Christian Pulisic watch: How did USMNT star perform v. Ajax?

How did Christian Pulisic perform for Chelsea against Ajax on Wednesday?

Pretty darn well in the 25 or so minutes he got on the pitch in his UEFA Champions League debut for the Premier League club. He changed the game and set up Michy Batshuayi‘s late winning goal to grab his fifth assist of the season in all competitions.

This was Pulisic’s best performances for Chelsea so far, and built off the momentum of his fine display late on against Newcastle on Saturday to help the Blues to another 1-0 win.

Pulisic, 21, came on as a second half sub once again and made a massive impact as he came close to scoring on several occasions and made some superb runs from the left side.

Here’s a look at what Pulisic did when he came on for the Blues.

67th minute: Nice moment as he walks onto the pitch and gives his USMNT teammate Sergino Dest, playing for Ajax, a smile.

68th minute: Tracks back and does enough to put Dest off, as his cross goes straight at Kepa.

69th minute: Presses high and forces Ajax goalkeeper Onana to clear quickly.

71st minute: Makes a superb run into the box but isn’t found by Marcos Alonso. Frustrating for Pulisic.

72nd minute: Pulisic cuts in from the left, gliding in with ease past defenders and slots in fellow sub Michy Batshuayi but his low shot is saved.

73rd minute: Makes another driving run in from the left wing and his deflected shot loops up and finds Batshuayi, but he blazes over. Chelsea should lead.

76th minute: Involved in a challenge with Sergino Dest as the Ajax man wins the ball back.

78th minute: Pulisic played in again down the left and crosses for Hudson-Odoi, but Ajax clear his shot for a corner.

80th minute: Once again cuts in from the left and beats three players, then plays a one-two with Batshuayi before firing wide. Great play from Pulisic. Again.

🔥🇺🇸🔥 Christian Pulisic beats his #USMNT teammate Sergino Dest and puts it on a plate for Michy Batshuayi to score the winner for Chelsea at #Ajax. HUGEEEE momentsfor the American winger. Pulisic made a massive difference for #CFC off the bench. pic.twitter.com/sTZE8C8nHZ — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) October 23, 2019

84th minute: Wins a free kick after being fouled by Dest, then gives Mexico’s Edson Alvarez a little shove as he picks himself off the floor. Feisty.

86th minute: Pulisic cuts inside from the left, beats Dest on the dribble and pulls it back for Batshuayi who hammers home to put Chelsea 1-0 up. Pulisic assist. A Pulassist, if you will…

92nd minute: Keeps the ball in the corner. Wins another corner. Vital in seeing Chelsea play out the win.

