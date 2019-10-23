Lampard: Win in Ajax ‘bit of a blueprint’ for Chelsea

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Frank Lampard wasn’t happy with his team’s lack of finish in a 1-0 defeat of Ajax in Amsterdam on Wednesday, but he liked most everything else.

Chelsea out shot Ajax 16-10 on the night and broke through late when super subs Christian Pulisic and Michy Batshuayi teamed up for a late goal.

The win allowed the Blues to join Ajax on six points in Group H of the UEFA Champions League.

“We’re entitled to be excited about how we played, and it’s a bit of a blueprint for us,” Lampard said. “The work of the wingers, midfielders, full-backs, outstanding. I could go through them all. No excuses from them now to dip from that.”

Chelsea has now won all six of its matches since falling to Liverpool on Sept. 22, outscoring its opponents 17-3.

Captain Cesar Azpilicueta hailed the total team effort as well, noting the contributions of Pulisic and Batshuayi.

“We are a team that always works hard together,” Azpilicueta said. “We know only 11 can start and three can come on. The substitutions did well today. Michy got the goal, Christian (Pulisic) got the assist, we are a group.”

