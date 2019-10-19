WATCH: USMNT’s Sargent works 1-2 to put Werder Bremen ahead

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Leicester City beat Burnley 2-1 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, as an emotional day for the Foxes ended in victory.

Leicester’s late owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha — who tragically died in a helicopter crash on Oct. 27, 2018 — was honored by the home fans in their closes home game to mark the anniversary of his passing.

Burnley took the lead through Chris Wood but Jamie Vardy and Youri Tielemans secured the comeback win for Leicester, as Wood was denied a late equalizer via VAR drama.

With the win Leicester momentarily moved second in the table on 17 points, while Burnley have 12 points.

3 things we learned

1. Vardy delivers again: As Burnley fans taunted him with chants about his wife, Vardy nodded home to make it 1-1. His celebration was aimed at Burnley’s fans and once again he had delivered for Leicester. Vardy has scored six times in nine outings this season and even though Leicester possess more talented players technically, he is so effective.

2. Burnley right to feel aggrieved by VAR: Burnley should have drawn this game 2-2. Wood bundled the ball home but VAR said he had fouled Johnny Evans. That will go down as a mistake as the former Leicester striker was a constant thorn in the Foxes side and should have grabbed Burnley a point. Sean Dyche was right to be livid on the sidelines.

3. Leicester’s progress continues on emotional day: As scarves were waved throughout and a minute of applause in the 60th minute took center stage, Leicester’s late owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was honored by the Foxes fans on Saturday. His tragic death came almost a year ago and since then the Foxes have kicked on and progressed to the next level under Brendan Rodgers. On and off the pitch the Foxes are moving forward as they aim to further honor Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

Man of the Match: Youri Tielemans – A superb overall display in midfield and capped it off with a wonderful finish to secure the win. What a player he is.

Leicester started brightly but Burnley were dangerous on the break as Chris Wood was denied by Kasper Schmeichel.

Caglar Soyuncu then headed wide from a corner as the Foxes got going. James Maddison then had a shot deflected wide after combining with Harvey Barnes but Leicester were then behind.

Dwight McNeil swung in a cross to the far post and former Leicester striker Wood powered home a header to make it 1-0.

Leicester’s Vardy then struck a shot into the side-netting and right on half time he equalized. Barnes’ cross found the veteran striker as Vardy headed home an equalizer. Game on.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

In the second half Leicester dominated as Ayoze Perez had a decent chance and Vardy then had the ball in the back of the net but Demarai Gray was correctly called offside.

Tielemans then gave Leicester the lead they deserved as Ricardo Pereira‘s cross found the Belgian midfielder who slammed home to make it 2-1.

Burnley then thought they had made it 2-2 as Wood bundled the ball home after Westwood won the ball back, but VAR was used and Wood was adjudged to have fouled Jonny Evans. No goal.

