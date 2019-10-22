Pochettino adamant that Spurs problems weren’t off the pitch

Mauricio Pochettino doesn’t think one big win makes everything okay at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but he also thinks it wasn’t that bad anyway.

“The problem was on the pitch and that is all,” Pochettino said after Spurs thumped Red Star Belgrade 5-0 in UEFA Champions League action on Tuesday. “It’s normal to see problems on the pitch, and you try to find a way to spark the team. But things happen in football you can’t explain. It is so difficult and complex to explain.”

Spurs got braces from Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son and two-assist days for Tanguy Ndombele and Erik Lamela.

Lamela also scored as Spurs built some positivity ahead of a big Premier League test from Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

“The most important thing is to be together and be calm and know that this type of thing can happen in any team,” he said. “It is most import to show togetherness. If you do not win, the reason is because you are not performing on the pitch, not something that happens outside of the pitch.”

Despite their relative struggles, Spurs are five points off the Top Four in the Premier League and on pace to qualify for the knockout rounds of the Champions League.

“It’s great for the confidence and tomorrow a day off because we scored five goals.”

