More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Harriet Lander/Copa/Getty Images

Chelsea breaks through late to top Newcastle United

By Nicholas MendolaOct 19, 2019, 12:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Marcos Alonso‘s second half goal helped Chelsea break through well-drilled Newcastle United in a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

American sub Christian Pulisic stole the ball to help set up the opener, turning in a fine performance over the final 20 minutes.

Chelsea moves third on 17 points, while Newcastle slips into 18th with eight points.

Three things we learned

1. Magpies haven’t forgotten Rafa rationale: Newcastle couldn’t take its chances on the counter, but proved a headache for another would-be contender with tight marking and tighter spacing in its own third. Jamaal Lascelles and Ciaran Clark were sure to punish Chelsea forwards with physical play, clean and dirty, and the Blues had all kinds of trouble finding ways to trouble Martin Dubravka, who was strong himself until Alonso’s winner.

2. Chelsea wings get points for industry, creativity: Callum Hudson-Odoi and Willian were very active and productive on the day, particularly the former. One of the reasons Christian Pulisic was deployed was Mason Mount‘s inability to make something happen in the No. 10 (ish) role, and the American would make a decisive play to help Hudson-Odoi get his deserved assist.

3. Lampard’s sub makes the difference: Credit Frank Lampard for seeing that Mount wasn’t firing well and deploying a new man in the middle. That was American star Pulisic, who stole the ball in the final third and fed Hudson-Odoi, who in turn found Alonso for a blast across goal. Dubravka should’ve done better, but the break through arrived in London. For a full look at his 25 minutes, head here.

Man of the Match: Hudson-Odoi.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin was again a menace for the Magpies, winning a pair of early free kicks and setting up Joelinton for chances that ultimately were wasted.

The hosts finally got a chance from a Callum Hudson-Odoi cross to the back post, but Willian powered his header across goal and wide.

Jorginho‘s incisive pass to Hudson-Odoi led to another chance for Mount, but the Englishman’s rip was pushed off the bar by Newcastle keeper Martin Dubravka.

Marcos Alonso was shown a yellow for chopping down DeAndre Yedlin.

Newcastle produced a good move that ended with a Joelinton nod wide before the 25th minute.

The second half brought better from the hosts, as Tammy Abraham thumped a 56th minute header off the cross bar.

Chelsea would look to change its fortunes in the 64th minute via Christian Pulisic, who arrived on the scene for Mason Mount.

Abraham headed over the bar soon after Pulisic and Hudson-Odoi helped earn a corner for the Blues.

Pulisic was robbed by Dubravka when he turned a deflected pass into a prime chance.

That’s when Newcastle brought on Andy Carroll for Miguel Almiron, moving a twin tower approach to the forefront.

But Chelsea found the heroics, with Pulisic and Hudson-Odoi teaming up to put Alonso on the score sheet.

Newcastle nearly found an equalizer when Christian Atsu‘s cross to the back post was popped over the bar by a leaping Clark.

Pulisic watch: American star a difference maker off the bench in win

Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 19, 2019, 11:56 AM EDT
Leave a comment

USMNT winger Christian Pulisic changed the game after his introduction to Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Newcastle United on Saturday.

[ MORE: Sargent scores for Bremen ]

Deployed for Mason Mount in the center of the three in a 4-2-3-1, Pulisic caused the turnover that led to Chelsea’s first goal and saw countryman DeAndre Yedlin deny him a proper assist late on.

Here are his prime contributions over 25-plus minutes.

65th minute: Calmly settles a knee-high pass to sent Callum Hudson-Odoi down the left, but the Englishman is dispossessed.

68th minute: Hudson-Odoi’s deflected pass makes its way a bit behind Pulisic, who settles with his first touch but sees his blast well-saved by a desperate Martin Dubravka.

69th minute: Takes a throw-in marked by two and gets the ball back to the backs for a reload.

74th minute: Pulisic steals the ball in the final third and spots Hudson-Odoi, who lays off for Alonso. The Spaniard is in his office to rip a shot across goal and past a less-than-ideal Dubravka.

79th minute: The American runs into space to find Mateo Kovacic‘s through ball, and passes to Abraham for a should-be goal. The English striker doesn’t feel the onrushing DeAndre Yedlin, who slides to block Abraham’s shot and his countryman’s would-be assist.

90+2: Dribbles and moves the ball laterally to link with Willian, who wins a free kick which allowed Chelsea to soak up the final moments.

Stats: One shot, 88 percent passing, one key pass, two aerials won.

WATCH: USMNT’s Sargent works 1-2 to put Werder Bremen ahead

Photo by Carmen Jaspersen/picture alliance via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 19, 2019, 11:02 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Oh, look: Josh Sargent got proper service and scored. Weird.

The United States men’s national team man was on an island against Canada earlier in the week, but became part of an archipelago as Werder Bremen took a 1-0 home lead over Hertha Berlin at the Weserstadion.

[ MORE: Everton reacts to “urgent” win ]

Sargent started the move with a flicked pass to Maximilian Eggestein, then found the cutback offer and put the business end of a 1-2 into the goal via a wicked deflection.

It’s the 19-year-old’s second Bremen goal of the campaign to go with an assist against Borussia Dortmund in late September.

PL AT HALF: Spurs trail at home; Brighton down a man

By Nicholas MendolaOct 19, 2019, 10:53 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Six 10 a.m. ET kickoffs are at the break in England, with Tottenham and Leicester losing at home.

Tottenham 0-1 Watford – NBCSN [STREAM]

Miserable defending from Spurs saw Abdoulaye Doucoure walk onto a Daryl Janmaat cross for an easy goal. Danny Welbeck has been injured for the Hornets.

Aston Villa 1-1 Brighton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Adam Webster‘s stock continues to rise as he did to pound a Pascal Gross free kick into the goal, but Villa leveled the score through Jack Grealish.

Leicester 1-1  BurnleyNBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Chris Wood is a unit, and if we tell you he scored you can probably guess the style of goal. Jamie Vardy answered the bell with a goal off a Harvey Barnes pass before halftime.

Wolves 0-0  Southampton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Raul Jimenez saw a goal ruled off for a handball, but found the opener before halftime. WAIT! That one was taken off the board as well!

Bournemouth 0-0 Norwich  – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Cherries dominating the chances but yet to lay down a marker.

Chelsea 0-0 Newcastle – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Allan Saint-Maximin producing chances at both ends, but finishers not finishing.

Everton’s potential meets ‘sense of urgency’ in win

Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 19, 2019, 10:11 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Everton again tantalized the league with a complete performance on Saturday, opening the door to the possibility that Marco Silva‘s side finally gets it.

[ RECAP: Everton 2-0 West Ham ]

Theo Walcott said his side was ready to go from Moment No. 1 at Goodison Park, where a 2-0 win over West Ham United could’ve been doubled on another day.

“The sense of urgency was what we needed,” Walcott said.

“The game felt like we need to start taking our chances, we had so many. It showed how good we can be going forwards. We know the quality in the team, we know what to expect from each other.”

That urgency needs to come each week, and Marco Silva has borne the brunt of the blame for his side’s inability to deliver on a weekly basis.

The manager said the win was not a matter of his men showing up in his defense.

“It’s not that the players delivered for me,” he said on NBCSN. “We are a group who are a team. I’m big proud of them that we played football. This is how we worked from the first day since I joined the club. When I see them express themselves on the pitch like I saw this afternoon, that’s the main thing for me. The quality we showed from the first minute, the intensity, the pace… Very good performance, and the crowd was really good as well.”

With another nice run of schedule the next few weeks, the Toffees will have a chance to prove themselves a contender.

The Toffees are away to Brighton before a winnable League Cup match versus Watford, and that competition is something that could help Silva put a feather in his cap. Spurs then visit before match-ups with Norwich City and Southampton. Surely there are points there if Everton is anywhere near its potential.

Of course, given Everton’s problems finding any semblance of consistency this season, that’s easier said than done.

“There was a real purpose to our game today,” said Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Now replicate it.