Photo by Thomas Eisenhuth/Getty Images

Champions League wrap: Barcelona, Napoli hold group leads

By Nicholas MendolaOct 23, 2019, 5:46 PM EDT
Antonio Conte‘s Inter Milan got a necessary win, while several other notable teams had a lot of work on their hands on the way to three points in the UEFA Champions League.

Lionel Messi set another record, Jesse Marsch’s Red Bull Salzburg put another scare into a big name, and both Lille and RB Leipzig puts difference-making wonder strikes on the board.

Slavia Prague 1-2 Barcelona

Lionel Messi’s third minute goal didn’t send the Czech hosts running for cover, and Slavia Prague got a leveling goal through Jan Boril. It was deserved, too, with the hosts taking double the shots as their visitors when they made it 1-1. An own goal finished off the scoring in Prague.

Messi’s goal made him the first player to score in 15 Champions League tournaments. He’s good.

Red Bull Salzburg 2-3 Napoli

Jesse Marsch’s men know a bit about comebacks after last month’s memorable match in Liverpool, and Erling Braut Haland scored to make it 1-1 after Dries Mertens gave the favored visitors a lead. Haland answered another Mertens goal but the magic ran out for the hosts after Lorenzo Insigne provided the winner.

Lille 1-1 Valencia

Russian winger Denis Cheryshev looked like he’d see his goal stand up as a winner despite a late Valencia red card, but my goodness this equalizer from Jonathan Ikone:

Inter Milan 2-0 Borussia Dortmund

Make it six goals for Lautaro Martinez in 11 appearances for Inter Milan, who looked well-drilled at home under Antonio Conte. Roman Burki was sensational to keep the score 1-0, saving a penalty amongst several other timely interventions, but BVB couldn’t muster a goal. Antonio Candreva added the consolation marker.

Benfica 2-1 Lyon

Rafa Silva was in the right place to deposit a fourth minute goal, and Benfica rode the lead until Memphis Depay leveled in the 70th minute. Enter Pizzi, who scored with five minutes left to give Benfica a needed win. Last place Benfica is three points back of leaders RB Leipzig.

RB Leipzig 2-1 Zenit Saint-Petersburg

Yaroslav Rakitskiy gave the visitors a halftime lead against the run of play but Konrad Laimer leveled the score line and then — clear the deck — Marcel Sabitzer did this:

USWNT star Morgan pregnant, due 3 months before Olympics

AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino
By Nicholas MendolaOct 23, 2019, 5:26 PM EDT
Add childbirth into USWNT superstar Alex Morgan’s summer plans.

The two-time World Cup winner said the “newest member of the Carrasco family” will be a girl, due April 2020. The Olympics begin three months later.

Morgan is married to LA Galaxy striker Servando Carrasco, and the comments on her Instagram post include a who’s who of soccer including Kaka and Canadian WNT star Janine Beckie.

Congratulations are of course in order for Morgan, who understandably did not comment on how the addition to her family affects her late summer plans, but NBC’s Olympic Talk reports that she plans to play:

A source close to Morgan said, after the pregnancy announcement, that her goal is to play at the Olympics. Morgan has not stated her intention publicly either way since the announcement.

Little trouble for Liverpool in blowout of Genk

(Photo by FRANCOIS WALSCHAERTS/AFP via Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaOct 23, 2019, 5:09 PM EDT
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored twice as Liverpool outlasted a strong effort from their Belgian hosts in a 4-1 win over Genk in UEFA Champions League play on Wednesday.

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah scored late goals to finish off the Belgians, though Stephen Odey scored an 88th minute goal after the Reds had rounded out their 4-star day.

Liverpool’s six points are one behind Napoli and three ahead of Red Bull Salzburg at the midway point of Group E play.

Three things

1. “New signing” shines: Remember when Jurgen Klopp loudly proclaimed that a healthy Oxlade-Chamberlain sufficed as a new summer signing? The playmaker was fantastic in just his third start of the season. In addition to two well-taken goals, “The Ox” completed 89 percent of his passes and was credited with 79 touches, two tackles, and two dribbles.

2. “Offensive” banner brings abrupt response: Liverpool striker Divock Origi began his youth career with Genk well before he became a Champions League winner, and a banner hung in the crowd caused both clubs to issue strong statements about its being “deeply offensive.” Liverpool said the banner, which depicted Origi’s face photoshopped on a naked body next to the UCL trophy, “perpetuated a racist stereotype.”

3. Reds defense falls asleep late:  It wasn’t a great evening for center back Dejan Lovren, who was stripped of the ball in a sleepy move on the touch line, but about six teammates could’ve done something as Genk toyed with the Reds in the box to get a late concession. Not a big deal, no, but a small on-field blemish on an otherwise wonderful afternoon.

Man of the Match: Oxlade-Chamberlain

The “Ox” put the Reds on top with a nice low drive through traffic, but the first half was not without its dodgy moments.

Case in point: Naby Keita tried a poor back pass that required timely help from Virgil Van Dijk to avoid an equalizer.

Indeed, Genk thought it had an equalizer before halftime, but VAR revealed a narrow offside in the build-up. Warning sign seen by the Reds?

Mane scored before setting up Salah for 4-0, the Egyptian doing a load of work to snub several defenders.

Lampard: Win in Ajax ‘bit of a blueprint’ for Chelsea

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 23, 2019, 4:38 PM EDT
Frank Lampard wasn’t happy with his team’s lack of finish in a 1-0 defeat of Ajax in Amsterdam on Wednesday, but he liked most everything else.

Chelsea out shot Ajax 16-10 on the night and broke through late when super subs Christian Pulisic and Michy Batshuayi teamed up for a late goal.

The win allowed the Blues to join Ajax on six points in Group H of the UEFA Champions League.

“We’re entitled to be excited about how we played, and it’s a bit of a blueprint for us,” Lampard said. “The work of the wingers, midfielders, full-backs, outstanding. I could go through them all. No excuses from them now to dip from that.”

Chelsea has now won all six of its matches since falling to Liverpool on Sept. 22, outscoring its opponents 17-3.

Captain Cesar Azpilicueta hailed the total team effort as well, noting the contributions of Pulisic and Batshuayi.

“We are a team that always works hard together,” Azpilicueta said. “We know only 11 can start and three can come on. The substitutions did well today. Michy got the goal, Christian (Pulisic) got the assist, we are a group.”

Liverpool, Genk condemn Origi banner as ‘racist stereotype’

Photo by Tomas Sisk / Photo News via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 23, 2019, 3:54 PM EDT
Liverpool has issued a strong statement condemning a racist banner hung by Genk fans prior to the Reds’ UEFA Champions League match in Belgium on Wednesday.

The banner showed the Photoshopped head of former Genk academy and current Liverpool striker Divock Origi on a naked body next to the Champions League trophy.

Our partners at Sky Sports say that Genk as a club has condemned the banner as “highly offensive” and vows to bring the offending parties to justice.

“Liverpool Football Club condemns the offensive banner displayed in our section of the ground, prior to kick off. To be clear, the image used perpetuated a racist stereotype. This is completely unacceptable.

“We acted swiftly to have the banner removed and we are now working with the local authorities and stadium team in Genk to identify those responsible. Any subsequent action will be taken in keeping with our sanctions process.”

The 24-year-old Origi left Genk’s academy for Lille’s academy in 2010.