VIDEO: Bernard scores stunning solo goal

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 19, 2019, 8:15 AM EDT
“What is he doing? Where is he going?” said every Everton fan, and soccer fan, as Bernard turned away from the goal inside the box.

He knew what he was doing.

The Brazilian playmaker turned multiple times inside the box and just when he looked to be going nowhere, he somehow snuck the ball home at the near post.

Bernard delivered exactly what Everton needed early on against West Ham.

Everton’s potential meets “sense of urgency” in win

Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 19, 2019, 10:11 AM EDT
Everton again tantalized the league with a complete performance on Saturday, opening the door to the possibility that Marco Silva‘s side finally gets it.

[ RECAP: Everton 2-0 West Ham ]

Theo Walcott said his side was ready to go from Moment No. 1 at Goodison Park, where a 2-0 win over West Ham United could’ve been doubled on another day.

“The sense of urgency was what we needed,” Walcott said.

“The game felt like we need to start taking our chances, we had so many. It showed how good we can be going forwards. We know the quality in the team, we know what to expect from each other.”

That urgency needs to come each week, and Marco Silva has borne the brunt of the blame for his side’s inability to deliver on a weekly basis.

The manager said the win was not a matter of his men showing up in his defense.

“It’s not that the players delivered for me,” he said on NBCSN. “We are a group who are a team. I’m big proud of them that we played football. This is how we worked from the first day since I joined the club. When I see them express themselves on the pitch like I saw this afternoon, that’s the main thing for me. The quality we showed from the first minute, the intensity, the pace… Very good performance, and the crowd was really good as well.”

With another nice run of schedule the next few weeks, the Toffees will have a chance to prove themselves a contender.

The Toffees are away to Brighton before a winnable League Cup match versus Watford, and that competition is something that could help Silva put a feather in his cap. Spurs then visit before match-ups with Norwich City and Southampton. Surely there are points there if Everton is anywhere near its potential.

Of course, given Everton’s problems finding any semblance of consistency this season, that’s easier said than done.

“There was a real purpose to our game today,” said Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Now replicate it.

Watch Live: Chelsea v Newcastle, Tottenham v Watford headline 10am ET games

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 19, 2019, 9:44 AM EDT
Six games kick off at 10 a.m. ET on a busy Saturday in the Premier League.

Tottenham host Watford, Newcastle head to Chelsea, Wolves host Southampton, Bournemouth and Norwich do battle on the South Coast, Burnley travel to Leicester and Aston Villa host Brighton.

The schedule for the six games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

Everton dominate West Ham

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 19, 2019, 9:30 AM EDT
Everton dominated West Ham United and beat them 2-0 at Goodison Park on Saturday, as the pressure eased on Marco Silva.

Bernard gave them an early lead and although the Toffees missed several glorious chances after that, Gylfi Sigurdsson sealed the win in stoppage time with a magnificent strike.

With the win Everton move on to 10 points for the season, while West Ham remain on 12 points.

3 things we learned

1. Everton dig deep and fight for Silva: The Toffees were told by Silva ahead of this match that it was a ‘must win’ in their season. My goodness, did they take those words to heart. Silva’s side fought hard from the start, tracking back and pressing West Ham out of the game. They should have won by three or four but a victory after four-straight PL defeats is exactly what Silva wanted. Great reaction after a tough few weeks as they set the tone and there was a renewed sense of urgency. With games against Brighton, Norwich, Saints, Tottenham and Leicester coming up, Everton need three wins from their next five, at least, to get themselves fully back on track. This was a good start.

2. Hammers attack lackluster: Sebastien Haller had an off-day and the way West Ham’s attack is set up around him, that was bad news for the Hammers. Felipe Anderson and Pablo Fornals were woeful and the introduction of Andriy Yarmolenko only improved things slightly. Back-to-back defeats to Crystal Palace and Everton has seen most of West Ham’s early-season optimism evaporate. Now it is Manuel Pellegrini who will be under pressure.

3. Neither team ready for top seven: Everton were wasteful and West Ham were shaky at the back, as neither team looks ready to push for a top seven finish this season. Leicester, Wolves and even Crystal Palace look better set, right now, to push for European qualification but there’s no doubt Everton and West Ham have the quality to be in the top 10. Taking that next step will be the toughest part.

Man of the Match: Theo Walcott – His energy on the flank epitomized this Everton display as he hit the bar and came close to scoring. Walcott was fired up and along with Bernard and Richarlison, Everton’s attack was dynamic and didn’t allow West Ham to settle.

The Hammers started slowly as Manuel Lanzini curled a free kick wide and Everton flew out of the traps.

Angelo Ogbonna deflected Theo Walcott’s curling shot wide as the Toffees attack looked lively, and Tom Davies was then denied in superb fashion. A corner to the back post found the Englishman but Roberto somehow clawed away his effort.

Moments later Roberto was beaten, as Bernard wriggled free in the box, looked to be going nowhere but somehow snuck home an audacious effort at the near post to put Everton 1-0 up.

Richarlison then struck the foot of the post after Alex Iwobi‘s perfect through ball as the Toffees were rampant in the first half. West Ham were reduced to long balls over the top as Pablo Fornals almost got on the end of one of those.

Andriy Yarmolenko came on at half time to try and give the Hammers some momentum in attack.

Yerry Mina‘s tame header was saved by Roberto, while at the other end Fornals volleyed wide after a poor clearance from Jordan Pickford.

Lucas Digne sent a free kick wide then Roberto denied another Mina header as Everton pushed for a second. Walcott smashed an effort from distance off the crossbar and Yarmolenko’s free kick was saved by Pickford as the Hammers barely threatened.

Iwobi then missed a glorious chance to seal the victory as Djibril Sidibe played him in but the Nigerian forward hit his shot right at Roberto as the home fans couldn’t believe it. Moments later Mina headed home a corner but the referee blew his whistle for a foul in the box, and then Walcott’s cross was somehow deflected over by a combination of Issa Diop and Roberto.

Pickford came up big for Everton with a fine save late on as Ogbonna’s shot deflected off Mina and the England goalkeeper somehow pushed the ball away.

Then substitute Sigurdsson fired home a fine strike from distance to cap off a fine performance from Everton.

Pep Guardiola admits Liverpool are “unstoppable”

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 19, 2019, 9:04 AM EDT
Pep Guardiola has admitted that Liverpool look “unstoppable” right now.

Manchester City, the reigning Premier League champions, already sit eight points behind league-leaders Liverpool who have won a perfect eight out of eight to start the season.

Asked about the challenge of chasing down Liverpool, for a second season in a row, Guardiola was adamant this would not be easy and the way Man City reduced Liverpool’s lead last season to win the title on the final day means nothing.

“I don’t believe in that kind of thing, every season is different,” Guardiola said. “In sport the only way to do well is to stay in the present. I’m not setting any points targets or objectives at this stage. In April and May you can do that but what we are facing is an opponent who are unstoppable right now. Liverpool are champions of Europe and haven’t lost once in eight games.

“We’ll just have to try and do what we can, we have 50 games left in all competitions. I’m not concerned about being the guy who thinks he’s going to win every Premier League for the rest of his life. Of course I still want to win, and I still believe we are contenders, but there is a long way to go and all sorts of dynamics, momentums and injuries still to happen. If we don’t win I will say congratulations to the team that does. What Liverpool are doing is fantastic but Chelsea and Arsenal are also getting better. The level is rising all the time.”

So, that’s not Guardiola chucking the towel in but there seems to be a realization from the Spanish coach that his team face an almighty task to overhaul Liverpool’s lead this season.

Defensive injuries have hit City hard early in the season, so there is hope they can get back to their best once their first choice defensive options return in the coming months.

Aymeric Laporte is out injured, John Stones had been injured and out of form and the emergency center back pairing of Fernandinho and Nicolas Otamendi hasn’t worked out.

Liverpool know that City will stay in this title race Jurgen Klopp certainly knows it is still early days. But Guardiola’s admission that Liverpool seem “unstoppable” suggests that the Reds are winning the psychological battle right now.