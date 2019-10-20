Lukaku scores 2, celebrates with Conte as Inter Milan bounces back

If this guy was still in red, Manchester United would have a lot more hope heading into today’s visit from Liverpool.
Romelu Lukaku scored his fourth and fifth Serie A goals of the season on Sunday as Inter Milan outlasted Sassuolo 4-3 at Stadio Citta del Tricolore.
Lautaro Martinez also scored twice in the win, as Inter rebounded from its loss to Juventus and reclaimed second place. Inter sits a point back of The Old Lady.
Lukaku caused a bit of buzz online when he raced over to manager Antonio Conte following his second goal for a fiery embrace (It’s Conte. Fiery is his thing).
“Conte and I are both team players, so when I score a goal, I want to celebrate with everyone. I am focused only on working and giving my best in every match.”
Inter is home to Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday in almost a must-win given its slow start to life in the Champions League.
Lukaku, who’s also scored six goals in his last four appearances for Belgium, already has a goal in a Milan Derby and a solid strike partner in Martinez.
He ranks near the top of Inter’s performance charts on WhoScored, chipping in on the defensive end as well.