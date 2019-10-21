More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Guardiola slams Man City finishing in Champions League

By Kyle BonnOct 21, 2019, 11:43 AM EDT
Manchester City may be second in the Premier League table and perfect through two European matches, but perfectionist Pep Guardiola is not a happy camper.

Ahead of a home date with Atalanta in Champions League play, the Man City boss says the team is “still not ready” to win the coveted tournament despite fan expectations in his fourth season in charge. Guardiola is mostly upset with the team’s finishing, saying they must be ruthless in front of net.

City is coming off a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace that saw them take 21 shots and put 10 on target, and while it looks comfortable on paper, it still took 39 minutes for Gabriel Jesus to find the opening goal despite complete dominance in the first half. That has left Guardiola red-faced, wanting more from his frontmen.

“We miss a lot of chances in the final third and we have to do that, to be clinical. When the people say about the Champions League being the target, we are still not ready,” Guardiola said in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Atalanta match. “In this competition you have to be strong in the boxes and this season we are not incredibly strong in the boxes. Of course we have time.”

Interestingly enough, the analytics tell another story. In fact, Manchester City is scoring about at a rate they should be expected to – no more, no less. This season, they have a 29.57 xG in Premier League play through nine matches, and sure enough, they have scored 29 goals which leads the league by a considerable margin, eight more than Liverpool’s 21. Man City is also generating excellent chances, with a very solid 0.16 xG per shot from open play, better than Liverpool’s 0.15 mark and also besting that of perennial Champions League contenders Barcelona and Real Madrid who sport 0.15 and 0.12 marks respectively.

Still, Guardiola says that his side can do better on a more consistent basis, linking positive attacking play to better defending. “What happens when we make our incredible, fluid game from the build-up? We concede few [chances]. When our build-up is wrong, we make mistakes in the first pass, we are nervous like what happened against Wolves…we concede a lot. That’s why it’s related. It’s not that you play well in one department and it’s enough. When our pressing is high, is intense, we concede really few [chances].”

The Spaniard will have plenty of chances in the coming few weeks to test his squad. After taking on Atalanta on Tuesday, Man City will host Aston Villa in Premier League action. They then entertain Southampton in league play the following weekend before traveling to Italy for the reverse fixture against Atalanta next week. That then leaves City with a short week to prepare for a gargantuan showdown with Premier League leaders Liverpool on November 10.

Bulgaria changes coaches following England loss

By Kyle BonnOct 21, 2019, 12:05 PM EDT
Bulgaria has made a coaching change following the 6-0 loss to England in Euro 2020 qualifying that was overshadowed by rampant racist chanting throughout the match, specifically across the first half.

Krasimir Balakov resigned two days ago after the heavy defeat, following the resignation of federation president Borislav Mihaylov. Balakov did not cover himself in glory amid the racist chanting, claiming before the match that “I don’t think that we have this big problem like, for example, England do” when it comes to racism. During the match, he was caught by cameras looking visibly upset that the match was stopped to address the chanting and after the game claimed he did not hear any abuse.

On the field, the team was struggling mightily as well. After being soundly beaten by an England side motivated by the abuse, Bulgaria sits bottom of Euro 2020 qualification Group A with just three draws and no wins through seven matches, although they still have a chance to qualify for the tournament via the playoff. Balakov had only been in charge since May.

A report claims that Balakov has been replaced by Georgi Dermendzhiev who has formerly taken charge of Bulgarian clubs Ludogorets Razgrad and Levski Sofia. The 64-year-old has been without a job since parting ways with Sofia in April.

“Georgy Dermendzhiev is the new Bulgarian national team coach. All has been agreed, he’s the new manager. We’ll finalize the documents tomorrow,” Bulgarian federation vice president Yordan Lechkov said, according to quotes posted on Bulgarian publication sportal.bg on Monday. He will be on track to take charge of the mid-November qualifier against the Czech Republic.

PL Preview: Sheffield United v. Arsenal

By Kyle BonnOct 21, 2019, 11:16 AM EDT
  • Arsenal has 1 loss in its last 11 Monday matches
  • Sheffield United has 7 goals this PL season from 7 different goalscorers
  • The Blades have not lost 4 home league games in a row since 1965

Arsenal has the opportunity to jump third in the Premier League table and earn early title considerations as they visit pesky Sheffield United on Monday, with kickoff set for 3:00 p.m. ET live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

[ WATCH LIVE: Sheffield United v. Arsenal ]

The Gunners are currently fifth with 15 points but can leap in front of both Chelsea and Leicester City with victory at Bramall Lane. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is in fabulous goalscoring form with seven strikes through the first eight matches of the Premier League season, set to lead the lines again on the road.

Unai Emery has one big question ahead of the match, with Alexandre Lacazette close to a return from his ankle injury but still unsure of his fitness level. The Frenchman netted twice in three matches to start the season but has not featured since September 1. If he is only fit for the bench, 18-year-old Bukayo Saka could see another start on the wing after a bright performance against Bournemouth, or Emery could choose to move Dani Ceballos out to the wing and slide Lucas Torreira into the midfield. Mesut Ozil could also be an option but he has been a periphery player for Emery this year.

Sheffield United sits 15th in the table, just a point above the relegation zone, but the Blades have been a difficult out for Liverpool, Chelsea, and Leicester City already this season and seem poised to pull off a surprising result at some point soon. A trio of internationals returned from duty this past week with injuries, leaving Chris Wilder with some decisions to make. The most obvious seems to be leaving striker Oli McBurnie on the sidelines having been charged with a DUI over the last 24 hours as well as picking up a knee problem over the international break. That would most see either Lys Mousset or Billy Sharp to take the striker role alongside Callum Robinson.

The Blades have been better on the road than at home, having lost their last three at Bramall Lane. Wilder must figure out how to galvanize his team to play in front of the home fans instead of just playing road spoiler where they almost seem more comfortable.

Injuries/suspensions

Sheffield United: QUESTIONABLE – John Fleck (knee), Oli McBurnie (knee), David McGoldrick (groin).

Arsenal: QUESTIONABLE – Alexandre Lacazette (ankle).

Projected lineups

Sheffield United: Henderson; Stevens, O’Connell, Egan, Basham, Baldock; Fleck, Norwood, Lundstram; Robinson, Sharp.

Arsenal: Leno; Tierney, Luiz, Sokratis, Bellerin; Guendouzi, Xhaka, Ceballos; Saka, Aubameyang, Pepe.

What they’re saying

Sheffield United manager Wilder on team form: “I thought we played well against Liverpool but we need to pick up something from the game this time and we believe we can do that. We went after Liverpool when we could and picked our times, and we will do that against Arsenal.”

Arsenal boss Emery on Mesut Ozil: “I am really happy with the players. The last two, three, four weeks, every player – and Mesut Ozil – is working very well. This is why we can be positive and we can think we are going to do something important this year.”

Prediction

This game has the potential to be a lot of fun as both sides play a fluid style of possession and pace. Arsenal will have to keep an eye on Robinson as the 24-year-old has the ability to find spaces between defenders, and David Luiz in particular hasn’t been in great form. Still, Sheffield United has a few key injuries that threaten the midfield, and that will ultimately doom them to a 3-1 loss as Aubameyang picks up two more goals.

Niklas Sule tears ACL, will miss rest of season and likely Euros

By Kyle BonnOct 21, 2019, 8:39 AM EDT
Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule suffered an ACL tear that will cause him to miss the rest of the club season as well as Euro 2020, the club announced.

“Apparently, the season is over for him, he can forget about the Euros,” said Bayern club president Uli Hoeness.

Sule has become a critical player for both club and country over the past year. He had been on the pitch for every minute of Bayern’s league campaign until his injury in the 12th minute of the 2-2 draw with Augsburg, and Germany manager Joachim Low had tabbed Sule as a long-term solution at center-back after publicly moving on from Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng in the hopes of overhauling the national team squad.

Sule represents a massive loss for Germany, having started and played the full 90 minutes in each of the past 11 matches for the national side. He has been the lone constant in the national team defense while his center-back partnership is a rotating door of players such as Emre Can, Robin Koch, Mattias Ginter, Jonathan Tah, and Antonio Rudiger. It is unclear whether Low would re-consider his stance on Hummels and/or Boateng with his defensive situation thrown into disarray.

At the club level, Bayern has options to replace Sule but almost all of them represent a downgrade. Benjamin Pavard, who played full-back for the French national team during their 2018 World Cup run, has transitioned to center-back and seen significant playing time already this season. Lucas Hernandez is also a relative newcomer to the center-back role like Pavard, while Boateng could potentially find his way back into the starting lineup having made just four appearances so far this season.

Referee officials explain VAR decision on Rashford goal

By Kyle BonnOct 21, 2019, 7:25 AM EDT
Refereeing officials in England have explained the decision not to have referee Martin Atkinson review the buildup to the Marcus Rashford first-half goal against Liverpool on Sunday, instead allowing the goal to stand without a further check.

According to a statement released by the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) explains the decision not to review the incident and stick with Atkinson’s call on the field.

In the buildup to Rashford’s goal, Victor Lindelof picked Divock Origi‘s pocket to begin the move, but many believed there was enough contact for a foul to negate the play. The referees, however, are apparently wary of opening up every single call to review, instead looking to leave the technology for the most egregious mistakes.

“Firstly, the on-field referee didn’t think it was a foul and VAR checked/decided that it wasn’t a clear and obvious error to not award the foul,” the PGMOL said to Sky Sports after the match. “Secondly, VAR isn’t re-refereeing matches – there is contact but VAR was comfortable it wasn’t enough to disallow the goal.”

The “clear and obvious error” mantra has become household lexicon since the introduction of VAR, and looking at the play again, the PGMOL interpretation is likely correct. There’s not enough clear contact to Origi for the call to be a blatant mistake by Atkinson. Jurgen Klopp wasn’t happy about the decision to let the play stand, but he’ll have to accept the decision and move on as Liverpool failed to win for the first time this season.