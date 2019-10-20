WATCH: USMNT’s Miazga scores at the death, reacts

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

American defender Matt Miazga had a moment some players don’t get in their entire careers on Saturday, as the Chelsea loanee buried a stoppage time winner for hosts Reading against Preston North End in the Football League Championship on Sunday.

Miazga, 24, slammed a rebound near post in the eighth minute of stoppage to boost the Royals out of the relegation zone.

[ MORE: Pulisic Watch | Sargent scores ]

He leapt over the barriers to celebrate with the home support.

“It was the first time in my career that’s happened, so I didn’t know what to do,” Miazga said. “I ran into the crowd. It was an exhilarating feeling.”

Matt Miazga’s winner for Reading today. pic.twitter.com/H9vPDSILER — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) October 19, 2019

“We were actually telling Jordan, ‘Don’t shoot! Don’t shoot!’ but he put a great shot on, the keeper parried it away to the side and it fell to me,” he said. “At that point it’s instinct, just get it on target. I’m very happy and obviously it showed in the celebrations with me and the team.”

The Man of the Match center back was on the right side of a 3-5-2. He’s consistently rated as one of Reading’s best players during his two loan spells there, but this was his first goal as a Royal.

Miazga did not play for Gregg Berhalter’s USMNT against Canada on Tuesday, four days after going 90 minutes against Cuba in a 7-0 win.

Follow @NicholasMendola