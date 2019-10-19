More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images

Pulisic watch: American teen a difference maker off the bench in win

By Nicholas MendolaOct 19, 2019, 11:56 AM EDT
USMNT winger Christian Pulisic changed the game after his introduction to Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Newcastle United on Saturday.

RECAP: Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle

Deployed for Mason Mount in the center of the three in a 4-2-3-1, Pulisic caused the turnover that led to Chelsea’s first goal and saw countryman DeAndre Yedlin deny him a proper assist late on.

Here are his prime contributions over 25-plus minutes.

MORE: Sargent scores for Bremen

65th minute: Calmly settles a knee-high pass to sent Callum Hudson-Odoi down the left, but the Englishman is dispossessed.

68th minute: Hudson-Odoi’s deflected pass makes its way a bit behind Pulisic, who settles with his first touch but sees his blast well-saved by a desperate Martin Dubravka.

69th minute: Takes a throw-in marked by two and gets the ball back to the backs for a reload.

74th minute: Pulisic steals the ball in the final third and spots Hudson-Odoi, who lays off for Alonso. The Spaniard is in his office to rip a shot across goal and past a less-than-ideal Dubravka.

79th minute: The American runs into space to find Mateo Kovacic‘s through ball, and passes to Abraham for a should-be goal. The English striker doesn’t feel the onrushing DeAndre Yedlin, who slides to block Abraham’s shot and his countryman’s would-be assist.

90+2: Dribbles and moves the ball laterally to link with Willian, who wins a free kick which allowed Chelsea to soak up the final moments.

Stats: One shot, 88 percent passing, one key pass, two aerials won.

Leicester edge past Burnley amid VAR drama

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 19, 2019, 12:07 PM EDT
Leicester City beat Burnley 2-1 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, as an emotional day for the Foxes ended in victory.

Leicester’s late owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha — who tragically died in a helicopter crash on Oct. 27, 2018 — was honored by the home fans in their closes home game to mark the anniversary of his passing.

Burnley took the lead through Chris Wood but Jamie Vardy and Youri Tielemans secured the comeback win for Leicester, as Wood was denied a late equalizer via VAR drama.

With the win Leicester momentarily moved second in the table on 17 points, while Burnley have 12 points.

3 things we learned

1. Vardy delivers again: As Burnley fans taunted him with chants about his wife, Vardy nodded home to make it 1-1. His celebration was aimed at Burnley’s fans and once again he had delivered for Leicester. Vardy has scored six times in nine outings this season and even though Leicester possess more talented players technically, he is so effective.

2. Burnley right to feel aggrieved by VAR: Burnley should have drawn this game 2-2. Wood bundled the ball home but VAR said he had fouled Johnny Evans. That will go down as a mistake as the former Leicester striker was a constant thorn in the Foxes side and should have grabbed Burnley a point. Sean Dyche was right to be livid on the sidelines.

3. Leicester’s progress continues on emotional day: As scarves were waved throughout and a minute of applause in the 60th minute took center stage, Leicester’s late owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was honored by the Foxes fans on Saturday. His tragic death came almost a year ago and since then the Foxes have kicked on and progressed to the next level under Brendan Rodgers. On and off the pitch the Foxes are moving forward as they aim to further honor Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

Man of the Match: Youri Tielemans – A superb overall display in midfield and capped it off with a wonderful finish to secure the win. What a player he is.

Leicester started brightly but Burnley were dangerous on the break as Chris Wood was denied by Kasper Schmeichel.

Caglar Soyuncu then headed wide from a corner as the Foxes got going. James Maddison then had a shot deflected wide after combining with Harvey Barnes but Leicester were then behind.

Dwight McNeil swung in a cross to the far post and former Leicester striker Wood powered home a header to make it 1-0.

Leicester’s Vardy then struck a shot into the side-netting and right on half time he equalized. Barnes’ cross found the veteran striker as Vardy headed home an equalizer. Game on.

VIDEO: Premier League highlights

In the second half Leicester dominated as Ayoze Perez had a decent chance and Vardy then had the ball in the back of the net but Demarai Gray was correctly called offside.

Tielemans then gave Leicester the lead they deserved as Ricardo Pereira‘s cross found the Belgian midfielder who slammed home to make it 2-1.

Burnley then thought they had made it 2-2 as Wood bundled the ball home after Westwood won the ball back, but VAR was used and Wood was adjudged to have fouled Jonny Evans. No goal.

Chelsea breaks through late to top Newcastle United

Photo by Harriet Lander/Copa/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 19, 2019, 12:05 PM EDT
Marcos Alonso‘s second half goal helped Chelsea break through well-drilled Newcastle United in a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

MORE: Watch full PL match replays

American sub Christian Pulisic stole the ball to help set up the opener, turning in a fine performance over the final 20 minutes.

Chelsea moves third on 17 points, while Newcastle slips into 18th with eight points.

Three things we learned

1. Magpies haven’t forgotten Rafa rationale: Newcastle couldn’t take its chances on the counter, but proved a headache for another would-be contender with tight marking and tighter spacing in its own third. Jamaal Lascelles and Ciaran Clark were sure to punish Chelsea forwards with physical play, clean and dirty, and the Blues had all kinds of trouble finding ways to trouble Martin Dubravka, who was strong himself until Alonso’s winner.

2. Chelsea wings get points for industry, creativity: Callum Hudson-Odoi and Willian were very active and productive on the day, particularly the former. One of the reasons Christian Pulisic was deployed was Mason Mount‘s inability to make something happen in the No. 10 (ish) role, and the American would make a decisive play to help Hudson-Odoi get his deserved assist.

3. Lampard’s sub makes the difference: Credit Frank Lampard for seeing that Mount wasn’t firing well and deploying a new man in the middle. That was American star Pulisic, who stole the ball in the final third and fed Hudson-Odoi, who in turn found Alonso for a blast across goal. Dubravka should’ve done better, but the break through arrived in London. For a full look at his 25 minutes, head here.

Man of the Match: Hudson-Odoi.

VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin was again a menace for the Magpies, winning a pair of early free kicks and setting up Joelinton for chances that ultimately were wasted.

The hosts finally got a chance from a Callum Hudson-Odoi cross to the back post, but Willian powered his header across goal and wide.

Jorginho‘s incisive pass to Hudson-Odoi led to another chance for Mount, but the Englishman’s rip was pushed off the bar by Newcastle keeper Martin Dubravka.

Marcos Alonso was shown a yellow for chopping down DeAndre Yedlin.

Newcastle produced a good move that ended with a Joelinton nod wide before the 25th minute.

The second half brought better from the hosts, as Tammy Abraham thumped a 56th minute header off the cross bar.

Chelsea would look to change its fortunes in the 64th minute via Christian Pulisic, who arrived on the scene for Mason Mount.

Abraham headed over the bar soon after Pulisic and Hudson-Odoi helped earn a corner for the Blues.

Pulisic was robbed by Dubravka when he turned a deflected pass into a prime chance.

That’s when Newcastle brought on Andy Carroll for Miguel Almiron, moving a twin tower approach to the forefront.

But Chelsea found the heroics, with Pulisic and Hudson-Odoi teaming up to put Alonso on the score sheet.

Newcastle nearly found an equalizer when Christian Atsu‘s cross to the back post was popped over the bar by a leaping Clark.

WATCH: USMNT’s Sargent works 1-2 to put Werder Bremen ahead

Photo by Carmen Jaspersen/picture alliance via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 19, 2019, 11:02 AM EDT
Oh, look: Josh Sargent got proper service and scored. Weird.

The United States men’s national team man was on an island against Canada earlier in the week, but became part of an archipelago as Werder Bremen took a 1-0 home lead over Hertha Berlin at the Weserstadion.

MORE: Everton reacts to "urgent" win

Sargent started the move with a flicked pass to Maximilian Eggestein, then found the cutback offer and put the business end of a 1-2 into the goal via a wicked deflection.

It’s the 19-year-old’s second Bremen goal of the campaign to go with an assist against Borussia Dortmund in late September.

PL AT HALF: Spurs trail at home; Brighton down a man

By Nicholas MendolaOct 19, 2019, 10:53 AM EDT
Six 10 a.m. ET kickoffs are at the break in England, with Tottenham and Leicester losing at home.

Tottenham 0-1 Watford – NBCSN [STREAM]

Miserable defending from Spurs saw Abdoulaye Doucoure walk onto a Daryl Janmaat cross for an easy goal. Danny Welbeck has been injured for the Hornets.

Aston Villa 1-1 Brighton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Adam Webster‘s stock continues to rise as he did to pound a Pascal Gross free kick into the goal, but Villa leveled the score through Jack Grealish.

Leicester 1-1  BurnleyNBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Chris Wood is a unit, and if we tell you he scored you can probably guess the style of goal. Jamie Vardy answered the bell with a goal off a Harvey Barnes pass before halftime.

Wolves 0-0  Southampton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Raul Jimenez saw a goal ruled off for a handball, but found the opener before halftime. WAIT! That one was taken off the board as well!

Bournemouth 0-0 Norwich  – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Cherries dominating the chances but yet to lay down a marker.

Chelsea 0-0 Newcastle – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Allan Saint-Maximin producing chances at both ends, but finishers not finishing.