LIVE, UCL: Genk v. Liverpool, Inter Milan v. Dortmund headline

The reigning UEFA Champions League champions can take a big step towards the UCL last 16 on Wednesday.
Premier League leaders Liverpool head to Genk as Jurgen Klopp‘s men aim to end their run of four-straight defeats away from home in the UCL group stage. Following their defeat to Napoli in their Group E opener and a narrow home win against RB Salzburg in Week 2, Klopp knows a big win is needed to get them back on track ahead of some tough games to close out to group stage.
Elsewhere, in Group F Borussia Dortmund head to Inter Milan in a monster clash at the San Siro, while Barcelona travel to Slavia Prague. Napoli head to RB Salzburg as Jesse Marsch’s upstarts have the chance to cause a huge shock in Group E, while Benfica host Lyon in Group G and Lille host Valencia in Group H.
Below is the full schedule for Wednesday’s late games, with all games kicking off at 3 p.m. ET.
Click on the link above to follow all of the action live, while we will have you covered with a roundup of the action right here on Pro Soccer Talk.
Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League schedule
Group E
Genk v. Liverpool
Red Bull Salzburg v. Napoli
Group F
Slavia Prague v. Barcelona
Inter Milan v. Borussia Dortmund
Group G
Benfica v. Lyon
Group H
Lille v. Valencia