Bundesliga wrap: Dortmund beats leaders Gladbach; Bayern draws

Another Saturday in the Bundesliga, another nutty set of results allowing a side the chance to claim the top of the league on Sunday.
David Wagner, Weston McKennie and Schalke are the ones licking their lips this time, knowing that a win at Hoffenheim will boost them into first.
Wolfsburg remains unbeaten with a draw, and dropped points for Borussia Monchengladbach, RB Leipzig, and Bayern Munich means an absurd nine teams are within two points of the top of the table.
Nine!
Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Borussia Monchengladbach
Gladbach’s stay atop the league could last just one match day, as Thorgan Hazard set up Marco Reus for a 58th minute goal and a place one point back of the top.
Werder Bremen 1-1 Hertha Berlin
Josh Sargent’s 7th minute goal didn’t stand up, thanks to Hertha’s electric Dodi Lukebakio scoring with 20 minutes to play. Watch the American striker’s goal, here.
Augsburg 2-2 Bayern Munich
The champions’ stumbles continued, with first minute concession providing a test. Bayern’s red hot pair delivered a lead, with Robert Lewandowski answering in the 14th minute, and Serge Gnabry supplying a 49th minute lead.
Stoppage time was the downfall, though, as Alfred Finnbogason helped himself to the equalizer with all kinds of questions for the Bayern defense.
Elsewhere
Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 Bayer Leverkusen — Friday
Union Berlin 2-0 Freiburg
Fortuna Dusseldorf 1-0 Mainz
RB Leipzig 1-1 Wolfsburg
Koln v. Paderborn — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Hoffenheim v. Schalke — Noon ET Sunday
STANDINGS
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|Mönchengladbach
|8
|5
|1
|2
|15
|7
|8
|2-1-1
|3-0-1
|16
|VfL Wolfsburg
|8
|4
|4
|0
|11
|5
|6
|2-2-0
|2-2-0
|16
|Bayern Munich
|8
|4
|3
|1
|22
|10
|12
|2-1-1
|2-2-0
|15
|Borussia Dortmund
|8
|4
|3
|1
|20
|11
|9
|3-1-0
|1-2-1
|15
|RB Leipzig
|8
|4
|3
|1
|16
|8
|8
|1-2-1
|3-1-0
|15
|FC Schalke 04
|7
|4
|2
|1
|14
|7
|7
|2-1-1
|2-1-0
|14
|SC Freiburg
|8
|4
|2
|2
|15
|9
|6
|1-2-1
|3-0-1
|14
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|8
|4
|2
|2
|14
|10
|4
|3-2-0
|1-0-2
|14
|Bayer Leverkusen
|8
|4
|2
|2
|12
|11
|1
|2-2-0
|2-0-2
|14
|Hertha BSC Berlin
|8
|3
|2
|3
|13
|13
|0
|2-0-1
|1-2-2
|11
|Werder Bremen
|8
|2
|3
|3
|13
|17
|-4
|1-1-2
|1-2-1
|9
|1899 Hoffenheim
|7
|2
|2
|3
|6
|11
|-5
|1-0-2
|1-2-1
|8
|Fortuna Düsseldorf
|8
|2
|1
|5
|10
|14
|-4
|1-1-2
|1-0-3
|7
|1. FC Union Berlin
|8
|2
|1
|5
|8
|13
|-5
|2-0-3
|0-1-2
|7
|FC Augsburg
|8
|1
|3
|4
|10
|21
|-11
|1-2-1
|0-1-3
|6
|FSV Mainz 05
|8
|2
|0
|6
|7
|18
|-11
|1-0-2
|1-0-4
|6
|1. FC Köln
|7
|1
|1
|5
|5
|16
|-11
|0-0-3
|1-1-2
|4
|SC Paderborn
|7
|0
|1
|6
|9
|19
|-10
|0-0-4
|0-1-2
|1