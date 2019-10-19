Pep Guardiola admits Liverpool are “unstoppable”

Pep Guardiola has admitted that Liverpool look “unstoppable” right now.

Manchester City, the reigning Premier League champions, already sit eight points behind league-leaders Liverpool who have won a perfect eight out of eight to start the season.

Asked about the challenge of chasing down Liverpool, for a second season in a row, Guardiola was adamant this would not be easy and the way Man City reduced Liverpool’s lead last season to win the title on the final day means nothing.

“I don’t believe in that kind of thing, every season is different,” Guardiola said. “In sport the only way to do well is to stay in the present. I’m not setting any points targets or objectives at this stage. In April and May you can do that but what we are facing is an opponent who are unstoppable right now. Liverpool are champions of Europe and haven’t lost once in eight games.

“We’ll just have to try and do what we can, we have 50 games left in all competitions. I’m not concerned about being the guy who thinks he’s going to win every Premier League for the rest of his life. Of course I still want to win, and I still believe we are contenders, but there is a long way to go and all sorts of dynamics, momentums and injuries still to happen. If we don’t win I will say congratulations to the team that does. What Liverpool are doing is fantastic but Chelsea and Arsenal are also getting better. The level is rising all the time.”

So, that’s not Guardiola chucking the towel in but there seems to be a realization from the Spanish coach that his team face an almighty task to overhaul Liverpool’s lead this season.

Defensive injuries have hit City hard early in the season, so there is hope they can get back to their best once their first choice defensive options return in the coming months.

Aymeric Laporte is out injured, John Stones had been injured and out of form and the emergency center back pairing of Fernandinho and Nicolas Otamendi hasn’t worked out.

Liverpool know that City will stay in this title race Jurgen Klopp certainly knows it is still early days. But Guardiola’s admission that Liverpool seem “unstoppable” suggests that the Reds are winning the psychological battle right now.

