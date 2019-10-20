More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images

Bayern Munich, Germany mainstay Sule tears ACL

By Nicholas MendolaOct 20, 2019, 8:56 AM EDT
Bayern Munich suffered more than dropped points on Saturday, as the club has confirmed that center back Niklas Sule has suffered a torn ACL and will undergo surgery on Sunday.

Sule, 24, was injured in the 2-2 draw at Augsburg and is one of only five players to have started every game for the Bavarians. He’s also gone 90 minutes in each of Germany’s last 11 matches.

Bayern boss Niko Kovac brought in David Alaba against Germany, skipping over Jerome Boateng. He’s used Javi Martinez at defensive mid in recent weeks, but that may change, with academy product Lars Lucas

Sule was partnered with Benjamin Pavard on Saturday, a surprise, and left back Lucas Hernandez has also played center back during a tumultuous early season.

It’s a huge blow to Bayern’s goal of an eighth-straight Bundesliga crown. The club is one point back of first at the start of action Sunday, one of nine teams within two points of the top.

Ederson as the league’s best? Increased action, stats make the case

Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 20, 2019, 9:49 AM EDT
Guardiola says Fernandinho-Rodri CB pairing helped build-up Silva’s sensational goal highlights Man City win over Palace Watch Live: Crystal Palace v. Man City

Christian Benteke rose above a pack of players, snapping a header toward the far post and, perhaps, a Crystal Palace lifeline against Manchester City.

The view from outside the 18 best tells the story of what happened next, as City goalkeeper Ederson appears from behind the fray to stop the ball from reaching its location with a remarkable save.

He had a few of those in Saturday’s win, the latest in which City’s Brazilian backstop kept a clean sheet behind cobbled together back line.

One of his makeshift center backs, Fernandinho, labeled the performance “superb,” while Pep Guardiola said the saves were “incredible.”

We’re seeing a lot more love for Ederson these days, mostly it seems because City is conceding more shots and the Brazilian has to play a bigger role.

The PL’s second place side and two-time reigning champs are one of five clubs to allow less than 10 goals this Fall, helping City stay within reasonable distance of Liverpool in a bid for a three-peat.

Brought for his skills in possession, Ederson has completed a league-high 90 percent of his passes and 65 percent of his long balls. Only three others are above 80 percent on all passes and just Kasper Schmeichel is above 50 percent on long balls.

Ederson, though, has been so much busier in dangerous spots, with his 19 saves inside the box behind only the backstops for three much weaker teams in Norwich City’s Tim Krul, Brighton’s Mat Ryan, and Newcastle’s Martin Dubravka.

Perhaps this should then serve as a warning signal as City waits for Nicolas Otamendi to be fully fit, let alone star center back Aymeric Laporte‘s long-term return.

According to SofaScore, only the outstanding Bernd Leno and Ryan rate better than Ederson on the whole, and the incredible passing numbers take him over the top.

Train carrying Freiburg supporters catches fire; No fatalities

Photo by Monika Skolimowska/picture alliance via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 20, 2019, 8:37 AM EDT
Freiburg supporters traveling home from an away loss to Union Berlin experienced horror as their train caught fire on Saturday.

Three people suffered from smoke inhalation but fortunately there were no fatalities from a scary looking fire. DW.com said “hundreds of football fans” were on the train.

Union Berlin offered the supporters lodging in the VIP section of Stadion An der Alten Försterei after the fire.

From DW.com:

One of the train cars was completely engulfed in flames and the rest of the train was evacuated, along with two local trains that pulled into the station as the fire broke out.

The video from DW is shocking, and it’s incredible that no one was seriously injured

Union won the match 2-0.

WATCH: USMNT’s Miazga scores at the death, reacts

By Nicholas MendolaOct 20, 2019, 7:55 AM EDT
American defender Matt Miazga had a moment some players don’t get in their entire careers on Saturday, as the Chelsea loanee buried a stoppage time winner for hosts Reading against Preston North End in the Football League Championship on Sunday.

Miazga, 24, slammed a rebound near post in the eighth minute of stoppage to boost the Royals out of the relegation zone.

He leapt over the barriers to celebrate with the home support.

“It was the first time in my career that’s happened, so I didn’t know what to do,” Miazga said. “I ran into the crowd. It was an exhilarating feeling.”

“We were actually telling Jordan, ‘Don’t shoot! Don’t shoot!’ but he put a great shot on, the keeper parried it away to the side and it fell to me,” he said. “At that point it’s instinct, just get it on target. I’m very happy and obviously it showed in the celebrations with me and the team.”

The Man of the Match center back was on the right side of a 3-5-2. He’s consistently rated as one of Reading’s best players during his two loan spells there, but this was his first goal as a Royal.

Miazga did not play for Gregg Berhalter’s USMNT against Canada on Tuesday, four days after going 90 minutes against Cuba in a 7-0 win.

RSL knocks out Portland to reach West semifinals (video)

Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 20, 2019, 12:12 AM EDT
The game in 200 words (or less): Real Salt Lake outlasted the Portland Timbers in a constantly changing winter’s climate at altitude at Rio Tinto Stadium to book their place in the Western Conference semifinals, where they’ll visit the Seattle Sounders. A massive amount of rain and sleet fell throughout the first half, followed by a brief period of heavy snow, followed by clear(er) skies more conducive to actually playing soccer. Damir Kreilach opened the scoring in the 28th minute, but the visitors drew level barely 60 seconds into the second half.

Everyone had braced themselves for extra time, but Jefferson Savarino played the part of hero in the 87th minute when he slotted home past Steve Clark from a tough angle.

The career of Nick Rimando, the all-time record holder for essentially every goalkeeping statistic who will retire at the end of the 2019 season, is extended by at least one more game.

What did we learn?

  • Slow start leaves Portland an uphill battle: To say that Portland started this game slowly would be the understatement of the season.

After all that, it took Portland 37 seconds to register a shot in the second half. The ensuing corner kick wound up in the back of the net.

  • Portland should re-sign Valeri. End: It doesn’t matter whether the sides are hung up on money or length of contract — heck, even if he wants full control of the club’s roster as next technical director — it simply doesn’t matter. Diego Valeri is the (MLS) Portland Timbers; he is their best player in their MLS era; he is still their best player in 2019. Valeri didn’t play the first 63 minutes of this game, and Portland managed all of four shots in that time. They equaled that number in the first seven minutes Valeri was on the field. If you look up “difference maker” in the dictionary, it will simply read Valeri, Diego.

Man of the match: Damir Kreilach

Goalscorers: Kreilach (28′), Asprilla (47′), Savarino (87′)