Bayern Munich, Germany mainstay Sule tears ACL

Bayern Munich suffered more than dropped points on Saturday, as the club has confirmed that center back Niklas Sule has suffered a torn ACL and will undergo surgery on Sunday.
Sule, 24, was injured in the 2-2 draw at Augsburg and is one of only five players to have started every game for the Bavarians. He’s also gone 90 minutes in each of Germany’s last 11 matches.
Bayern boss Niko Kovac brought in David Alaba against Germany, skipping over Jerome Boateng. He's used Javi Martinez at defensive mid in recent weeks, but that may change, with academy product Lars Lucas
Sule was partnered with Benjamin Pavard on Saturday, a surprise, and left back Lucas Hernandez has also played center back during a tumultuous early season.
It’s a huge blow to Bayern’s goal of an eighth-straight Bundesliga crown. The club is one point back of first at the start of action Sunday, one of nine teams within two points of the top.