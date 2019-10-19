La Liga: Real Madrid shocked by Mallorca; Messi, Suarez, Griezmann send Barca top

A roundup of all of Saturday’s action in Spain’s top flight…
[ MORE: Lampard “pleased for Pulisic,” praises subs in Chelsea win ]
Eibar 0-3 Barcelona
Lionel Messi goal – check; Luis Suarez goal – check; Antoine Griezmann goal – check; clean sheet – check. If there exists a perfect recipe for a Barcelona victory this season, the Blaugrana put it to good use en route to a fourth straight La Liga victory and top spot in the league table on Saturday.
Griezmann opened the scoring in the 13th minute, followed by Messi in the 58th and Suarez in the 66th. Marc-Andre ter Stegen didn’t have to make a single save as Eibar managed just five shots in the game.
Mallorca 1-0 Real Madrid
Real Madrid’s unbeaten start to the season was snapped at eight games on Saturday, when Los Blancos went to Mallorca and suffered a hugely underwhelming 1-0 defeat. Zinedine Zidane’s side — already without the likes of Gareth Bale (calf), Luka Modric (bruise), Toni Kroos (adductor) and Marco Ascensio (knee), among others — finished the game with 10 men after Alvaro Odriozola earned his second yellow card in the 74th minute. The defeat sees Madrid fall off the top spot, now sitting second behind Barca.
Lago Junior scored the game’s only goal in the 7th minute and Mallorca held on for 83 more, allowing just four shots on target (12 in total). The early goal was Mallorca’s only shot on target over 90 minutes.
Atletico Madrid 1-1 Valencia
Atleti coughed up a late lead and settled for a 1-1 draw with Valencia, but the worst news of the day comes in the form of an injury suffered by Joao Felix. The 19-year-old’s ankle buckled underneath him late in the second half. Atleti finished with 10 men after their $140-million superstar was forced off.
Elsewhere in La Liga
Getafe 2-0 Leganes
Sunday’s La Liga schedule
Alaves v. Celta Vigo — 6 a.m. ET
Real Sociedad v. Real Betis — 8 a.m. ET
Espanyol v. Villarreal — 10 a.m. ET
Athletic Bilbao v. Real Valladolid — 12:30 p.m. ET
Sevilla v. Levante — 3 p.m. ET
Like this:
Like Loading...
LONDON (AP) An FA Cup qualifier between Haringey Borough and Yeovil Town was abandoned Saturday when the home team walked off the field after one of its players was racially abused.
[ MORE: Analyzing a day of VAR drama in the Premier League ]
Haringey, a London-based non-league club, walked off in the 64th minute after claims its Cameroonian goalkeeper Valery Pajetat had been targeted by racial abuse by visiting fans minutes earlier, when Yeovil took a 1-0 lead from a penalty.
Haringey manager Tom Loizou told BBC Radio 5 Live that defender Coby Rowe was also racially abused, and that “there was no way I could let him continue.”
The match at Coles Park Stadium was in the fourth qualifying round for the FA Cup, with the winner advancing to the first round of the tournament.
[ MORE: Lampard “pleased for Pulisic,” praises subs in Chelsea win ]
“The abuse a few of my players got was disgusting,” Loizou said. “Yeovil’s players and manager were different class. Their team tried to calm their supporters down, they tried their best and they supported us. They said, ‘If you’re walking off, we’re walking off with you.’ I took the decision to take my team off and I don’t want Yeovil Town to get punished for it. If we get thrown out of the FA Cup and they go through, there is no hard feelings there.”
The incident comes four days after England’s European Championship qualifier in Bulgaria was stopped twice in the first half as home fans hurled racial abuse at England’s black players. However, England decided to play on and won 6-0.
In a statement on Twitter, the football anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out praised the “swift and decisive action” taken by the Haringey manager Tom Loizou and his players.
Another Saturday in the Bundesliga, another nutty set of results allowing a side the chance to claim the top of the league on Sunday.
David Wagner, Weston McKennie and Schalke are the ones licking their lips this time, knowing that a win at Hoffenheim will boost them into first.
[ MORE: Lampard “pleased” for Pulisic ]
Wolfsburg remains unbeaten with a draw, and dropped points for Borussia Monchengladbach, RB Leipzig, and Bayern Munich means an absurd nine teams are within two points of the top of the table.
Nine!
Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Borussia Monchengladbach
Gladbach’s stay atop the league could last just one match day, as Thorgan Hazard set up Marco Reus for a 58th minute goal and a place one point back of the top.
Werder Bremen 1-1 Hertha Berlin
Josh Sargent’s 7th minute goal didn’t stand up, thanks to Hertha’s electric Dodi Lukebakio scoring with 20 minutes to play. Watch the American striker’s goal, here.
Augsburg 2-2 Bayern Munich
The champions’ stumbles continued, with first minute concession providing a test. Bayern’s red hot pair delivered a lead, with Robert Lewandowski answering in the 14th minute, and Serge Gnabry supplying a 49th minute lead.
Stoppage time was the downfall, though, as Alfred Finnbogason helped himself to the equalizer with all kinds of questions for the Bayern defense.
Elsewhere
Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 Bayer Leverkusen — Friday
Union Berlin 2-0 Freiburg
Fortuna Dusseldorf 1-0 Mainz
RB Leipzig 1-1 Wolfsburg
Koln v. Paderborn — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Hoffenheim v. Schalke — Noon ET Sunday
STANDINGS
The game in 200 words (or less): Highly-favored at home, the reigning champions needed their goalkeeper to keep them alive against a New England Revolution side that only made the postseason via MLS’ decision to let almost everyone make it. Yes, Atlanta United dodged a bullet as Brad Guzan made six saves and Ezequiel Barco’s slick pass set up Franco Escobar for a brilliant winner with about 20 minutes to play. New England fought to the very death, but couldn’t take advantage of the absence of Miles Robinson.
[ MORE: Lampard “pleased” for Pulisic ]
Soon-to-retire Michael Parkhurst appeared to dislocate his shoulder late in a challenge with Cristian Penilla, and needed a lot of help to get off the field. Hopefully that wasn’t the last we see of him.
Atlanta will host either Philadelphia or the New York Red Bulls on Thursday evening.
Three things we learned
1. Guzan overcomes blip to stand tall: The longtime USMNT backup made a major error and nearly allowed New England in front but was otherwise sensational over 90 minutes in Georgia.
2. Martinez off, and Martinez off: While Frank De Boer opted to keep Gonzalo “Pity” Martinez out of the Starting XI, it was his star striker who nearly made him pay for the decision. Josef Martinez was not on his game, and lashed a should-be winner from his office over the goal in the first half before being stopped on by Turner on a 1v1 as the match neared stoppage time.
3. Barco makes the difference: Who knows if the 20-year-old Argentine will ever fully deliver on his promise, but the plays he made to set up Escobar’s goal was sensational. After dancing around a pair of defenders, he cut a shot pass between two defenders for the on-running Escobar to blast past Matt Turner.
[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage | Standings | Stats | Schedule ]
Man of the match: Barco
Goalscorers: Escobar (70′)
Pep Guardiola was willing to play with fire, and still got a clean sheet.
It was Ederson who often made sure the Manchester City manager didn’t get burned for his decision to play midfielders Fernandinho and Rodri at center back in a 2-0 defeat of Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday.
[ MORE: Crystal Palace 0-2 Man City ]
So how did Guardiola prepare for the decision to use the duo with John Stones not fully fit and Nicolas Otamendi picking up a midweek knock?
“Rodri did not train one day in that position,” he said. “The back four responded well I think.”
Cary Elwes double-take meme. Excuse us? Wow.
While the pair did have its share of dodgy moments at the back, Guardiola liked what they brought to the game.
“Our build-up was quicker because they have more intelligence and they pass the ball so well because they are central midfielders,” he said.
Guardiola was asked about City’s sensational second goal (above), as Raheem Sterling capped a neat team move with a superb scoop to David Silva for a fantastic finish.
“We enjoyed the second goal, it was nice,” he said. “But in the Premier League we have to score the third and fourth because it was difficult in the end with the pressure.”
Now City builds for a Champions League midweek match with Atalanta, where a win would put the Premier League champions on the verge of a knockout round berth and ease Pep’s lineup choices for the congested next few weeks.