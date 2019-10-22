Champions League score predictions: Week 3

The pivotal third matchday of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League group stage is here, and there are some tough clashes coming up for the four Premier League clubs.
Below we predict the scores for all 16 UCL games taking place over the next two days, with Tottenham needing a win at home against Red Star Belgrade to get their UCL campaign back on track, while reigning champs Liverpool face Genk, Chelsea heading to Ajax and Man City host Atalanta.
Elsewhere, Inter host Borussia Dortmund and Lille and Valencia do battle in a tasty clash, while the likes of Juventus, PSG and Bayern Munich face tricky but winnable tests.
Feel free to make your own predictions in the comments section below, too.
Tuesday
Group A
Galatasaray 1-3 Real Madrid
Club Brugge 1-2 PSG
Group B
Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Red Star Belgrade
Olympiacos 1-2 Bayern Munich
Group C
Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb
Man City 3-2 Atalanta
Group D
Juventus 3-0 Lokomotiv Moscow
Atletico Madrid 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen
Wednesday
Group E
Genk 1-4 Liverpool
Red Bull Salzburg 2-4 Napoli
Group F
Slavia Prague 1-3 Barcelona
Inter Milan 2-1 Borussia Dortmund
Group G
Leipzig 2-1 Zenit
Benfica 1-1 Lyon
Group H
Lille 2-1 Valencia
Ajax 2-1 Chelsea