Tuanzebe injured in warm-ups, Rojo now in Manchester United XI

Well then.
Manchester United’s announced XI has changed thanks to a presumed injury to center back Axel Tuanzebe.
Marcos Rojo will take the youngster’s place in a back three with Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.
Liverpool and United kickoff from Old Trafford at 11:30 a.m. ET (Watch live at on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
The 29-year-old Rojo has played four times this season, but just 30 minutes in the Premier League.
Phil Jones has been added to the bench.
LINEUPS
Manchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Rojo, Young, Fred, McTominay, Pereira, James, Rashford. Subs: Romero, Mata, Martial, Jones, Greenwood, Garner, Williams.
Liverpool: Alisson, Robertson, Van Dijk, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Mane, Origi, Firmino. Subs: Adrian, Lovren, Milner, Keita, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana.