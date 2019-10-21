The 2 Robbies podcast: Man United 1-1 Liverpool; Struggles in North London

The first 30 names for the 2019 Ballon d’Or have been released. There are some usuals, there are some surprises, and there are some head-scratchers.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo both headline the list as expected, as the two share eleven previous awards between them. Behind them are young stars Kylian Mbappe, Frenkie de Jong, and Matthijs de Ligt, with the latter two having made the Champions League semifinals with Ajax. Another pair of Ajax players also make an appearance as Donny van de Beek and Dusan Tadic impressed in that European run.

The goalkeepers on the list are somewhat contentious. Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson rightly appears, having led the Reds to new heights since joining in the summer of 2017. Tottenham netminder Hugo Lloris also shows up, a curious selection given his down form for Spurs the last two or three years. In fact, Lloris has made the most errors leading directly to goals of any Premier League player in the past three seasons, according to Opta. Alongside those two is Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen who has locked down the starting spot at the Camp Nou each of the last four years.

Other Premier League players on the list include whopping six more Liverpool players in Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk, Sadio Mane, Georginio Wijnaldum, Roberto Firmino, and Trent Alexander-Arnold plus Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Manchester City’s five attackers in Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling, and Riyad Mahrez.

The most glaring absentee left off the list is Paris Saint-Germain attacker Neymar, who spent much of the year injured or suspended but when on the field put up video game numbers. Considering that France Football hands out the award, his exclusion seems to have a hint of troll to it. Luka Modric, the reigning winner, was also left off the list after struggling over the past year with Real Madrid. Others left off include Paul Pogba, Harry Kane, and N’Golo Kante.

The names on the list seem to heavily favor last year’s Champions League. Players like Tadic, Wijnaldum, and Lloris, for example, are excellent players but would be difficult to argue they deserve a spot in the top 30 players in the world. Meanwhile, players like Neymar, Kane, Lautaro Martinez, Sergio Ramos, Joshua Kimmich, Miralem Pjanic, Angel di Maria, Raul Jimenez, and countless others who either departed the competition early or didn’t appear altogether were an afterthought.

The winner will be announced December 2.

Full 30-man shortlist

Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Hugo Lloris (Tottenham)

Dusan Tadic (Ajax)

Frenkie De Jong (Barcelona)

Sergio Aguero (Man City)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

Donny van de Beek (Ajax)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Alisson (Liverpool)

Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Heung-Min Son (Tottenham)

Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Bernardo Silva (Man City)

Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Riyad Mahrez (Man City)

Kevin De Bruyne (Man City)

Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli)

Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona)

Raheem Sterling (Man City)

Eden Hazard (Real Madrid)

Marquinhos (PSG)

Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

