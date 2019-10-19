Grealish leads Villa past 10-man Brighton

Jack Grealish‘s star turn helped Aston Villa take advantage of 10-man Brighton and Hove Albion in a 2-1 comeback win at Villa Park on Saturday.
Adam Webster‘s early goal gave Brighton a lead but Aaron Mooy‘s twin first half yellow cards put them under the knife.
Aston Villa moves 11th with 11 points. Brighton’s nine points seat them 16th.
Three things we learned
1. Touchy red helps undo Brighton: Aaron Mooy’s first yellow card was silly, so he know there was a need to play careful the rest of the way. He didn’t, and a soft yellow doomed the Seagulls to more than a half without the full complement of players.
2. Villa finally catching breaks: Dean Smith‘s men have had their fair share of bad luck come from good performances, so it was nice for them to follow up a blowout defeat of Norwich City with a little nudge from the Seagulls. Matty Targett’s winner came after plenty of time playing 11v10, and Villa’s standing of 11th now reflects its performances.
3. Grealish a monster: A sliding finish to make it 1-0 and clever feed to Targett for the winner. The Peaky Blinders’ haired man turned in a performance worthy of a BAFTA, with five dribbles and plenty of good moments in keeping possession moving for the victors.
Man of the Match:
Brighton was knocking on the door early, but you’d be forgiven if you failed to predict the man to break it down.
Promising center back Webster’s stock continues to rise as he did to nod Pascal Gross‘ free kick into the goal.
A silly first yellow card for Mooy’s blocking of a free kick became egregious when he was shown another for knocking down Grealish, who would then score a sliding goal — they all count — to bring Villa level before halftime.
Solly March saw a shot through traffic go wide in the 51st as the Seagulls worked to overcome their disadvantage.
But Villa got the win through Targett at the death, a deserved-enough win although Brighton will feel hard done by.