Wilder: Sheff Utd basking in points, not plaudits of Arsenal win

Sure, Sheffield United secured a signature Premier League win by beating Arsenal on Monday, but manager Chris Wilder is far more pleased with the three points his side earned for a victory rather than focusing on who they beat.

[ MORE: Sheffield United beat Arsenal with stellar defensive display (video) ]

Speaking after the game, Wilder drove home the idea that, to a man, everyone at Sheffield United is pulling in the same direction and has a singular focus. Wilder refused to speak of the victory in grander terms, insisting the famous result was just another stepping stone in the club’s journey — quotes from the BBC:

“We have to look at every game on its merits and we are solid defensively. We want to go forward and drive their best players back, but it is an incredible difference from the Championship. This was always going to be a game where we had to make sure we did our job defensively and kept our shape. We had some decent opportunities and [I’m] made up we got the result. We are not taking about plaudits, we want points and it is a big three points tonight. “Whatever is put in front of us, we have to attack. People look at the stats — the away form has not been great, but two promotions in three years and we are against big hitters in managers and teams. We are quite happy that they have not scored and it was a good all-around performance form us. The atmosphere at the end drove us to get the three points. “Every game we will try to get something from. I know it is quite boring from me, but that is where it is at. Accumulation of points, if we can stay in the division then fantastic. We have to ask questions of team who come to Bramall Lame, we are up for the battle and delighted with the points total so far.”

With the victory, United sits ninth in the PL table, now four points clear of the relegation zone.

Follow @AndyEdMLS