Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Man City’s Guardiola issues Rodri update; Zinchenko also injured

By Nicholas MendolaOct 22, 2019, 8:44 PM EDT
Man City boss Pep Guardiola expects to be without Rodri for at least a couple of matches after his heavily relied-on midfielder hurt his hamstring on Tuesday.

Rodri was removed from the match after 40 minutes, having partnered with Fernandinho at center back for the second-straight match.

A center mid and a fine one by trade, Rodri’s absence coupled with the still-hurt Aymeric Laporte leaves City significantly weaker in its heart.

“I think tomorrow we will know and hopefully it will be between 10 days if it is not broken,” Guardiola said. “If it is broken, it will be three weeks or one month.”

The club also announced before the match that Oleksandr Zinchenko had suffered a knee injury and will undergo tests.

City visits Aston Villa this weekend and then hosts Southampton in the League Cup and the Premier League before a visit to Atalanta in the Champions League.

That’s when Liverpool at Anfield arrives on the schedule, and the absence of Rodri would take some of the luster off of it for sure.

Champions League preview: Chelsea, Liverpool hit the road

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 22, 2019, 9:10 PM EDT
Frank Lampard has a selection headache amongst his wingers as he tries to figure out Chelsea’s best avenue to break down Ajax on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League.

Youngsters Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic starred in the Blues’ weekend win, and Lampard also has Pedro and Willian available at Johan Cruyff Arena before a weekend visit to Burnley.

From ChelseaFC.com:

“Callum gave me that in his display from the start and Christian gave me that in his display coming on, and in terms of the wingers I have, Willian gave me that, Pedro gives me that so I have good selection problems when people come on and make a difference. That is what we are all about.

“The extra level that is the Champions League, the detail, the focus, concentration for 90 minutes, making the most of tiny moments, will be a test for all the young players, not just Callum.”

The good news for Pulisic in his bid to match wits with fellow USMNT (for now) player Sergino Dest is that he’s had experience on the UCL stage with Borussia Dortmund.

The other PL side in action is Liverpool, and the Reds will be expecting to get all three points in Belgium against Genk.

But Genk drew Napoli 0-0 at home on the second match day and the Reds will be wary of a slip-up.

“It’s a really good football-playing team,” said Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp. “They are organized and brave in their positioning. They don’t play with the pressing line too much but go for second balls, have speed and good midfielders and very active full-backs.”

Klopp will not have Trent Alexander-Arnold (illness) and Joel Matip (knee).

Other highlights…

— American manager Jesse Marsch hopes to lead Red Bull Salzburg to a home win over Napoli when he matches wits with Carlo Ancelotti.

Antonio Conte‘s Inter Milan could really use a result against tricky Borussia Dortmund in Italy.

UEFA Champions League Wednesday schedule

12:55 p.m. ET
Ajax v. Chelsea
RB Leipzig v. Zenit Saint-Petersburg

3 p.m. ET
Slavia Prague v. Barcelona
Red Bull Salzburg v. Napoli
Genk v. Liverpool
Inter Milan v. Borussia Dortmund
Lille v. Valencia
Benfica v. Lyon

Report: Dest will announce international decision this week

Photo by David Lidstrom/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 22, 2019, 8:25 PM EDT
Ajax defender Sergino Dest is expected to make a decision on his international future this week, according to a report in Holland.

Dest turns 19 on Nov. 3 and has two caps for the United States men’s national team after a sensational career with the program’s youth club.

But he’s also eligible to represent his birth nation of the Netherlands, and is the starting right back for its most celebrated club.

The back turned down a call-up from Gregg Berhalter last month as a cap in the CONCACAF Nations League would’ve tied him to the USMNT for the rest of his life.

It’s natural to feel that Dest would be inclined to choose the Netherlands, as Ronald Koeman‘s team is firing on all cylinders and Gregg Berhalter’s USMNT has been mostly miserable against significant competition. Berhalter also played Dest at left back in both of his caps versus Mexico and Uruguay, playing Reggie Cannon at Dest’s preferred right back.

But Dest has more history with the USMNT set-up, and the Yanks could still use him at the Olympics this summer (The Netherlands have not qualified for Tokyo). They have a puncher’s chance, but the timing of the announcement seems to lean toward Koeman.

The Dutch can qualify for EURO 2020 with a draw or better against Northern Ireland, meaning Koeman could blood a number of youngsters against minnows Estonia at Ajax’s home Johan Cruyff Arena four days later.

Not to mention the report is coming out of Holland. You’d feel a whole lot better if an American outlet was reporting it, but maybe that’s just negativity following the USMNT’s recent play. The Dutch set-up has a much better history than the USMNT. There’s a lure there, and we can hope that Dest feels tied into the USMNT.

Pochettino adamant that Spurs problems weren’t off the pitch

AP Photo/Ian Walton
By Nicholas MendolaOct 22, 2019, 7:10 PM EDT
Mauricio Pochettino doesn’t think one big win makes everything okay at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but he also thinks it wasn’t that bad anyway.

“The problem was on the pitch and that is all,” Pochettino said after Spurs thumped Red Star Belgrade 5-0 in UEFA Champions League action on Tuesday. “It’s normal to see problems on the pitch, and you try to find a way to spark the team. But things happen in football you can’t explain. It is so difficult and complex to explain.”

Spurs got braces from Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son and two-assist days for Tanguy Ndombele and Erik Lamela.

Lamela also scored as Spurs built some positivity ahead of a big Premier League test from Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

“The most important thing is to be together and be calm and know that this type of thing can happen in any team,” he said. “It is most import to show togetherness. If you do not win, the reason is because you are not performing on the pitch, not something that happens outside of the pitch.”

Despite their relative struggles, Spurs are five points off the Top Four in the Premier League and on pace to qualify for the knockout rounds of the Champions League.

“It’s great for the confidence and tomorrow a day off because we scored five goals.”

Sterling on 1st Champions League hat trick: ‘I should have had four’

AP Photo/Dave Thompson
By Nicholas MendolaOct 22, 2019, 6:20 PM EDT
Raheem Sterling was sounding a bit like his very particular manager in discussing his incredible performance on Tuesday.

Sterling scored an 11-minute hat trick in the second half after setting up two goals in the first half of Manchester City’s 5-1 comeback win against Atalanta at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

“I should have had four,” Sterling said. “Riyad Mahrez put me through and I was looking to put one on a plate for him. But I went through and should have finished it.”

The aforementioned manager, Pep Guardiola, would later echo the notion, while crediting his winger for a complete performance.

“Raheem Sterling was brilliant,” he said. “He could have scored one more. Not just with the ball, without the ball, he helps us a lot.”

City is now 3-0 on the group stage, setting itself up well for the next two UCL match days, which are in close proximity to big Premier League matches against Liverpool and Chelsea.

Atalanta started well and took a lead when Josip Ilicic won a penalty off Fernandinho, but once City found its way, well, see ya later.

“It was difficult with them going man for man, it was tough to get space. But we had to stay patient, wait for a chance and take them when they came.”