. Bournemouth
3:15 p.m. ET: Burnley v. Man City

Wednesday, December 4

2:30 p.m. ET: Chelsea v. Aston Villa
2:30 p.m. ET: Leicester City v. Watford
2:30 p.m. ET: Man United v. Spurs
2:30 p.m. ET: Southampton v. Norwich City
2:30 p.m. ET: Wolves v. West Ham
3:15 p.m. ET: Liverpool v. Everton

Thursday, December 5

2:30 p.m. ET: Sheffield United v. Newcastle
3:15 p.m. ET: Arsenal v. Brighton

Saturday, December 7

7:30 a.m. ET: Everton v. Chelsea
12:30 p.m. ET: Man City v. Man United

Sunday, December 8

9:00 a.m. ET: Aston Villa v. Leicester City
9:00 a.m. ET: Newcastle v Southampton*
9:00 a.m. ET: Norwich City v Sheffield United*
16:30 Brighton v Wolves (Sky Sports)
*After Sheff Utd v Newcastle moved to 5 Dec

Monday, December 9

3:00 p.m. ET: West Ham v. Arsenal

Saturday, December 14

7:30 a.m. ET: Liverpool v. Watford
12:30 p.m. ET: Southampton v. West Ham

Sunday, December 15

9:00 a.m. ET: Man United v. Everton
9:00 a.m. ET: Wolves v. Spurs*
11:30 a.m. ET: Arsenal v. Man City
*Due to Wolves’ participation in UEFA Europa League

Monday, December 16

3:00 p.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. Brighton

Saturday, December 21

7:30 a.m. ET: Everton v. Arsenal
12:30 p.m. ET: Man City v. Leicester City

Sunday, December 22

9:00 a.m. ET: Watford v Man United
11:30 a.m.ET: Spurs v. Chelsea

Thursday, December 26

17:30 a.m. ET: Spurs v. Brighton
10:00 a.m. ET: AFC Bournemouth v. Arsenal
10:00 a.m. ET: Aston Villa v. Norwich
10:00 a.m. ET: Chelsea v. Southampton
10:00 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. West Ham
10:00 a.m. ET: Everton v. Burnley
10:00 a.m. ET: Sheffield United v. Watford
12:30 p.m. ET: Man Utd v. Newcastle
3:00 p.m. ET: Leicester City v. Liverpool

Friday, December 27

2:45 p.m. ET: Wolves v. Man City

Saturday, December 28

7:30 a.m. ET: Brighton v. Bournemouth
12:30 p.m. ET: Norwich v. Spurs
12:30 p.m. ET: West Ham v Leicester City*
12:45 p.m. ET: Burnley v Man United
*After Leicester v Liverpool moved to 20:00 on 26 Dec

Sunday, December 29

9:00 a.m. ET: Arsenal v Chelsea
11:30 a.m.ET: Liverpool v Wolves
1:00 p.m. ET: Man City v Sheffield United*
*After Wolves v Man City moved to 27 Dec

Wednesday, January 1

7:30 a.m. ET: Brighton v Chelsea
7:30 a.m. ET: Burnley v Aston Villa
10:00 a.m. ET: Newcastle v Leicester City
10:00 a.m. ET: Southampton v Spurs
10:00 a.m. ET: Watford v Wolves
11:30 a.m. ET: Man City v Everton
11:30 a.m. ET: Norwich City v Crystal Palace
11:30 a.m. ET: West Ham v Bournemouth
3:00 p.m. ET: Arsenal v Man United

Thursday, January 2

3:00 p.m. ET Liverpool v Sheffield United

Friday, January 10

3:00 p.m. ET: Sheffield United v West Ham

Saturday, January 11

7:30 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v Arsenal
12:30 p.m. ET: Spurs v Liverpool

Sunday, January 12

9:00 a.m. ET: Bournemouth v Watford
11:30 a.m. ET: Aston Villa v Man City

Saturday, January 18

7:30 a.m. ET: Watford v Spurs
12:30 p.m. ET: Newcastle v Chelsea

Sunday, January 19

9:00 a.m. ET:  Burnley v Leicester City
11:30 a.m. ET: Liverpool v Man United

Tuesday, January 21

2:30 p.m. ET: Bournemouth v Brighton*
2:30 p.m. ET: Aston Villa v Watford*
2:30 p.m. ET: Crystal Palace v Southampton**
2:30 p.m. ET: Everton v Newcastle*
2:30 p.m. ET: Sheffield United v Man City
3:15 p.m. ET: Chelsea v Arsenal
*Change from 2:45 p.m. ET kickoff
**Club agreement

Wednesday, January 22

2:30 p.m. ET: Leicester City v West Ham
2:30 p.m. ET: Spurs v Norwich*
3:15 p.m. ET: Man United v Burnley
*Change from 2:45 p.m. ET kick-off

Wednesday, January 23

3:00 p.m. ET: Wolves v Liverpool

Barcelona wants El Clasico at Camp Nou despite Catalan protests

Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images
Associated PressOct 17, 2019, 12:06 PM EDT
1 Comment

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde says his team wants to play El Clasico against Real Madrid at home despite a planned separatist rally in the Catalan capital on the same day.

The Spanish soccer league wants the Oct. 26 game to be moved from Barcelona to Madrid because of security concerns, with the return match automatically switched from Madrid to Barcelona.

Valverde said Thursday he and his players prefer to keep the schedule unchanged and show everyone that the game can take place safely despite the current problems in Catalonia.

The region has seen violent protests for the last few days with police clashing with protesters angered by a Supreme Court decision to sentence nine separatist leaders to prison. Separatist groups have called for supporters to rally in Barcelona on the day of the match.

There is also discussion about postponing the game instead of switching it to Madrid, but that could potentially cause a scheduling conflict with other competitions.

The Spanish soccer federation said the clubs have until Monday to respond to the league’s request to change venues.

The league runs the top two tiers of Spanish soccer, while the federation controls regulations and fixtures for professional and amateur games.

Catalan independence flags are a regular feature at Barcelona’s home games at the Camp Nou Stadium.